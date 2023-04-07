Momentum within the game of baseball is a funny thing.
Logically, the Newport High School baseball team should’ve been riding high to start this week after closing last week with an 8-5 win over Seaside on March 29 and a 12-2 defeat of Henley on March 31 to close out the spring break tournament it hosted at Frank V. Wade memorial Park in Newport. However, the Cubs laid something of an egg Tuesday afternoon at home in a non-league 11-1 loss to Crook County in a game called after six innings via the 10-run margin rule.
After using their bats to pound out 17 base hits during the course of their previous two games, the Cubs’ bats fell flat on Tuesday against Cowboys starting pitcher Tyson Martinez and reliever Austin Vaughan. They produced only a 2-for-2 effort with a double from senior first baseman Markus Everitt and a Tyler Mattson single in Newport’s three-hit afternoon.
Freshman starting pitcher Ryder Hockema took the loss for the Cubs, who fell to 6-2 prior to a Wednesday home against Gladstone. In three innings of work, Hockema allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks whiles striking out a pair.
Newport begins 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play Monday, April 10, at Stayton before returning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, to Frank V. Wade to host the Eagles.
March 29
SHS
300 200 0 — 5 4 2
NHS
10 031 x — 8 8 2
Tanner Kraushaar, Conner Long (6) and Ryan Varozza. Ryder Hockema, Markus Everitt (4) and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt. L — Kraushaar.
SEASIDE — Jake White 0-3, Cameron Schulte 2-3, Tallen Kraushaar 0-4, Tan. Kraushaar 0-2, Luke Toyooka 0-1, Brody Hillman 1-3, Zeben Brown 0-2, Ryder Jackson 0-2, Varozza 0-3.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-3, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Everitt 2-2, Caleb Malloy 1-4, Braxton Blaser 1-3, Mattson 0-2, Lucas Paranto 1-2, Chris Jacobson 0-3, Rory Barber 1-2, Ethan Blaey 0-0, Hockema 0-0.
2B — Blaser, Everitt, Paranto. HR — Bruns. RBIs — Schulte 2, Tal. Kraushaar, Hillman 2, Bruns, Langeliers, Everitt 2, Malloy, Blaser, Paranto, Baber.
March31
HHS
000 101 — 2 4 3
NHS
003 126 — 12 9 1
Mark Carpenter, Lane Frank (5), Aiden Hayes (5) and Tyler Harper. Caleb Malloy, Braxton Blaser (5) and Tyler Matson. W — Malloy. L — Carpenter.
HENLEY — Hayes 1-4, Carpenter 0-3, Leo Ahalt 1-3, Harper 1-2, Jaime Pizano 0-1, Owen Harper 0-2, Thomas Bocchi 1-2, Lane Frank 0-1, Luke Austin 0-2, Payton Price 0-1, Conner Shively 0-0, Luke Boersma 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-3, Boden Langeliers 1-1, Markus Everitt 0-2, Malloy 1-2, Ethan Baley 0-0, Blaser 2-3, Mattson 1-4, Lucas Paranto 2-4, Chris Jacobson 1-2, Rory Barber 0-1, Quinten Layton 0-0, Ryder Hockema 0-0.
2B — Ahalt, Paranto. RBIs — Hayes, Bocchi, Bruns, Everitt, Malloy, Mattson, Paranto 3, Barber.
April 4
CCHS
104 114 — 11 11 1
NHS
010 000 — 1 3 3
Tyson Martinez, Austin Vaughan (6) and Vaughan, Tyis Yustat (6). Ryder Hockema, Tyler Mattson (4), Ethan Bruns (6) and Mattson, Jon Wiese (4). W — Martinez. L — Hockema.
CROOK COUNTY — Yustat 2-3, Zachary Allen 0-3, Carson Knudtson 1-1, Hayden Forman 2-3, Martinez 1-4, Vaughan 3-4, Clayton Dill 0-3, Gabe Love 1-4, Trenton Tucker 0-2, Gage Martinez 1-3.
NEWPORT — Bruns 0-3, Boden Langeliers 0-2, Markus Everitt 2-2, Caleb Malloy 0-3, Braxton Blaser 0-3, Mattson 1-3, Lucas Paranto 0-2, Chris Jacobson 0-2, Rory Barber 0-0, Wiese 0-0, Hickema 0-0.
