After second-ranked Cascade High School rolled to a 67-37 victory Feb. 16 home victory over Newport in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys basketball game, the Cubs closed the regular season Tuesday night at Spangler Court in Newport and fell 60-55 to league-foe and seventh-ranked North Marion.
On Tuesday night, Cubs junior guard Ethan Osborn drained a trio of first quarter 3-pionters, and finished the period with 11 points as Newport took a 20-17 lead after a high-scoring opening eight minutes of play. After the Huskies, took a 4-point lead into the fourth quarter, Newport went 0 for 8 from the foul line down the stretch, sealing the North Marion win.
During the final period, North Marion sophomore guard Cole Hammack scored nine points, and was 5 of 5 from the charity stripe during that stretch to close with a game-high 18 points. The Huskies’ win earned North Marion (5-5 in league, 16-6 overall) a 4A sate play-in home game against Cottage Grove.
Osborn finished with 17 points, freshman guard Aaidyn Bokuro tallied 14 and senior guard Markus Everitt added a pair of treys in his 11-point effort. The Cubs finished the campaign 2-8 in Oregon West Conference games, 8-16 overall.
ELSEWHERE:
Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley 38, 1A-3 MWL playoffs
At Mapleton, sophomore guard Alex Burnett scored 10 of his 17 points for the Sailors in the fourth quarter last Thursday night as Mapleton secured a top-four league finish and a berth in the 1A state playoffs in downing the Warriors in a 1A-3 Mountain West League playoff game.
Siletz Valley, which advanced to the loser-out game with a rousing 63-31 victory two nights before at home over Eddyville Charter, finished the season 6-14 overall.
