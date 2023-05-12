The Newport High School baseball team put together a three-game winning streak and entered its final two 4A-3 Oregon West Conference regular season games riding a wave of momentum.
After dropping the second game of their three-game series with Philomath/Alsea in a 12-8 loss May 3 in Newport, the Cubs edged the Warriors 12-11 in the series finale the following day in Philomath before returning to Philomath to post a 3-2 non-league win last Saturday against La Grande. On Monday at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport, the Cubs began the final week of the regular campaign with a convincing 12-5 league win over Sweet Home.
Newport took a 7-6 league record and a 14-8 overall mark into its Wednesday home game against the Huskies, before they close the regular season Thursday at Sweet Home. Be sure to visit the News-Times online at https://www.newportnewstimes.com/ this weekend for a Newport baseball postseason schedule once it is set.
On Monday against Sweet Home, junior second baseman Braxton Blaser continued his torrid stretch at the plate, collecting a pair of doubles and an RBI in his 3-for-4 outing. In the Cubs’ last four games, Blaser was 8-for 14 (.571 average) with four doubles and four driven in.
Newport senior Markus Everitt also went 3-for-4 Monday with an RBI, and Ethan Bruns doubled, tripled and plated three.
Everitt tossed a three-inning start on the bump for the Cubs, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks to go with a pair of strikeouts. Blaser followed with three innings of scoreless relief, and senior Caleb Malloy pitched the seventh to close it out.
Newport scored three times in the bottom of the sixth last Saturday to earn the win over La Grande with the help of a run-scoring passed ball, and a two-run error. Tyler Mattson, in a rare appearance on the mound, got the win in a six-inning start, and Everitt threw the seventh to earn a save.
May 8
SHHS
202 000 1 — 5 7 1
NHS
224 310 x — 12 16 3
Kelso Ellis, Christian Dominy (4), Kayden Gutierrez (6) and Lewis Conn. Markus Everitt, Braxton Blaser (4), Caleb Malloy (7) and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt. L — Ellis.
SWEET HOME — Conn 1-3, Kaden Zajic 2-4, Casey Valloni 0-2, Ellis 1-1, Dominy 0-1, Daniel Goodwin 0-1, Jon Holly 904, Dylan Luttmer 0-3, Jacob Siemenski 2-3, Trenton Smith 1-2, Gutierrez 0-3.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 2-4, Chris Jacobson 1-4, Everitt 3-4, Blaser 3-4, Mattson 2-4, Boden Langeliers 1-4, Malloy 1-3, Lucas Paranto 2-3, Rory Barber 1-2, Eddy Romero 0-0, Brock Spink 0-0.
2B — Zajic, Smith, Ellis, Blaser 2, Bruns, Langeliers. 3B — Bruns. RBIs — Ellis 2, Valloni, Holly, Blaser, Bruns 3, Everitt, Jacobson, Mattson 2, Paranto 2.
May 6 at Philomath High School
LGHS
100 001 0 — 2 4 3
NHS
000 003 x — 3 5 2
Logan Williams and Griffin McIlmoil. Tyler Mattson, Markus Everitt (7) and Jon Wiese, Mattson (7). W — Mattson. L — Williams. S — Everitt.
LA GRANDE — Williams 1-2, McIlmoil 0-2, Jace Schow 2-4, Jarett Armstrong 1-2, Cole Shafer 0-2, Noah McIlmoil 0-3, Carter Presley 0-3, Kai Carson 0-3, Sam Tsiatsos 0-3, Quinten Theller 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 0-3, Chris Jacobson 0-3, Everitt 1-2, Braxton Blaser 0-2, Mattson 1-3, Boden Langeliers 2-3, Caleb Malloy 0-2, Lucas Paranto 0-3, Rory Barber 1-3, Brock Spink 0-0, Wiese 0-0.
2B — Everitt. RBIs — Schow, Armstrong.
May 4
NHS
250 104 0 — 12 13 9
P/A
112 300 4 — 11 13 3
Ryder Hockema, Ethan Bruns (5) and Tyler Mattson. Joe Barnes, Logan Matthews (6) and catcher unavailable. W — Hockema. L — Barnes.
NEWPORT — Bruns 2-5, Chris Jacobson 2-4, Markus Everitt 2-5, Braxton Blaser 2-4, Mattson 1-4, Boden Langeliers 1-4, Caleb Malloy 1-3, Lucas Paranto 1-4, Rory Barber 0-3, Brick Spink 0-2, Hockema 0-0.
PHILOMATH/ALSEA — Matthews 0-5, Mason Stearns 4-5, Caleb Babcock 1-5, Grant Niemann 2-5, Chad Russell 2-5, David Griffith 1-2, Kash Lindsey 1-5, Ty May 2-4, Braydon Shenk 0-4, Barnes 0-0.
2B — Blaser, Bruns, Malloy, Paranto, Griffith, Stearns, Babcock, Russell, May. RBIs — Everitt, Blaser 2, Mattson, Langeliers, Malloy 2, Paranto 2, Stearns, Niemann, Russell, Griffith, Lindsey 2, May.
