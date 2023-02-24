After second-ranked Cascade High School rolled to a 67-37 victory Feb. 16 home victory over Newport in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys basketball game, the Cubs closed the regular season Tuesday night at Spangler Court in Newport and fell 60-55 to league-foe and seventh-ranked North Marion.

On Tuesday night, Cubs junior guard Ethan Osborn drained a trio of first quarter 3-pionters, and finished the period with 11 points as Newport took a 20-17 lead after a high-scoring opening eight minutes of play. After the Huskies, took a 4-point lead into the fourth quarter, Newport went 0 for 8 from the foul line down the stretch, sealing the North Marion win.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.