The Newport High School baseball team put together a three-game winning streak and entered its final two 4A-3 Oregon West Conference regular season games riding a wave of momentum.

After dropping the second game of their three-game series with Philomath/Alsea in a 12-8 loss May 3 in Newport, the Cubs edged the Warriors 12-11 in the series finale the following day in Philomath before returning to Philomath to post a 3-2 non-league win last Saturday against La Grande. On Monday at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport, the Cubs began the final week of the regular campaign with a convincing 12-5 league win over Sweet Home.

