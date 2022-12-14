If Saturday’s results from the Newport Invitational high school swim meet at the Newport Aquatic Center were any indication, the girls and boys teams from host Newport High School are poised to make some noise this winter.
The Cubs began the action by sweeping the day’s first five races — the girls and boys 200-yard medley relays, the girls and boys 200 freestyle, and the girls 200 individual medley — and continued winning throughout the event featuring eight girls teams and nine boys teams. Newport’s boys topped the team standings with 85 points to best runner-up Valley Catholic of Beaverton by 16. Astoria placed third with 55, followed by Seaside with 29, Tillamook with 26 and Taft at 24 points. Toledo, with only senior Zane Rodda and sophomore Cody Reed on its roster, scored a single point.
Valley Catholic and Newport tied for first place among the girls teams, each scoring 82 points. Astoria claimed third in the girls rankings with 42 points, while Seaside, with 27 points, edged Taft by one point for fourth place.
The Cubs boys’ shining star was junior Sam Postlewait, who posted individual wins in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, where he finished in 55.97 seconds to edge talented Valley Catholic sophomore Kieran Leatherwood by 0.38 seconds. Postlewait also swam the anchor leg for the Newport boys’ winning 200-medley relay and contributed to the 200-freestyle relay win.
Ben Hurty, another Newport junior, won the boys 500 freestyle and added a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley well as swimming on the 200-medley relay and 200-freestyle relay teams.
Taft’s boys were paced by junior Erick Moreno, who placed second in the 500 freestyle and joined junior Brandon Murphy, senior Cooper Fitch and junior Noah Serrato on the Tigers’ second-place 400-freestyle relay team. Individually, Murphy placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and Serrato took sixth in the 200 individual medley.
Senior Ana Kaldy and junior Layla Bretz were the go-to girls for the Cubs, each winning two individual events and contributing to two winning relays. Kaldy won the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 13.99 seconds and claimed victory in the 100 backstroke. Bretz took the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle.
Newport junior Claire Hurty won the 100 butterfly and classmate Pia Lihou added a win for Newport in the 100 freestyle.
Hurty, Lihou, Bretz and Kaldy combined to win the 200-medley relay and the 200-freestyle relay.
Taft received a second-place finish in the girls 100 butterfly from freshman Yireth Fuentes and a third-place finish from senior Lesley Lagunes in the 500 freestyle.
Newport, Toledo and Valley Catholic are scheduled to return to action at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Taft Invitational at the Lincoln City Community Center pool.
Newport Invitational
Dec. 10 at Newport Aquatic Center
Girls team scores: Newport 82, Valley Catholic 82, Astoria 42, Seaside 27, Taft 26, Phoenix 9, Reedsport Charter 8, Tillamook 2.
Boys team scores: Newport 85, Valley Catholic 69, Astoria 55, Seaside 29, Tillamook 26, Taft 24, Phoenix 17, Reedsport Charter 2, Toledo 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.