The Newport High School swim teams capped a stellar two days of competition last Friday and Saturday at the Newport Aquatic Center by taking some shiny, new hardware just down the road for the school’s trophy case as both the Cubs girls and boys defended their team titles at the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 3 Championships.
Newport’s girls, paced by juniors Claire Hurty, Pia Lihou and Layla Bretz, rallied to score 272 points, edging runner-up Valley Catholic by 12 to retain their district title. Taft, with 81 points, finished eighth in the 10-team girls standings.
Junior Sam Postlewait and sophomores Ben Hurty and Will Postlewait led the way as the Newport boys posted a dominant 273-point effort to win their team title. Valley Catholic was second with 195, Taft tallied 92 points to finish eighth, and senior Zane Rodda was responsible for all four of Toledo’s points.
Claire Hurty earned individual wins for the Newport girls in the 200 and 500 freestyle events; Lihou claimed wins in the 200-individual medley and 100 backstroke; and Bretz won the 50 and 100 freestyle races. With the help of senior Ana Kaldy, the trio of NHS juniors won the 200-medley relay in 2 minutes, 1.53 seconds, and the 200-freesstye relay in 1:49.43.
The Newport girls qualified its 200-medley and 200-freetsyle relay teams for the state meet; Bretz qualified to race at state in the 50, and 100 freestyle; Hurty will race at state in the 200 and 500 freestyle; Lihou qualified in the 200-individual medley and 100 backstroke; and Kaldy races at state in the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Freshman Yireth Fuentes posted the best individual finish for Taft in the girls’ district competition, finishing third in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:23.77.
The Cubs boys won the 200-medley relay and the 400-medley relay on Saturday’s final day of the district meet, and Sam Postlewait added individual wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Ben Hurty was the boys 100 freestyle winner, and Will Postlewait rallied from behind to edge Taft senior Noah Serrato in the 200 freestyle. Serrato was the lone Taft swimmer to advance to state with his second-place finish in the 200 freestyle.
“Our boys were very impacted by three unfortunate events,” Taft head coach Lissa Parker wrote in an email to News-Times staff. She said that junior Erick Zamorano Moreno sat out the district meet with a dislocated knee, and senior Logan Meyer and freshman Elijah Fingerson fell ill during the district meet and were forced to pull out of competition.
Newport qualified its 200-medley, 200- and 400-freestyle relay teams for state, while Will Postlewait will race at state in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Sam Postlewait qualified for state in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Ben Hurty advanced to state in the 200-individual medley and 100 freestyle, and freshman Ivan Farias earned a state-qualifying finish in the 100 breaststroke.
The OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A swimming state championships are today and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 3 Championships
Friday and Saturday at Newport Aquatic Center
Girls team scores: Newport 272, Valley Catholic 260, Astoria 195, Seaside 156, Scappoose 101, St. Helens 97, Taft 81, Tillamook 20, Westside Christian 19, Rainier 12.
Boys team scores: Newport 273, Valley Catholic 195, Astoria 149, Seaside 137, Tillamook 128, Scappoose 126, Westside Christian 106, Taft 92, St. Helens 29, Toledo 4.
Area district champions
Girls
200-medley relay — 1, Newport (Claire Hurty, Pia Lihou, Layla Bretz, Ana Kaldy), 2:01.53.
200 freestyle — Claire Hurty, Newport, 2:07.21.
200-individsual medley — Pia Lihou, Newport, 2:31.86.
50 freestyle — Layla Bretz, Newport, 25.44.
100 freestyle — Layla Bretz, Newport, 55.64.
500 freestyle — Claire Hurty, Newport, 5:40.26.
200-freestyle relay — 1, Newport (Claire Hurty, Ana Kaldy, Lia Lihou, Layla Bretz), 1:49.43.
100 backstroke — Pia Lihou, Newport, 1:07.98.
Boys
200-medley relay — 1, Newport (Will Postlewait, Ivan Farias, Ben Hurty, Sam Postlewait), 1:46.65.
200 freestyle — 1, Will Postlewait, Newport, 2:01.66.
50 freestyle — 1, Sam Postlewait, Newport, 21.83.
100 freestyle — 1, Ben Hurty, Newport, 50.51.
200-freestyle relay — 1, Newport (Will Postlewait, Ben Hurty, Braylon Belloni, Sam Postlewait), 1:34.42.
100 backstroke — 1, Sam Postlewait, Newport, 57.28.