2B — Vaughan, Everitt. HR — Yustat. RBIs — Yustat, Forman 2, Vaughan 3, Dill 2, Love, G. Martinez.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo 9, Waldport 5
At Waldport, the Boomers won their second straight Tuesday afternoon in scoring a 2A/1A-SD 4 win over their Lincoln County rivals.
Christian Retherford doubled and drove in a run for Toledo, which entered on the heels of an 8-6 defeat of the Irish in their last action on March 21 in Waldport. Mason Koker got the win in relief and added a pair of RBIs on Tuesday for the Boomers. Luke Pettis contributed three singles in three at-bats and an RBI for the Boomers (1-0, 3-3).
Wyatt Naylor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Irish, who fell to 0-1, 4-6. Last week, the Irish dropped both halves of a non-traditional twin bill at home March 29, losing 7-0 to North Douglas/Elkton and 25-13 to Willamina.
March 29
ND/E
231 001 0 — 7 6 1
WHS
000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Caden Reigard, William Duncan (4) and Wyatt Reed. Kegan Fullerton, Ryan Glenn (6) and Jacob Gainer. W — Reigard. L — Fullerton.
NORTH DOUGLAS/ELKTON — Reed 2-3, Reigard 2-5, Cash Boe 1-2, Tucker Kallinger 0-1, Duncan 0-4, Cael Boe 0-3, Aaron Loughhead 0-3, Jayden Montgomery 0-2, Andrew Allen 102, Bodee Block 0-0.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 0-2, Wyatt Naylor 1-4, Gainer 0-3, Fullerton 0-1, Justin Gainer 0-3, Jason Greenawald 0-3, Glenn 0-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-1, Davin MacFarlane 1-1, Hunter Postma 0-1.
2B — Ca. Boe. 3B — Reed. RBIs — Ca. Boe 2.
March 29
Wmna
472 66 — 25 11 3
Wpt
401 899 — 13 8 10
Abbott, Sickles (4) and Olhausen. Justin Gainer, Ryan Glenn (2), Wyatt Naylor (4), Jason Greenawald (4), Rowan Vogt (5), Davin MacFarlane and Jacob Gainer, Quentin Taylor (4). W — Abbott. L — Glenn.
WILLAMINA — Stockwell 3-4, Carrasco 0-3, Nelson 1-4, Graham 1-4, Abbott 2-3, Olhausen 3-3, Bishop 0-4, Park 0-1, player name unavailable 1-1, Sickles 0-3.
WALDPORT — Vogt 0-3, Naylor 2-4, Kegan Fullerton 2-3, Ja. Gainer 0-0, Taylor 0-1, Glenn 0-2, Ju. Gainer 0-1, Greenawald 0-1, MacFarlane 1-2, Kaden Parker 1-3, Hunter Postma 2-3, A.J. MacFarlane 0-0.
2B — Abbott, Olhausen, Fullerton, D. MacFarlane, Parker. RBIs — Stockwell, Carrasco, Nelson 3, Graham, Abbott 2, Bishop 2, unavailable 2, Sickles, Naylor, Fullerton 2, Taylor, Glenn, Greenawald, D. MacFarlane 2, Parker 3, Postma.
April 4
THS
031 320 0 — 9 8 2
WHS
230 000 0 — 5 6 3
Kolby Coxen, Mason Koker (3), Matt Pearson (6) and Christian Retherford. Kegan Fullerton. Ryan Glenn (5) and Jacob Gainer. W — Koker. L — Fullerton.
TOLEDO — Carson Watson 0-5, Retherford 1-3, Luke Pettis 3-3, Kamren Wilson 909, Coxen 1-3, Koker 1-5, Pearson 0-2, Jack Hineline 0-4, Tayden Taylor 2-4, Isaiah Becktold 0-2.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-4, Wyatt Naylor 2-3, Fullerton 0-3, Gainer 0-4, Glenn 1-4, Justin Gainer 0-2, Kaden Parker 0-2, Davin McFarlane 0-1, A.J. MacFarlane 1-1, Hunter Postma 1-1, Jason Greenawald 0-1.
2B — Retherford. RBIs — Retherford, Pettis, Coxen, Koker 2, Taylor, Naylor 2, Ja. Gainer.
Taft 12, Amity 4
At Amity, after the Tigers lost their final two games during a spring break trip to Arizona, they began this week with a road win to start 3A-SD 2 play.
