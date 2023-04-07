Momentum within the game of baseball is a funny thing.

Logically, the Newport High School baseball team should’ve been riding high to start this week after closing last week with an 8-5 win over Seaside on March 29 and a 12-2 defeat of Henley on March 31 to close out the spring break tournament it hosted at Frank V. Wade memorial Park in Newport. However, the Cubs laid something of an egg Tuesday afternoon at home in a non-league 11-1 loss to Crook County in a game called after six innings via the 10-run margin rule.

