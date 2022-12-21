LINCOLN CITY — The Newport High School girls and boys swim teams swept through the competition Thursday at the short-course Lincoln City Community center pool during the four-school Taft Invitational, as both Cubs squads rolled to team titles.
Paced by senior Ana Kaldy and juniors Claire Hurty and Layla Bretz, who posted two individual victories apiece, the Cubs girls collected 118 points in a dominating effort. Valley Catholic was second with 73, and host-team Taft was third with 54.
In the boys team competition, sophomore Ben Hurty led the way as Newport tallied 121 points, 25 better than runner-up Taft. Valley Catholic was third with 71 and Toledo, with just two swimmers on its roster and no girls team, finished with three points.
Kaldy won the 400-meter freestyle and 200-individual medley, and Claire Hurty claimed wins in the girls 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Bretz won the girls 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. The other individual win for the Cubs girls came from sophomore Allison Pettett in the 50 freestyle.
The Taft girls received second-place finishes from Lesley Lagunes in the 200 and 400 freestyle races.
Though they swam unopposed, Claire Hurty, Kaldy, Pia Lihou and Bretz combined to take more than five seconds off their seed time in winning the 400-freestyle relay in 4 minutes, 22.44 seconds.
Ben Hurty’s day included victories in the boys 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, while sophomore teammate Ivan Farias took the 100 breaststroke. Newport’s 400-freestyle relay team, composed of Ben Hurty, Will Postlewait, Grady Gibson and Sam Postlewait, bested Taft’s “A” squad in second place by more than 15 seconds.
Taft junior Noah Serrato was the boys 200 freestyle winner, and Erick Moreno won the 200-indivual medley for the Tigers.
The Tigers were scheduled Tuesday to compete at the Jingle Ball Meet against Seaside and Astoria in Seaside, while Newport’s next scheduled competition is a Jan. 13 dual against Philomath at the Newport Aquatic Center. Toledo returns to competition Jan 12 in a four-team meet at Seaside.
