Newport sophomore Kauri Mitchell splits Tillamook defenders Jaedyn Haertel, left, and Gabi Weber-Garcia during the second half of the Cubs’ 48-40 victory in a non-league 4A girls basketball game in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport High School senior guard/forward Piper Thompson battles for position against Tillamook defender Vivian Vogel on Monday night during the Cubs’ 48-40 non-league 4A girls basketball victory at Spangler Court in Newport.
Senior guard Abbey Green, from Newport, shoots over Tillamook’s Gabi Weber-Garcia on Monday night in the second half of a non-league 4A girls basketball game at Newport’s Spangler Court.
Newport senior guard Avonly Wolf turns the corner on Vivian Vogel of Tillamook on Monday night during the Cubs’ 48-40 non-league girls basketball victory at Spangler Court.
After the Newport High School girls basketball team gutted out a Monday night 48-40 non-league 4A victory at home over Tillamook, the Cubs scored their first 4A-3 Oregon West Conference win of the season Tuesday night with a 48-42 win at Sweet Home.
On Monday night within the friendly confines of Spangler Court, sophomore forward Sheala Simmons’ big second half helped the Cubs improve to 5-1 at home. The next night, Newport leveled its record in the ultra-competitive Oregon West at 1-1 and moved to 9-6 overall.
The 4A-1 Cowapa League Cheesemakers arrived Monday in Newport with losses in their previous five games, but after sophomore guard Kauri Mitchell’s two successful free throws with 1:12 to play in the first quarter, Tillamook surged to an 11-7 lead at the close of the period, capped by Gabi Weber-Garcia’s 3-point play with 11.8 seconds left in the opening stanza.
After the Cubs outscored the Cheesemakers 13-5 during the course of the second quarter to take a 20-16 into intermission, Simmons took over. She scored eight points in the third quarter and nine more in the fourth to lead all scorers with 23 points.
Newport senior forward Tori Smith scored eight of her 11 points in the second half, and Mitchell came off the bench to tally all of her seven points in the first 16 minutes of action.
On Tuesday, the Cubs sent the Huskies to their fifth straight defeat as Newport won for the sixth time in its last eight outings.
The Cubs return to Oregon West Conference action tonight (Friday) with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Stayton, which enters at 1-1 in league, 8-7 overall.
ELSEWHERE:
Oakridge 55, Toledo 48, OT
At Toledo, the Boomers couldn’t hold their 4-point lead with 36 seconds left in regulation, and junior Jade Snyder scored seven points in overtime Tuesday night in the Warrior victory in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.
The Boomers received a team-best 17 points from senior guard Avery Tyler and 12 from senior guard Kylie Warfield.
Looking to halt a four-game losing skid, Toledo (3-7, 6-12) was scheduled to play league road games Thursday at East Linn Christian Academy and Saturday, Jan. 28 at Bandon before returning home for a 6 p.m. Tuesday conference contest against Lowell.
Eddyville Charter 36, Siletz Valley 9
At Siletz, Eagles senior guard Hailey Mekemson was the go-to girl for Eddyville Charter in its Tuesday night road win in 1A-3 Mountain West League play.
Mekemson connected four times from 3-point range and scored all but two of her game-high 17 points in the first half for the Eagles, who soared to a 15-0 lead after eight minutes and held a 17-point advantage at halftime. Eddyville improved to 7-2, 9-6 after posting its third straight win.
Freshman Safiya Reed scored five to pace the Warriors, who slipped to 0-9, 0-12.
In other Tuesday night girls basketball games:
• Taft picked up its third straight win with a 51-44 victory at Dayton in 3A-3 PacWest Conference play. The Tigers (5-2, 10-6) are scheduled tonight (Friday) to play at Santiam Christian, Taft’s final regular season road game. The Tigers then play at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 in Lincoln City against Sheridan to start a run of four straight home games to close the regular campaign.
• Waldport also collected its third win in a row with a rock-solid 56-20 win at Reedsport in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game. The Irish (6-5, 8-9) returned home Thursday to face Oakland, then were scheduled Saturday, Jan. 28, to host Central Linn, ranked No. 3 in this week’s 2A coaches poll.
