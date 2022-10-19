SALEM — Both the Newport girls and boys cross-country teams returned home Thursday evening with first-place trophies in hand after winning team titles at the Chemawa Invitational.
Sophomore Connor Brown led the Cubs to a 1-2-3 finish in the boys 5,000-meter race, clocking the fastest time of the day in 18 minutes, three seconds. That was more than a minute faster than Newport teammate and runner-up, junior Calvary Votaw, who crossed in 19:11. Newport sophomore Noah Larsen placed third in 19:13, Cubs freshman DiFranco Cortes placed 26th and sophomore Finn Collson took 29th.
In the team standings, Newport scored 51, while second-place Western Christian tallied 85, and Portland Adventist was third with 86. Waldport, led by sophomores Max Parker and Milo Smith, was fourth with 95 points. Parker placed 18th in 22:46, and Smith was 19th, one second later. Waldport freshman Evan Morgan took 23rd and senior Liam Morgan was 24th.
Senior Ameli Llumiquinga was the fastest Newport female finisher, placing fifth in 24:58, while sophomore teammate Allison Pettett was sixth in 25:01, junior Caitlyn Kaliher took seventh in 25:30 and senior Emma Schaffner was 12th with a time of 28:28. Also for the Cubs girls, freshmen Brooke Henderson placed 13th, Haddesah Bobeda was 14th and Caroline Gardner finished in 17th place.
Newport’s 15 points outdid Portland Adventist, the only other school to field a complete girls team, which scored 50 points.
Both Newport squads are next scheduled to compete Oct. 29 at the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference Championships at Philomath High School. Waldport returns to action Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Run for the Brownies at Florence Golf Links.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft at Country Fair Classic
At Veneta, freshman Evelyn Harkey paced the Taft girls, and senior Luke Harkey was the fastest Tiger male runner Saturday at the Country Fair Classic, held at the Oregon Country Fairgrounds.
Evelyn Harkey scored a ninth-place individual finish in the girls race with a time of 22:19.5. Tigers senior Makaia Kessinger took 20th place in 23:22.3, Taft sophomore Hazel Fiedler finished in 26:49.5 to place 49th and sophomore Ximena Sanchez was 53rd. The Tigers did not field a complete girls team.
On the boys side, Luke Harkey earned a 10th-place finish by crossing the line in 18:29.4. Junior teammate Nozomi Umenishi was 22nd, senior Eli Jones took 26th, and freshman Elijah Fingerson and Cole Stutzman placed 30th and 31st respectively.
In the boys team standings, Philomath was first with 19 points, North Bend was second with 113 to edge third-place Taft by a single point.
Taft’s next competition is slated for Oct. 27, when the Tigers race in the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 Championships at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.
