The Newport High School softball team capped its 4A-3 Oregon West Conference regular season schedule in the fashion Cubs softball fans got accustomed to throughout the campaign — feast or famine.
Newport feasted on Philomath/Alsea pitchers Ahnika Tryon and Kaylie Kohler May 10 in posting a 13-7 win over the Warriors in Philomath before closing the regular campaign on a sour note the next day at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport in an 18-2 loss in four innings to league runner up Cascade.
The Cubs, 8-7 in conference, finished in third place in the league standings behind Cascade and league champion Stayton. They fell 6-3 in an OSAA 4A play-in game Thursday at Marist Catholic in Eugene and finished the season 13-12 overall.
At Philomath/Alsea last Wednesday, Newport designated hitter Ivy Ruddiman hit a home run and drove in two, Emry Belloni tripled, and Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner added doubles. Haley Wiles threw a three-inning start in the circle to earn the win for the Cubs.
May 11
CHS
136 8 — 18 15 0
NHS
101 0 — 2 5 4
Jari Stegman, Elizabeth Hedges (3) and Gabrielle Cave. Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — Stegman. L — T. Schaffner.
CASCADE — Cassidy Crabtree 2-4, Lexie Gidcumb 1-4, Malia Scanlan 2-4, Hedges 2-4, Amyah Miranda 3-4, Cave 1-4, Stegman 1-3, Alyssa Collins 2-3, Kailee Bode 1-3.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 1-2, Victoria Johnson 0-1, E. Schaffner 1-2, Ivy Ruddiman 1-2, Natalie Paranto 0-2, Alexa Cleveland 0-2, Haley Wiles 1-2, Alea Acosta 0-2, Emry Belloni 1-2.
2B — Crabtree 2, Scanlan, Miranda, Cave, Collins, T. Schaffner. E. Schaffner. 3B —Belloni. HR — Miranda. RBIs — Crabtree 3, Gidcumb 3, Scanlan 3, Hedges, Miranda 2, Collins 3, Bode 3, T. Schaffner, Ruddiman.
May 10
NHS
434 020 0 — 13 14 2
P/A
012 202 0 — 7 10 2
Haley Wiles, Julia Bloebaum (4) and Emma Schaffner. Ahnika Tryon, Kaylie Kohler (3) and Jenae Traglia. W — Wiles. L — Tryon.
NEWPORT — Taylor Schaffner 3-4, Victoria Johnson 3-4, E. Schaffner 1-4, Ivy Ruddiman 1-4, Natalie Paranto 2-4, Alexa Cleveland 0-2, Wiles 1-3, Bloebaum 1-2, Emry Belloni 1-5, Evelynn Green 1-4.
PHILOMATH/ALSEA — Mia Bennett 0-3, Grace Bennett 2-3, Elizabeth Morales-Marquez 0-5, Tryon 0-1, Kohler 2-2, McKenzie Hauck 0-2, Traglia 1-2, Adrianna Hunter 1-3, Kori Galvan 2-4, Presley Reichhuber 2-3.
2B — T. Schaffner, E. Schaffner, Paranto, Kohler 2. HR — Ruddiman, Paranto. RBIs — E. Schaffner 2, Ruddiman 2, Paranto 5, Cleveland, Belloni, Traglia, Hunter, Galvan, Reichhuber.
ELSEWHERE:
Boomers close in on league title
As of the News-Times sports’ early Wednesday morning deadline, Toledo had all but locked up the 2A/1A-SD 4 regular season championship following a pair of league wins — a 13-3 triumph last Friday at Gold Beach, and a 16-8 win Monday at Myrtle Point/Powers.
The Boomers, 10-1 in district games, 13-6 overall, were set to take on Eddyville Charter on Wednesday at Toledo Elementary in both schools’ final regular season game. With a victory Wednesday over one-win Eddyville, Toledo was set to clinch sole possession of first place in the final regular season league standings, and a home postseason game, yet to be announced.
The News-Times plans to post postseason schedules for qualifying area programs online at https://www.newportnewstimes.com/sports/ and on social media.
