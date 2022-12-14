If Saturday’s results from the Newport Invitational high school swim meet at the Newport Aquatic Center were any indication, the girls and boys teams from host Newport High School are poised to make some noise this winter.

The Cubs began the action by sweeping the day’s first five races — the girls and boys 200-yard medley relays, the girls and boys 200 freestyle, and the girls 200 individual medley — and continued winning throughout the event featuring eight girls teams and nine boys teams. Newport’s boys topped the team standings with 85 points to best runner-up Valley Catholic of Beaverton by 16. Astoria placed third with 55, followed by Seaside with 29, Tillamook with 26 and Taft at 24 points. Toledo, with only senior Zane Rodda and sophomore Cody Reed on its roster, scored a single point.

