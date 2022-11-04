MADRAS — Throughout the fall campaign, Newport High School head boys soccer coach Ollie Richardson never questioned the effort his experienced side gave in the attacking third of the pitch. More than once, however, he lamented Newport’s inability to finish its numerous scoring opportunities while battling week after week in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference that proved to be the most competitive in the classification.

Finishing scoring chances wasn’t an issue Tuesday afternoon for the Cubs in their 3-1 road win over Madras in the first round of the OSAA 4A boys soccer state playoffs. After surrendering a goal in just the sixth minute of play to a White Buffaloes side that began the day 10-2-0 as the 16-team tournament’s No. 4 seed, Newport’s response of first half tallies by junior midfielders Gumi Guzman, Ivan Hernandez and Tony Gonzalez sent the Cubs to the quarterfinal round.

