JUNCTION CITY — A seemingly rare day of spring-like temperatures under sunny skies were just what the doctor ordered for Eddyville Charter, Newport and Toledo high school track-and-field athletes last Saturday at the 15-school Junction City Invitational
This event was scored in a different fashion than usual prep track-and-field meets. On Saturday, points were awarded to each competitor, based on the number of participants. Schools were limited to entering three athletes per event.
Regardless, that did little to slow the momentum built throughout the course of the season by the Newport boys, who received individual wins from freshman Aaidyn Bokuro, sophomore Finnegan Collson, junior Robbie Herrera, and senior Landon Cunningham in tallying 1,185 points to close in fourth in the team standings. Host Junction City won the boys team title with 1,605 points, and was followed by Churchill (1,558), and Philomath (1,344.5).
Senior Elias Templeton led the way for the Boomer boys, who scored 371, while senior Anthony Guenther’s victory in the 200 meters paced Eddyville Charter’s 310-point effort. Templeton set a personal best-time with his 50.84-second effort in the 300 hurdles to take 10th.
Bokuro won the triple jump for Newport with a personal-best leap of 41-0 ¼ feet, and placed second in the long jump, also posting a personal-best mark in sailing 19-8 ½. In addition to his win in the javelin, Cunningham took fourth in the shot put and seventh in the discus, while Herrera claimed the 100 meters in 11.63 seconds, and Collson won the 3,000 in 9:32.75.
The Newport girls received a third-place finish from sophomore Andiah Johnson in the long jump, and matching fifth-place efforts from junior Charlotte Gardner in the 1,500 and junior Caitlyn Kaliher in the 3,000 in placing fifth on the team leaderboard with 856.5 points. Toledo placed eighth with 583, and Eddyville Charter was 11th with 322.
The Boomers’ top effort came via sophomore Kora Pettis’ ninth-place finish in the 200 meters, while senior Brianna Lopez took eighth in the discus to lead the Eagles.
On April 26, Templeton scored the Toledo boys’ lone points at a three-school meet at McNary High School by winning the boys pole vault in clearing 8 feet.
Newport was scheduled Tuesday to compete in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference tri-meet with Cascade and Philomath at Turner.
Junction City Invitational
April 29
Girls team scores: Philomath 1,753, Junction City 1,652, Churchill 1,032.5, North Douglas 867.5, Newport 856.5, Creswell 762, La Pine 620.5, Toledo 583, Monroe 508.5, Crow 385.5, Eddyville Charter 322, Alsea 253, Mannahouse Christian 190.5, Elkton 133.5, Oakridge 105.
Boys team scores: Junction City 1,605, Churchill 1,558, Philomath 1,344.5, Newport 1,185, La Pine 945.5, Monroe 845.5, Creswell 724.5, North Douglas 668.5, Crow 619.5, Oakridge 532, Elkton 523.5, Toledo 371, Eddyville Charter 310, Alsea 62.5.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/3h63c5dh.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft at Dayton, Stayton
Sophomore sprinters Sienna Lillebo and Trenton Battle highlighted Taft’s outings April 27 at a 3A/2A-SD 2 meet at Dayton, and on April 29 at the Stayton Invitational.
Last Thursday at Dayton, Battle posted three individual victories in winning the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump, while also placing third in the high jump. Kavan Boyd took second in the boys javelin and 200 meters and third in the 100 for Taft, and freshman Kol Tolan finished second in the boys long jump for the Tigers.
The Taft boys earned 108 points to finish second in the six-school team standings behind team-champion Salem Academy with 139.
The Taft girls, who placed third of six participating schools, received matching third-places finishes from Lillebo in the 100 and 200 meters, and second-place finishes from freshman Evelyn Harkey in the 400, and junior Hazel Fielder in the 800. Taft sophomore Ximena Sanchez was third in the both the 800 and 1,500 meters.
Tigers freshman Kol Tolan took second in the triple jump in posting the top individual result for Taft athletes last Saturday at Stayton, while Battle earned the Tiger boys a fifth-place finish in both the 200 and 400. Also at Stayton, Lillbo was second in the girls 200 and third in the 300, Harkey earned bronze in the 800. Taft junior Aliviah Mode was third in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles, and freshman McKena Weiss was fifth in the javelin.
Stayton Invitational
April 29 at Stayton High School
Girls team scores: Estacada 86.5, Regis 72, Hockinson 72, Cottage Grove 61, Stayton 56, Santiam 54, Madras 52, North Marion 47, Molalla 44, Taft 43, Woodburn 36.5, Culver 16, Crosshill Christian 12, Scio 5.
Boys team scores: Cottage Grove 136, Madras 103, Molalla 88, Stayton 63.5, Woodburn 49.5, Estacada 47, Taft 41, Regis 25.5, Culver 23, Hockinson 20, Scio 18, North Marion 17.5, Crosshill Christian 14, Santiam 13, Siletz Valley 4.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/2h86h9df.
3A/2A-SD 2 meet
April 27 at Dayton
Girls team scores: Salem Academy 119, Regis 100, Amity 94, Taft 71, Crosshill Christian 54, Dayton 52.
Boys team scores: Salem Academy 139, Taft 108, Dayton 89, Regis 79, Crosshill Christian 59, Amity 41.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/yf6ek22r.
Irish at Central Coast Invite
At Florence, Waldport freshman Kiana McNeil won the girls javelin, was third in the triple jump and placed fourth in the long jump April 28 at the Central Coast Invitational at Siuslaw High School.
Irish freshman Payton Abele added fifth-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters for the Irish girls, who scored 17 points to finish fourth of five schools.
The Waldport boys, who also scored 17 points and took fourth in the team standings, were led by junior Johnny Miller, who placed third in the long jump and fourth in the 100 meters. Also for the Irish boys, junior Elijah Perez was fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Central Coast Invitational
April 28 at Siuslaw High School, Florence
Girls team scores: Tillamook 113, Siuslaw 102, Sutherlin 75, Waldport 17, Riddle 11.
Boys team sores: Siuslaw 183, Tillamook 112, Sutherlin 32, Waldport 17, Riddle 6.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/bdff7fs9.
