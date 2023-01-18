The Newport High School girls and boys swim teams earned the combined team title Friday at the Cubs’ final home meet of the season, a tri-meet with Philomath and Marist Catholic at the Newport Aquatic Center.
While the Newport girls tallied 168 points, the Cubs boys scored 195 to top the combined leaderboard with a total of 363 points. The Philomath teams had a combined 308, and were followed by Marist Catholic at 162.
Juniors Claire Hurty and Layla Bretz each won two individual events and swam on Newport’s winning girls 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-medley relay teams. Hurty claimed wins in the girls 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Bretz won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly titles.
Swimming for the Cubs for the last time in Newport, senior Ana Kaldy won the 100 freestyle and contributed to the relay victories. Cubs junior Pia Lihou won the girls 200-individual medley.
Sophomore Ben Hurty and junior Sam Postlewait led a dominant performance by the Newport boys with two individual wins apiece, as well as contributions to the Cubs’ victorious 200-freestyle relay squad. Hurty’s individual wins came in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Postlewait claimed wins in the 50 and 500 freestyle.
Newport sophomore William Postlewait won the boys 100 backstroke.
On Saturday, Newport posted a strong overall showing at the Skip Rumbaugh Invitational at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis as the Newport boys took third and the girls placed seventh out of 16 teams, mostly 6A and 4A schools, from throughout the state.
Sam Postlewait’s wins in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke highlighted the Cubs boys effort in Corvallis, while the girls received third-place finishes from Bretz in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
The Cubs are scheduled to return to competition Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Cheese Relays at Tillamook.
Newport Tri-Meet
Jan. 13 at Newport Aquatic Center
Combined team scores: Newport 363, Philomath 308, Marist Catholic 162.
Girls team scores: Philomath 196, Newport 168, Marist Catholic 162.
Boys team scores: Newport 195, Marist Catholic 133, Philomath 112.
Skip Rumbaugh Invitational meet
Jan. 14 at Osborn Aquatic Center, Corvallis
Girls team scores: West Salem 339, Canby 269, McMinnville 207, Sheldon 199, North Bend 180, Redmond 152, Newport 151, Roseburg 142, Newberg 114, Summit 87, Marshfield 82, Corvallis 68, Crescent Valley 44, Bend 40, Ridgeview 30, Caldera 18.
Boys team scores: McMinnville 343, Newberg 242, Newport 183, Canby 182, Crescent Valley 148, Summit 140, Marshfield 139, Redmond 131, North Bend 127, West Salem 118, Roseburg 81, Sheldon 79, Bend 68, Caldera 53, Corvallis 36, Ridgeview 10.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft, Toledo swim at Seaside
At Seaside, the Taft boys posted head-to-head wins over Toledo, Seaside and St. Helen’s on Thursday during a four-school meet.
The Tiger boys bested the Boomers, with just two swimmers on their roster, 127-13. Taft also scored a win over St. Helen’s by a score of 118-35 and edged meet-host Seaside, 92-74.
The Tiger boys received individual wins from junior Noah Serrato in the 200 and 500 freestyle, from junior Erick Moreno in the 200-individual medley and senior Logan Meyer in the 100 breaststroke. The Taft boys also claimed victory in the 200-medley relay with a team composed of Moreno, Meyer, junior Brandon Murphy and Serrato.
The Taft girls, led by wins from senior Lesley Lagunes in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, dropped head-to-head matchups with St. Helen’s (93-44) and Seaside (95-46).
Seaside Quad-Meet
Jan. 12
Girls head-to-head results: St. Helen’s def. Taft, 93-44; Seaside def. Taft 95-46; Seaside def. St. Helen’s 86-65.
Boys head-to-head results: Taft def. Toledo, 127-13; St. Helen’s def. Toledo, 61-19; Taft def. St. Helen’s, 118-35; Seaside def. Toledo, 114-11; Taft def. Seaside, 92-74; Seaside def. St. Helen’s, 111-31.
