Incoming Newport High School senior Ivan Hernandez, right, challenges for possession with a Seaside attacker July 21, during the Cubs’ second pool-play match of the 2023 Newport Soccer Shootout at Morrow Field. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Lincoln Sargent, left, from Newport, attempts to gain a bit of an unfair advantage over a Seaside defender late in the first half of the Cubs’ pool-play match at the Newport Soccer Shootout on July 21 at Morrow Field.
Becker Willis, a Newport High School sophomore to be, skies high over one of the larger Seaside competitors July 21 at Morrow Field during a pool-play match at the Newport Soccer Shootout.
Newport senior midfielder/defender Gumi Guzman lines up a long-distance pass into the Seaside defensive zone during the first half of a match July 21 at the Newport Soccer Shootout at Morrow Field.
Newport High School boys soccer coach Ollie Richardson was all too pleased to show off the championship trophy prior to action at last weekend’s 2023 Newport Soccer Shootout, a 10-team, two-day boys tournament held at Newport High School and Newport Middle School.
And though Richardson’s Cubs were relegated to last Saturday’s consolation bracket after earning a pair of draws in pool play July 21, the longtime NHS coach couldn’t contain his enthusiasm when asked to rate his team’s play during the course of four matches in two days, culminating in a consolation bracket title match 1-0 overtime victory over Jerome Idaho, coached by former Newport head coach Jake Wood.