May 3
P/A
121 512 0 — 12 10 3
NHS
214 100 0 — 8 10 5
David Griffith and Grant Niemann. Caleb Malloy, Braxton Blaser (3) and Tyler Mattson. W — Griffith. L — Malloy.
PHILOMATH/ALSEA — Logan Matthews 0-3, Mason Stearns 1-3, Caleb Babcock 1-4, Niemann 3-3, Chad Russell 2-2, Braydon Shenk 0-2, Griffith 104, Wylie Griffith 1-3, Ty May 1-3, Kash Lindsey 0-3, Silas Pittman 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 2-4, Chris Jacobson 1-4, Markus Everitt 3-4, Blaser 3-4, Mattson 1-4, Lucas Paranto 0-4, Malloy 0-0, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Rory Barber 1-3, Eddy Romero 0-0, Brick Spink 0-0.
2B — Blaser, Bruns, Jacobson. RBIs — Stearns, Babcock, Niemann, Russell, D. Griffith, May 2, Lindsey, Everitt 3, Blaser, Parabti, Langeliers, Barber.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft takes two
After falling 15-6 in a 3A-SD 2 game May 3 at Yamhill-Carlton, Taft rebounded to post a 2-0 league shutout last Saturday at Scio, then returned Monday to The Pit in Lincoln City, and notched a 6-3 defeat of 4A North Bend.
The wins snapped the Tigers’ three-game losing skid as they toted a 7-3, 11-12 record into their Wednesday league game at Sheridan.
Taft closes the regular season today (Friday, May 12) with a 3:30 p.m. home game against league-foe Santiam Christian.
A full box score for Taft’s victory at Scio was unavailable as of deadline.
May 8
NBHS
020 010 0 — 3 6 2
THS
411 000 x — 6 7 2
Knoll Gederos, Aidan Nelson (4) and Carter Brock. Baron Delameter, Ezra James (7) and Justice Kelso. W — Delameter. L — Gederos. S — James.
NORTH BEND — Gederos 1-4, Brock 0-4, Jalen Riddle 0-4, Luke Wheeling 0-3, Hunter Wheeling 2-3, Jacob Randle 1-3, Joshio Stevens 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Jake Newsum 1-1, Peyton Forester 1-3.
TAFT — Gavin Koceja 0-3, Delameter 2-4, Zack Hankins 1-3, Armando Fajardo 0-3, Kai Bayer 2-3, James 1-3, Kelso 1-2, JJ McCormick 0-2, Evan Halferty 0-1.
2B — Randle. RBIs — L. Wheeling, Nelson, Forester, Delameter, Hankins 2, Bayer, Kelso, McCormick.
May 3
THS
202 101 0 — 6 14 3
Y-C
240 261 x — 15 15 3
Baron Delameter, Gavin Koceja (3), Caden Marshall (5) and Justice Kelso. Riley Malis, Jacob McGhehey (3) and Kyle Slater. W — Malis. L — Delameter.
TAFT — Koceja 4-5, Delameter 0-5, Zack Hankins 3-3, Armando Fajardo 4-4, Kai Bayer 2-3, Ezra James 0-4, Juan Hernandez 0-2, Marshall 0-1, Kelso 1-4, Evan Halferty 0-4.
YAMHILL-CARLTON — McGhehey 204, Sebastian Hacker 1-3, Slater 2-4, Malis 3-4, Gavin Stafford 1-4, Tanner Hurley 2-4, Tyler Pond 0-0 Morgan Ortman 1-23, August Brunner 0-1, Kaden Sutton 2-3, Lucas Long 1-3.
2B — Koceja 3, Hankins, Malis, Sutton 2. RBIs — Hankins 2, Fajardo 2, Bayer, James, Hacker 2, Slater, Malis 4, Hurley 3, Long 2.
In other baseball action:
• Siletz Valley dropped a trio of 2A/1A-SD 4 games to area rivals, losing 13-0 on May 4 at Toledo before falling in both halves of a Tuesday afternoon twin bill at Waldport, falling 10-0 in the opener in and 18-6 in the nightcap. The Warriors (2-8, 4-9) play a 4:30 p.m. league home game today (Friday, May 12) against Myrtle Point, host Reedsport for two games beginning at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, then close the regular season Wednesday, May 17, with a league game at Gold Beach.
• After Toledo downed Siletz Valley last Thursday, the Boomers fell 7-2 on Tuesday at league-foe Bandon-Pacific to slip to 4-7, 6-10 entering their game this afternoon at Gold Beach. After playing Monday, May 15 at Myrtle Point, Toledo hosts a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, league game against Eddyville Charter to cap the regular campaign.
• Waldport, which fell 9-2 at home last Friday to Reedsport in a 2A/1A-SD-4 game prior to its Tuesday doubleheader sweep of the Warriors, brings a 4-7, 8-12 mark into today’s 4:30 p.m. home game against Eddyville Charter, then hosts Gold Beach at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, before capping the regular season Wednesday, May 17, at Bandon/Pacific. On Tuesday, Eddyville Charter dropped both halves of a twin bill at Reedsport by identical 18-0 scores to slip to 0-10, 0-12.
