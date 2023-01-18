The Newport High School girls and boys swim teams earned the combined team title Friday at the Cubs’ final home meet of the season, a tri-meet with Philomath and Marist Catholic at the Newport Aquatic Center.

While the Newport girls tallied 168 points, the Cubs boys scored 195 to top the combined leaderboard with a total of 363 points. The Philomath teams had a combined 308, and were followed by Marist Catholic at 162.

