The Newport High School swim teams capped a stellar two days of competition last Friday and Saturday at the Newport Aquatic Center by taking some shiny, new hardware just down the road for the school’s trophy case as both the Cubs girls and boys defended their team titles at the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 3 Championships.

Newport’s girls, paced by juniors Claire Hurty, Pia Lihou and Layla Bretz, rallied to score 272 points, edging runner-up Valley Catholic by 12 to retain their district title. Taft, with 81 points, finished eighth in the 10-team girls standings.