Zack Hankins and Baron Delameter tripled for the Tigers (1-0, 4-6), and Armando Fajardo added three RBIs.
The Tigers return to the Pit in Lincoln City with a 4:30 p.m. league game Wednesday, April 12, against Yamhill-Carlton.
March 30 at Ironwood High School, Glendale, Arizona
VC
024 3(13) — 22 15 0
THS
000 00 — 0 0 8
Cameron Bergloff and Caleb Danzeisen. Zack Hankins, Juan Hernandez (5) and Justice Kelso, Baron Delameter (5). W — Bergloff. L — Hankins.
VALLEY CHRISTIAN — Brock Jackson 2-4, Ethan Gomez 0-1, Danzeisen 1-5, Gavin Smith 3-4, Caleb Sweeney 1-4, Hunter Heeringa 3-4, Carson Grier 1-2, Ryan Kao 0-2, Jake Harrison 0-2, Will Bastian 2-2, Jimmy Twombly 2-2.
TAFT — Delameter0-1, Ezra James 0-2, Hankins 0-2, Armando Fajardo 0-1, Hernandez 0-2, Kelso 0-2, Evan Halferty 0-2, Angel Sakran 0-1, Logan Lovell 0-1.
2B — Smith 3, Sweeney, Heeringa. 3B — Danzeisen, Bastain. RBIs — Danzeisen, Smith, Sweeney 2, Heeringa, Kao, Grier 2, Harrison, Bastian 4, Twombly 2.
March 31 at Apollo High School, Glendale, Arizona
DC
140 01(13) — 19 14 0
THS
010 000 — 1 3 2
Mason Reilly, Nolan Epperhart (2), Roman Raffaeli (6) and Asher Hawes. Ezra James, Armando Fajardo (6), Logan Lovell (6), Bobby Moore (6) and JJ McCormick. W — Epperhart. L — James.
DENVER CHRISTIAN — Nathan Buehrer 3-4, Caleb Stork 0-2, Reilly 3-5, Hawes 2-4, Frankie Spallone 0-1, Ari Wanders 3-5, Raffaeli 0-3, Epperhart 0-0, Patrick Elson 0-1, Owen Kleager 0-0, Zac Bejer 0-1, Jacob Fitzwater 2-2, Sam Wanders 1-3, Brodie Wolf 0-2.
TAFT — Juan Hernandez 0-3, Jose Magallanes 0-1, McCormick 1-1, James 0-2, Zack Hankins 903, Fajardo 1-1, Lovell 0-1, Moore 0-0, Baron Delameter 1-2, Cooper O’Laughlin 0-1, Evan Halftery 0-2, Justice Kelaso 0-2, Kai Bayer 0-1.
2B — Buehrer. 3B — Buehrer. RBIs — Buehrer 2, Reilly 3, Hawes 2, A. Wanders 2, Bejer, Fitzwater 3.
April 4
THS
015 220 2 — 12 13 0
AHS
301 010 0 — 5 6 1
Zack Hankins, Armando Fajardo (4), Gavin Koceja (7) and Baron Delameter. Alec Prevett, Tyler Petrasek (3), Brandon Aird (7) and Carter Northrup. W — Hankins. L — Prevett.
TAFT — Hankins 104, Evan Halferty 0-4, Ezra James 2-4, Delameter 2-4, Fajardo 2-3, Gavin Koceja 2-4, JJ McCormick 1-3, Juan Hernandez 0-2, Conner Reith 3-3.
AMITY — George Meeker 1-3, Jeff Thompkins 0-2, Aird 1-4, Prevett 1-1, Brant Bell 0-0, Cordell Prevett 0-3, Colby Nyseth 0-2, Evan Berkey 1-2, Mitchell Melton 1-4, Northrup 1-3
2B — Northrup, Jamaes, Fajardo, Koceja. 3B — Hankins, Delameter. RBIs — A. Prevett 3, Hankins, James 2, Delameter, Fajardo 3, McCormick, Reith.
• Also on Tuesday, Siletz Valley collected a 22-1 defeat of Eddyville Charter in a game played at Toledo Elementary. The Warriors (1-0, 3-1) return home at 4:30 p.m. today to meet Bandon/Pacific. The Eagles play Friday at Gold Beach.
