Newport High School senior middle blocker/outside hitter Josie Wertz attempts to slam a kill past Stayton middle blocker Molly Schotthoefer, left, and hitter Kendall Van Handel on Tuesday night during the first set of a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference volleyball match at Spangler Court in Newport. Wertz collected nine blocks and four aces on senior night, but the Cubs fell 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Mayra Jimenez, Newport senior defensive specialist, receives serve Tuesday night during the Cubs’ four-set loss in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference volleyball action at Spangler Court in Newport. During the match, prior to Jimenez seeing floor time, the Newport student section chanted, “We want Myra! We want Myra!” until Cubs head coach Megan Smallwood called for Jimenez to come off the bench and play.
Newport sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Natalie Paranto smacks a kill attempt Tuesday night at Spangler Court in Newport during the Cubs’ 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14 loss to Stayton in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference volleyball match.
Junior libero/defensive specialist Lexus Hunter serves during the Newport volleyball team’s final regular season home match Tuesday night at Spangler Court against 4A-3 Oregon West Conference-foe Stayton. The Eagles claimed the match in four sets.
Coming into the season, the Newport High School volleyball team knew things would be far from easy this fall.
A season removed from a disappointing finish, with the loss to graduation of a handful of the program’s key cogs and a new head coach with a new system, the Cubs found out early on that their team goals wouldn’t be determined by their place in the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference standings.
That’s why there wasn’t a single Newport player hanging her head Tuesday evening after the Cubs fell 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14 at Stayton in a league match that followed a senior night celebration to mark Newport’s final home match of the campaign.
“I feel like our girls came out tonight ready to fight,” first-year Cubs head coach Megan Smallwood said. “We talk all the time about keeping our body language in check, and playing even and not letting the other team get point runs on us. And I feel like they really accomplished that tonight, and we checked off all of our goals tonight. That’s the first time we’ve done that all season. They fought and they didn’t give up.”
Both seniors on the Newport roster — outside hitter/middle blocker Josie Wertz and defensive specialist Myra Jimenez — had their moments to shine during the four-game contest that sent the Cubs to 1-8 in league matches, 1-12 overall with only Thursday’s league match remaining on the schedule at league-leading and second-ranked Cascade. The Cougars entered Thursday’s regular season finale at 9-0, 14-3 and having won nine of their previous 10 matches.
Wertz was her usual force at the net, rising up to post team bests with nine blocks and four aces. Jimenez, a reserve, was relegated to the bench for the majority of the evening before the Newport student section demanded the senior take the floor in the final home match of her career.
“We want Myra! We want Myra,” they chanted until Smallwood relented and sent Jimenez in to play in the back row.
Smallwood said afterward the touching moment her fellow students created for Jimenez was well deserved.
“Of course, I want to honor the girls that are seniors and give them some playing time, and finding the right time in the match is the key,” Smallwood said. “I feel like it was the right opportunity to put (Jimenez) in and play in the back row if some of our other girls need a break. Myra rocked her role all season. I’m very proud of her, and I wish I could’ve coached her a couple of more seasons because I think she would be in our starting six … She rocked her world this year for sure.”
Sophomore outside hitter/middle blocker Sheala Simmons knocked down a team-leading 11 kills for Newport and added 17 digs. The Cubs also received 16 digs from sophomore Natalie Paranto, as well as 12 digs apiece from juniors Tori Johnson and Lexus Hunter.
The Eagles, who received athletic net play from sophomore Aubrey Hall, junior Molly Schotthoefer and sophomore Kendall Van Handel, improved to 4-5, 8-9, and closed the regular campaign Thursday at home against Philomath.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Smallwood said. “One of our goals is to get 1 percent better each day, and we surpassed that by a whole lot,” she said. “I think the crowd and everybody who came could see that tonight, that we’ve really come together as a team, we’re running an offense, and we were in system offensively more than we’ve been all season tonight. That’s what I’m proud of mostly.”
ELSEWHERE:
Amity def. Taft, 3-1
At Amity, the Warriors sent Taft to its fifth straight defeat Monday night, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, in the Tigers’ 3A-3 PacWest Conference regular season finale.
Taft, which closed the regular season 3-9 in league matches, 7-12 overall, finished sixth in the seven-school PacWest Conference, which sends its top-three teams to the 20-schoool OSAA 3A state tournament.
Taft was tentatively scheduled to play Saturday, Oct. 22, in a league playoff match against an opponent and site yet to be determined as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning deadline.
