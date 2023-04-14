The girls and boys track and field teams from Newport High School put on quite the show for their home fans in cruising to a sweep of the team titles of the six-school Newport Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at sunny Morrow Field.

Junior Charlotte Gardner, who claimed dominant individual victories in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs, and ran for Newport’s winning 1,600-relay team, led the Cubs to the girls team championship with 168 points, exactly twice the total of runner-up Yamhill-Carlton. Waldport, paced by freshmen Kiana McNeil and Payshentz Herron, was third with 76 points, and was followed by Sweet Home with 68, Siletz Valley at 13 and Eddyville Charter with 9.

