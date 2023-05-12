Taylor Schaffner decided it was her turn to grab ahold of the spotlight.

Less than a week after her twin sister, Emma Schaffner, was celebrated along with six of her classmates for signing letters of intent to compete in athletics in college, the senior pitcher delivered at the plate Monday afternoon at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport when it mattered most. After the Cubs squandered a 4-run lead in the top of seventh inning of their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference softball game against Sweet Home, Taylor Schaffner belted a one-out, three-run home run to cap Newport’s five-run seventh frame to post a 12-9 victory.

