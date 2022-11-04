MADRAS — Throughout the fall campaign, Newport High School head boys soccer coach Ollie Richardson never questioned the effort his experienced side gave in the attacking third of the pitch. More than once, however, he lamented Newport’s inability to finish its numerous scoring opportunities while battling week after week in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference that proved to be the most competitive in the classification.
Finishing scoring chances wasn’t an issue Tuesday afternoon for the Cubs in their 3-1 road win over Madras in the first round of the OSAA 4A boys soccer state playoffs. After surrendering a goal in just the sixth minute of play to a White Buffaloes side that began the day 10-2-0 as the 16-team tournament’s No. 4 seed, Newport’s response of first half tallies by junior midfielders Gumi Guzman, Ivan Hernandez and Tony Gonzalez sent the Cubs to the quarterfinal round.
“This was a great team win, with all players contributing and playing with heart and passion,” Richardson wrote in a Tuesday evening text message to News-Times staff. “They stuck to the game plan and executed throughout.”
The Cubs, who began Oregon West Conference play 1-3-3, won their second straight following their Oct. 29 play-in shutout victory at La Grande and moved to 7-4-5. Newport, the bracket’s 13th seed, travels Saturday for a quarterfinal match well across the state in Ontario. A match time was not confirmed as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning deadline.
After falling behind 1-0 in the early stages on the road Tuesday, the Cubs dug themselves a hole before Guzman, one of several pure athletes in the Cubs midfield, ran down a through ball from senior Marlon Acevedo and beat Madras keeper Javier Castro with the equalizer.
Eight minutes later, Hernandez netted a free kick on a well-placed shot to the lower-left corner for a 2-1 Newport advantage. In the 35th minute, Gonzalez tallied a penalty kick goal to send the Cubs to a 2-goal halftime advantage.
Neither Castro nor Newport goalkeeper Ivan Farias yielded a goal in the second half, though Richardson said his side had multiple opportunities. He gave partial credit for the win to the Newport defense’s ability to stifle the White Buffaloes’ top scoring threat, sophomore midfielder Steve Gonzalez.
“We took their goal scorer out of the equation and they (Madras) struggled to find any kind of a rhythm,” Richardson wrote.
Following the final whistle, Newport supporters who made the approximate four-hour drive to Madras greeted players with a high-five lineup, just as they do at home matches at Morrow Field.
Now, as the Newport girls soccer team did in a state playoff play-in match a year ago, the Cubs boys hope to knock off an Ontario team that attends school about 435 miles east of the central coast. The Tigers enter on a 10-match winning streak and allowed more than a single goal in a match just once all season, a 2-1 loss Sept. 2 at Henley, the tournament’s No. 2 seed and 4A-5 Skyline Conference champions.
Regardless, Richardson says when the quarterfinal match’s opening whistle sounds Saturday, Newport will be prepared.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play at Ontario on Saturday,” Richardson wrote. “We will be ready to play. Everything feels like it’s coming together at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.