The action is fast and furious Tuesday night at Spangler Court in Newport as the wrestling teams from Siletz Valley School, Waldport and Newport High Schools battled at the Newport Invitational. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
If there anything that stood out to those who attended the Newport Invitational wrestling meet Tuesday at Spangler Court, it was the sheer girth of the Newport High School wrestling program.
However, that’s not to the physical makeup of Newport’s athletes, rather, the number of wrestlers wearing Cubs singlets. Many are grappling for the first time under girls head coach Micheal Bradley and boys coach Rick Hernandez, but surely in the sport of Oregon prep wrestling, there’s strength in numbers.
According to a Newport wrestling roster posted to www.OSAA.org, as many as 40 wrestlers, girls and boys combined, can suit up for the Cubs this winter. Some bring a bit of mat experience, including sophomore Zoie Garcia, senior Jon Weisz, sophomore Josue Estrada and junior Zak Mitchell.
Among the newcomers to the Newport wrestling program are some familiar names who shine for some of the Cubs’ other teams. For the Newport girls, that list includes softball standouts Emma and Taylor Schaffner, both seniors, junior soccer player/cross-country runner Charlotte Gardner and all-conference honorable mention freshman volleyball player Madi Smallwood. For the Newport boys, junior Gumi Guzman, an anchor of the Cubs boys soccer team that advanced to the 4A quarterfinals this fall, looked promising in posting two pins Tuesday at the Newport Invitational.
Overall, the sport is gaining popularity at Newport, and though some wrestling newbies might take some lumps in learning on the fly this season, expect the Cubs to vastly improve throughout the season, which should lay solid groundwork for future success.
TOLEDO BOOMERS
Tony Blomstrom nicknamed the Toledo wrestling program “The Machine” well before the Boomer boys exceeded their coach’s expectations, collecting an individual state championship and two third-place finishes to take fourth at last year’s 2A/1A Boys Wrestling State Championships at Culver. It was Toledo’s first top-six finish at state.
Junior Ash Blomstrom returns to the fold after earning Toledo’s sixth individual championship, winning the 2A/1A boys 195-pound division at last year’s state tournament. Also back are sophomore Kolby Coxen (220), and junior Logan Gerding (132), both of whom earned a third-place finish at last year’s state tournament. Christian Retherford, a junior who placed sixth at last year’s state tournament, is also back. Retherford, Gerding, and Coxen won their weight classes last Saturday at the 32-school Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament in Harrisburg.
The Toledo girls were led a year ago by senior Klaira Flatt, who now wrestles at Linfield University, but the cupboard is left hardly bare. Senior Cocoa Barrett entered the weekend 5-0 after winning the 110-pound division last Saturday at Harrisburg.
Other Boomer girls poised to follow Flatt’s footsteps include senior Aria Simonds and freshman Mindy Blomstrom.
TAFT TIGERS
Sophomore Julia Towers went undefeated last Friday at a meet in Tillamook for the Taft girls, while Mario Cortes (152), Luis Delain-Collazo (195) and Allen Delgado (285) impressed in placing last weekend at Tillamook.
Seth Steere, who placed sixth for Taft at the 2014 4A state championships, takes over the program after serving as an assistant football coach this fall.
SILETZ VALLEY WARRIORS
Look for strong campaigns from Warrior wrestlers Tyee Yanez at 160 pounds and 170-pounder Louie Orona, both of whom wrestled well Tuesday at Newport.
The Warriors girls should be a force to contend with, led by senior Chelo Garcia, who last year went 18-0 en route to a 100-pound girls state championship. Though she sat out Siletz’s first outings of the season due to illness, Garcia should be ready to wrestle as early as this weekend.
WALDPORT IRISH
Head coach Chad Anderson is tasked with reviving the Waldport program. He’s got some solid athletes, and is already looking to spread the news that Waldport just a basketball school come wintertime.