Eddyville Charter, which fell 20-1 on Monday to Bandon/Pacific at Memorial Field in Toledo, entered its final contest at 0-11, 1-15.
Irish peaking
Waldport extended its longest winning streak of the season to four games with a May 11 doubleheader sweep at home of 2A/1A-SD 4-foe Gold Beach before downing Eddyville Charter 12-0 last Friday at Memorial Field in Toledo.
The Irish beat the Panthers by scores of 9-2 and 12-2 on last Thursday’s senior night — honoring the program’s lone senior, shortstop/pitcher Katie Pankey — and moved to 6-5 in league games, 8-11 overall with their defeat of the Eagles, Waldport’s sixth win in seven games.
The Irish closed the regular season Wednesday at Bandon/Pacific, and could finish no worse than fourth in the eight-school league standings. Waldport was set to learn if it earned a postseason berth as soon as this morning, Friday, May 19. Be sure to keep an eye on News-Times sports online at https://www.newportnewstimes.com/sports/ for updated softball and baseball postseason schedules as they become available.
Taft earns playoff berth
Though Santiam Christian used a seven-run top of the seventh inning last Friday in Lincoln City to send Taft to a 13-9 loss in 3A-SD 2 play, the Tigers claimed a at-large postseason berth and advanced to the OSAA 3A state playoffs.
In their previous outing, the Tigers hit the road May 10 and posted a 19-9 victory at Sheridan in a league game called after five innings via the 10-run margin rule. In that game, Taft junior second baseman Jorden King was 2-for-3 with a triple and six RBIs, and senior catcher Nat Gates drove in five, doubled and finished 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot in the batting order.
The Tigers (11-14), who finished sixth in the final 3A-SD 2 standings and concluded the campaign Wednesday with a non-league 6-3 loss at 4A North Bend, take the No. 20 seed to a Monday, May 22, first-round game at Vale.
Then winner there travels two days later to face No. 6 seed South Umpqua.
May 12
SCHS
100 212 7 — 13 11 5
THS
260 001 0 — 9 7 5
Miranda Scovil and Maddie Roth. Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. W — Scovil. L — Weaver.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN — Scovil 1-4, Ashley Ladas 1-2, Addi Haase 0-0, Alyssa Knox 1-5, Roth 2-4, Jaiden Jaquez 1-2, Brenna Burgess 1-4, Dakotah Wood 0-1, Emily Heisinger 2-5, Katie Heisinger 1-2, Kailey Jackson 0-1, Sadie Collins 1-3.
TAFT — Gates 1-2, Weaver 2-4, Bridgett Marsh 1-2, Ally Hall 1-4, Miranda Hankins 0-4, Jorden King 0-4, Lexi McDougal 0-4, Brooklynn Lovell 1-3, Laney Lee 1-3.
2B — Jaquez, Lovell. 3B — Ladas, K. Heisinger. RBIs — Scovil, Ladas, Roth 3, Jaquez 2, Burgess, E. Heisinger, K. Heisinger, Collins 2, Marsh 2, Hall, Lee.
May 10
THS
322 93 — 19 15 4
SHS
205 20 — 9 9 2
Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. Madison Brewster, Madison Blacketer (5) and Trinity Blacketer. W — Weaver. L — Brewster.
TAFT — Gates 4-4, Weaver 1-3, Bridgett Marsh 103, Ally Hall 1-4, Miranda Hankins 1-4, Jorden King 2-3, Lexi McDougal 1-3, Brooklynn Lovell 2-4, Laney Lee 2-2.
SHERIDAN — Taylor Givens 0-4, T. Blacketer 2-4, Sidney Bowlin 1-2, M. Blacketer 0-2, Bryanah Lopez 0-2, Lily Wilson 3-3, Bailey Diehl 1-3, Logen Watkins 1-3, Brewster 1-3.
2B — Gates, Diehl. 3B — King, Lovell. RBIs — Gates 5, Marsh 3, Hall, King 6, Lovell, Lee, Lopez, Wilson, Diehl, Brewster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.