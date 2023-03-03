GBB_March-3

The Eddyville Charter girls basketball team, photographed Feb. 18 shortly after defeating Crow for the 1A-3 Mountain West League tournament championship, fell 61-25 to top-seed Crane on Feb. 25 in an OSAA 1A state playoffs round-of-16 contest at Crane. The Eagles finished 15-9, falling one win shy of reaching the eight-school state tournament for the second consecutive season. (Photo courtesy of Josh Russell)

CRANE — The Eddyville Charter girls basketball team’s run through the 1A postseason came to an abrupt end last Friday night, Feb. 24, when top seed and three-time defending state champion Crane dealt the Eagles a 61-25 loss in the 1A state playoffs round of 16.

Though Eddyville entered on a five-game winning streak that included two wins in taking the Mountain West League tournament and a state playoff first-round home victory earlier in the week over Umpqua Valley Christian, the Eagles were no match for the Mustangs (26-1). They hadn’t lost since a setback Dec. 9 to the bracket’s No. 2 seed, Damascus Christian, and began 1A state tournament play Wednesday at Baker High School with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 seed Jordan Valley.

