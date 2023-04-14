The girls and boys track and field teams from Newport High School put on quite the show for their home fans in cruising to a sweep of the team titles of the six-school Newport Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at sunny Morrow Field.
Junior Charlotte Gardner, who claimed dominant individual victories in the 800- and 1,500-meter runs, and ran for Newport’s winning 1,600-relay team, led the Cubs to the girls team championship with 168 points, exactly twice the total of runner-up Yamhill-Carlton. Waldport, paced by freshmen Kiana McNeil and Payshentz Herron, was third with 76 points, and was followed by Sweet Home with 68, Siletz Valley at 13 and Eddyville Charter with 9.
Gardner was one of six Cubs girls to claim individual wins along with senior Tori Smith in the high jump, junior Layla Newell in the 300 hurdles, senior Layne Phillips in the 100 hurdles, junior Caitlyn Kaliher in the 3,000 (running unopposed), and sophomore Eleanor Claggett in the 200.
McNeil earned matching first-place finishes in the girls javelin and triple jump for the Irish, and Herron added a win in the 100 and second-place finishes in both the 200 and long jump.
The Siletz Valley girls received a runner-up finish from sophomore Maddie Goodell in the shot put.
Senior Landon Cunningham was the top performer for the Newport boys, posting personal-best marks in winning the shot put and discus events. Cunningham also took second in the javelin as the Cubs boys won their team championship with 166 points, 86 more than Sweet Home in second place. Yamhill-Carlton was third at 78, followed by Waldport (70), Eddyville Charter (32) and Siletz Valley (27).
The Newport boys also received wins from junior Calvary Votaw (800 meters), sophomore Finnegan Collson (3,000), sophomore Noah Larsen (300 hurdles), junior Kaz Mitchell (high jump) and freshman Aaidyn Bokuro (triple jump).
Anthony Guenther, Eddyville Charter senior, sprinted to wins in the 100 and 200, and Waldport junior Johnny Miller set a personal-best in traveling 19 feet, 8 ¾ inches in winning the long jump.
Tuesday at Morrow Field
Girls team scores: Newport 168, Yamhill-Carlton 84, Waldport 76, Sweet Home 68, Siletz Valley 13, Eddyville Charter 9.
Boys team scores: Newport 166, Sweet Home 80, Yamhill-Carlton 78, Waldport 70, Eddyville Charter 32, Siletz Valley 27.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/bdrdh2w4.
ELSEWHERE:
Mark Dean Invitational
At Tillamook, senior Avery Tyler was second in the javelin and fifth in the 300 hurdles Tuesday in leading the Toledo girls at the meet at Tillamook High School.
Tyler also ran a leg for the Boomers’ 400-relay team, which finished fourth. Additionally for the Toledo girls, senior Tayla Stevenson took fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 200, sophomore Alyssa Pena placed fourth in the high jump, and Toledo received sixth-place finishes from Mindy Blomstrom in the 100 hurdles, junior Payten Oliphant in the shot put, and sophomore Kora Pettis in the triple jump.
Senior Elias Templeton paced the Boomer boys, earning a third-place finish in the pole vault and taking fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Mark Dean Invitational
Tuesday at Tillamook
Girls team scores: Astoria 254, St. Helens 172, Tillamook 140.5, Toledo 45.5.
Boys teams scores: Astoria 231, Tillamook 229, St. Helens 156, Toledo 25.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/4jp85ehx.
Philomath Invitational
At Philomath, junior Kaz Mitchell and a pair of underclassmen led the Newport boys to a team championship by nearly the narrowest of margins last Saturday at the nine-school Philomath Invitational.
Mitchell won the pole vault and was second in the high jump, while Cubs freshman Aaidyn Bokuro won the triple jump by more than a foot and took third in the long jump. NHS sophomore Connor Brown claimed victory in the 1,500 and placed third in the 3,000 as the Newport boys tallied a team-total 104 points. The Cubs edged the host school in the team standings by 2 points, and third-place Cottage Grove by 3.5.
Cubs junior Brock Spink placed second in the 300 hurdles, sophomore Finnegan Collson took third in the 1,500, and Landon Cunningham earned bronze in the javelin with a season-best effort of 148-11.
Anthony Guenther was the lone scoring athlete for the Eddyville Charter boys. The senior sprinter was third in the 100 and sixth in the 200.
Charlotte Gardner, a junior, paced the Newport girls to a fifth-place team finish, earning victory in the 800 with a time of 2:29.57. Gardner’s junior teammate, Layla Newell, was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 400, NHS senior Layne Phillips was second in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the pole vault and junior Julia Kessi’s leap of 31-2 ¾ was good for second place in the triple jump.
Philomath Invitational
April 8
Girls team scores: Philomath 195, Cascade 99.5, Junction City 94, Marist 83, Newport 53.5, Elmira 49, Cottage Grove 44, North Marion 30, Sweet Home 15.
Boys team scores: Newport 104, Philomath 102, Cottage Grove 100.5, Junction City 93.5, Marist 75, Elmira 63, Cascade 57, Sweet Home 43, North Marion 16, Eddyville Charter 9.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/yckvj9bx.
