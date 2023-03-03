The Eddyville Charter girls basketball team, photographed Feb. 18 shortly after defeating Crow for the 1A-3 Mountain West League tournament championship, fell 61-25 to top-seed Crane on Feb. 25 in an OSAA 1A state playoffs round-of-16 contest at Crane. The Eagles finished 15-9, falling one win shy of reaching the eight-school state tournament for the second consecutive season. (Photo courtesy of Josh Russell)
CRANE — The Eddyville Charter girls basketball team’s run through the 1A postseason came to an abrupt end last Friday night, Feb. 24, when top seed and three-time defending state champion Crane dealt the Eagles a 61-25 loss in the 1A state playoffs round of 16.
Though Eddyville entered on a five-game winning streak that included two wins in taking the Mountain West League tournament and a state playoff first-round home victory earlier in the week over Umpqua Valley Christian, the Eagles were no match for the Mustangs (26-1). They hadn’t lost since a setback Dec. 9 to the bracket’s No. 2 seed, Damascus Christian, and began 1A state tournament play Wednesday at Baker High School with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 seed Jordan Valley.
Crane stuck it to the Eagles from the start last Friday, getting six points apiece from Leslie Doman and Taylor Joyce in the first quarter, while the Mustangs limited Eddyville to only a Rylee Russell 3-pointer and a single Kendall Choat free throw during the course of the opening eight minutes. That set the tone early, and gave the Mustangs a 17-point advantage at the start of the second quarter.
That’s when Crane junior guard Kortney Doman caught fire, and stayed hot throughout the remainder of the night. She tallied 11 in the second quarter as the Mustangs went into intermission with a 36-7 lead. Kortney Doman closed with a game-high 23 points.
“That Kortney Doman is an absolute stud,” Eddyville head coach Josh Russell wrote in a text message to News-Times staff.
The loss was a difficult one for Coach Russell and his league champion Eagles to digest, and signaled the final basketball games in Eddyville uniforms for senior guards Rylee Russell and Hailey Mekemson, both first-team all-league selections, and senior post Brianna Lopez, a key cog in the Eddyville’s success.
“We did have a pretty good season,” Coach Russell wrote. “Sad that it’s over, but somebody has to lose eventually.”
Rylee Russell, the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, sank four buckets from 3-point range in her final prep contest, and finished with 16 points.
The Eagles finished the campaign 15-9, and for the second consecutive season, one win shy of the eight-school state tournament championship bracket.
ELSEWHERE:
Scappoose 35, Newport 32, 4A play-in game
At Scappoose, a big second half Monday night lifted the Indians past the Cubs in a 4A state play-in game, ending Newport’s season a step from reaching the state playoffs’ Sweet 16.
Newport appeared well on its way to advancing past the play-in round with a strong opening 16 minutes, and surged to a 20-10 at halftime. However, Scappoose found its footing after intermission, and the Indians outscored the Cubs 25-12 the rest of the way.
The Indians (16-9) advanced to a first-round state playoff game, earned the No. 12 seed, and are scheduled to play tonight (Friday, March 3) at No. 5-seed Henley.
Newport finished its first season under head coach Darryl Erwin 12-12, and the program bid farewell to seniors Abbey Green, Tori Smith, Piper Thompson and Avonly Wolf.
