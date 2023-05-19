The Newport High School softball team capped its 4A-3 Oregon West Conference regular season schedule in the fashion Cubs softball fans got accustomed to throughout the campaign — feast or famine.

Newport feasted on Philomath/Alsea pitchers Ahnika Tryon and Kaylie Kohler May 10 in posting a 13-7 win over the Warriors in Philomath before closing the regular campaign on a sour note the next day at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport in an 18-2 loss in four innings to league runner up Cascade.

