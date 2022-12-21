LINCOLN CITY — The Newport High School girls and boys swim teams swept through the competition Thursday at the short-course Lincoln City Community center pool during the four-school Taft Invitational, as both Cubs squads rolled to team titles.

Paced by senior Ana Kaldy and juniors Claire Hurty and Layla Bretz, who posted two individual victories apiece, the Cubs girls collected 118 points in a dominating effort. Valley Catholic was second with 73, and host-team Taft was third with 54.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.