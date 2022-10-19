SALEM — Both the Newport girls and boys cross-country teams returned home Thursday evening with first-place trophies in hand after winning team titles at the Chemawa Invitational.

Sophomore Connor Brown led the Cubs to a 1-2-3 finish in the boys 5,000-meter race, clocking the fastest time of the day in 18 minutes, three seconds. That was more than a minute faster than Newport teammate and runner-up, junior Calvary Votaw, who crossed in 19:11. Newport sophomore Noah Larsen placed third in 19:13, Cubs freshman DiFranco Cortes placed 26th and sophomore Finn Collson took 29th.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.