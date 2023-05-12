Eddyville Charter junior shortstop Terra Thomson clubs a pitch last Friday afternoon at Memorial Field in Toledo during a 2A/1A-SD 4 softball game against Myrtle Point/Powers. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Eddyville Charter junior shortstop Terra Thomson clubs a pitch last Friday afternoon at Memorial Field in Toledo during a 2A/1A-SD 4 softball game against Myrtle Point/Powers. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Myrtle Point/Powers senior third baseman Emma Krantz slaps a tag on Eddyville Charter junior pitcher Cori Coolbaugh during the Bobcats’ 12-2 victory May 5 over the Eagles at Memorial Field in Toledo.
Eddyville Charter junior pitcher Cori Coolbaugh winds up before delivering a pitch last Friday afternoon during a 2A/1A-SD 4 softball game against Myrtle Point/Powers at Memorial Field in Toledo.
Taylor Schaffner decided it was her turn to grab ahold of the spotlight.
Less than a week after her twin sister, Emma Schaffner, was celebrated along with six of her classmates for signing letters of intent to compete in athletics in college, the senior pitcher delivered at the plate Monday afternoon at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport when it mattered most. After the Cubs squandered a 4-run lead in the top of seventh inning of their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference softball game against Sweet Home, Taylor Schaffner belted a one-out, three-run home run to cap Newport’s five-run seventh frame to post a 12-9 victory.
Newport, which improved to 7-6 in league games and 12-10 overall, appeared to be cruising, and held an 8-4 lead in the top of the seventh, just three outs from victory. However, the Huskies rallied to score five times in the frame, highlighted by Addy Vannice’s two-run double.
The Cubs’ late rally began with a run-scoring error that put Newport runners on first and second to tie it 9-9 before Taylor Schaffner belted a line-drive, three-run homer to walk it off. She finished her day to the plate 4-for-5 with a cycle, hitting a single, double, and triple in addition to her game-winning blast.
In their previous game on May 3, Stayton handed the Cubs a 12-1 league loss in Newport.
The Cubs were back in action Wednesday at Philomath/Alsea, then closed the regular season Thursday with a home league game against Cascade.
May 7
SHHS
000 121 5 — 9 6 2
NHS
102 041 4 — 12 15 2
Makayla Guthrie and Natalie Smith. Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — T. Schaffner. L — Guthrie.
SWEET HOME — Brooke Burke 1-3, Kelsie Rush 1-4, Guthrie 1-3, Trinity Victor 0-4, Addy Vannice 1-4, Riley Watkins 1-4, Katriona Harris 0-1, Adisen Graber 0-4, Smith 1-3.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 4-5, Rylee Black 0-2, Victoria Johnson 1-23, E. Schaffner 3-4, Ivy Ruddiman 2-4, Natalie Paranto 0-4, Alexa Cleveland 2-4, Sophia Bush 0-0, Sheala Simmons 1-3, Haley Wiles 1-3, Emry Belloni 1-4.
2B — Vannice, T. Schaffner, Ruddiman, Belloni. 3B — T. Schaffner. HR — Burke. T. Schaffner, Wiles. RBIs — Burke, Guthrie, Vannice 2, Watkins 2, T. Schaffner 3, Black, E. Schaffner, Ruddiman, Cleveland, Wiles 4.
In other softball action:
• Taft was shut out in pair of 3A-SD 2 games, falling 7-0 on May 3 at Yamhill-Carlton and dropping a 15-0 league decision last Friday at Scio. The Tigers (4-8, 10-12) were scheduled Wednesday to play at Sheridan, then close the regular season today (Friday, May 12) at home in Lincoln City with a league game against Santiam Christian.
• Eddyville Charter fell 12-2 to Myrtle Point/Powers on May 5 in a 2A/1A-SD 3 game, and results of the Eagles’ league doubleheader Tuesday at Reedsport were unavailable as of early Wednesday morning. Eddyville hosts Waldport at 4:30 p.m. today at Memorial Field in Toledo then returns to Memorial at 4:340 p.m. Monday, May 15, to face Bandon/Pacific before closing the campaign Wednesday, May 17, at Toledo.
• Results from Tuesday’s scheduled 2A/1A-SD 3 game in Toledo between Bandon/Pacific and the Boomers were unavailable as of deadline. The Boomers were scheduled Thursday to host a non-0league game against Monroe, then travel to Gold Beach today and Monday to Myrtle Point/Powers before hosting Eddyville Charter at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, in both schools’ regular season finale.
• Waldport fell 17-4 last Friday at home to Reedsport before returning home Tuesday to post a 19-4 non-league defeat of Coquille in improving to 3-5 in league games and 5-11 overall. The Irish were slated Thursday to host a doubleheader against Gold Beach, play at 4:30 p.m. today at Memorial Field in Toledo against Eddyville Charter, then cap the campaign with a Wednesday, May 17, 2A/1A-SD 3 game at Bandon/Pacific.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.