Prefontaine Rotary Invitational
At Coos Bay, Waldport senior TJ Lupardes earned the most success of athletes from Siletz Valley and Waldport who competed April 8 at the 21st Prefontaine Rotary Invitational at Steve Prefontaine Track.
Lupardes took sixth in the boys high jump with a personal-best mark of 5-8, placed eighth in the long jump and added a 29th-place finish in the 100 meters. Irish junior Corben Simon earned matching 11th-place finishes in the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Siletz Valley sophomore sprinter Zion Fantroy posted an 11th-place finish in the 200 and a 13th in the 100.
Waldport freshman Payshentz Herron placed eighth in the girls long jump, and Irish senior Iris Donovan placed 11th in the 3,000 and 12th in the mile.
For Siletz Valley, sophomore Maddie Goodell finished 20th with a personal-best distance of 24-4 ½ in the shot put, and was 27th in the javelin.
21st Prefontaine Rotary Invitational
April 8 at Steve Prefontaine Track, Coos Bay
Girls team scores: Coquille 92, Eureka (California) 88, North Bend 54, St. Mary’s 52, Bandon 50, Crook County 49, Del Norte (California) 43, Marshfield 36, Siuslaw 32, Phoenix 32, Arcata (California) 26, Oakland 20, McKinleyville 20, North Douglas 19, Brookings-Harbor 19, Sutherlin 13, Douglas 9, Gold Beach 7, Elkton 1, Waldport 1.
Boys team scores: Siuslaw 108.5, Eureka (California) 81, Crook County 78, North Bend 70, Phoenix 62.5, Marshfield 42, De Norte (California) 42, Myrtle Point 34, St. Mary’s 30, Days Creek 17, McKinleyville (California) 16, Gold Beach 13, Arcata (California) 13, North Douglas 12, Douglas 11, Brookings-Harbor 7, Pacific 5, Powers 4, Waldport 4, Sutherlin 3, Oakland 2, Glendale 2, Coquille 2, Illinois Valley 2.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/2r2z9yse.
Toledo at Coquille Twilight meet
At Coquille, Toledo sophomore Alyssa Pena tied for third in the girls high jump, and senior Avery Tyler earned bronze in the javelin in leading the Boomer girls to an eighth-place finish April 7 at the Coquille Twilight meet.
Toledo senior Tayla Stevenson was fifth in the 100, and sophomore Kora Pettis claimed fifth in the 200, while Boomer freshman Mindy Blomstrom took sixth in the 300 hurdles. The Boomer girls’ 400 relay team, composed of Tyler, Pettis, senior Cocoa Barrett and Stevenson, ran to a fifth-place finish in 59.9 seconds.
For the Toledo boys, who placed 12th of 16 scoring schools, senior Elia Templeton finished second in the pole vault and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Coquille Twilight meet
April 7
Girls team scores: Coquille 199.5, Brookings-Harbor 112.17, Reedsport 39.33, Oakland 36, Gold Beach 35.5, Riddle 35.5, South Umpqua 30.17, Toledo 30, Elkton 29.67, Rogue River 24, Myrtle Point 16, Powers 12, Yoncalla 3, Butte Falls 2.17, Camas Valley 2.
Boys team scores: South Umpqua 99.5, Gold Beach 88, Reedsport 80, Yoncalla 745, Camas Valley 46.2, Brookings-Harbor 42, Pacific 33.2, Coquille 32, Elkton 28.5, Powers 21, Rogue River 20.4, Toledo 12, Riddle 9.5, Myrtle Point 8.2, Butte Falls 5, Oakland 4.5.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/yck2e2ca.
Taft at Regis meet
At Regis, sophomore Sienna Lillebo won the 100 meters and anchored Taft’s winning 1,600 relay and runner-up 400 relay April 6 in leading the Tigers girls to a fifth-place finish at the seven-school meet.
Taft junior Aliviah Mode (100 hurdles), senior Makaia Kessinger (1,500), sophomore Jayde Reyes-Cornejo (800) and freshman Evelyn Harkey (100) each posted third-place individual finishes. Mode, Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco and Harkey combined with Lillebo to finish the 400 relay in 54.5 seconds, and Harkey, Mode and Reyes-Cornejo ran legs on the Tigers’ winning 1,600-relay effort.
The Taft girls earned 76 points, two behind fourth-place Santiam. Blanchet Catholic won the girls team title with 144.5 points, and was followed by Regis (105) and Kennedy (78.5).
Trenton Battle won the boys 100, Taft sophomore classmate Jackson Nightingale won the 1,500, and the Tigers won the 1,600 relay, highlighting the Taft boys’ third-place team finish. Freshman Kol Tolan was second in the high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 8 inches, and third in the long jump with another personal-best mark.
Luke Harkey in the 1,500 and Nozomi Umenishi in the 800, added third-place individual finishes for the Tigers.
Regis High School meet
April 6
Girls team scores: Blanchet Catholic 144.5, Regis 105, Kennedy 78.5, Santiam 78, Taft 76, Crosshill Christian 31, Harrisburg 24.
Boys team scores: Blanchet Catholic 182.5, Harrisburg 104, Taft 70, Regis 68, Kennedy 66.5, Santiam 62, Crosshill Christian 18.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/bdd3wsyj.
