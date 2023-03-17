The Newport High School baseball team began the season on a high note Monday afternoon, using a four-run bottom of the fifth inning to post a come-from-behind 4-3 non-league 4A victory over Marshfield at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport.
After senior designated hitter Jon Weise’s one-out double to left in the bottom of the fifth plated the Cubs’ first run of the season, Newport struck three more times with two outs in the frame to take a 4-1 lead with the help a pair of Marshfield errors and a Boden Langliers run-scoring single.
Though the Pirates got a two-run sixth-inning double by Luke Parry off junior reliever Braxton Blaser, runs charged to senior reliever Markus Everitt, Blaser got Drake Rogers striking out looking to end it with runners on second and third in the top of the seventh of the scheduled 7-inning outing.
Everitt (1-0) earned the win in relief of senior starting hurler Caleb Malloy. Malloy tossed 3 1-3 innings of one-hit ball, allowing an earned run and a walk while fanning four. Everitt threw the following 1 2-3 innings, striking out one, walking one and allowing two earned.
Blaser fanned three in two innings of work, and surrendered two hits and a walk. The Cubs’ defense played errorless baseball despite sloppy conditions during its first outing of the season.
Langliers paced Newport’s five-hit afternoon with a pair of singles in a 2-for-3 effort and his two RBIs. Wiese’s double was the Cubs lone extra-base hit, while Everitt, and catcher Tyler Mattson added singles for Newport.
The Cubs busy first eight days of non-league home games at Frank V. Wade was slated to continue Wednesday against Tillamook and today against North Bend. On Monday, March 20, the Cubs host a 4:30 p.m. game against Gladstone before traveling to take on Taft at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at The Pit in Lincoln City.
March 13
MHS
100 002 0 — 3 5 2
NHS
000 040 x — 4 5 0
Landon Croff, Luke Parry (4), Ryder Easton (6) and Aryan Wright. Caleb Malloy, Markus Everitt (4), Braxton Blaser (6) and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt (1-0). L — Parry. S — Blaser (1).
• Corbett hung a 10-4 non-league 3A loss on Taft at the Pit in Lincoln City. The Tigers were scheduled Wednesday to visit 4A Philomath/Alsea before playing games today (Friday) and Saturday, March 18, at Nestucca. Next week, Taft is slated Wednesday, March 23, to host The Dalles before 4A Newport visits The Pit the following day for an intra-county battle.
• Lowell defeated Siletz Valley 11-1 in a game limited to six innings via the 10-run margin rule at Toledo Elementary. The Warriors were scheduled Thursday to host Westside Christian and return home Tuesday, March 21, to meet Mohawk.
• Toledo fell 17-0 in five innings to 3A Yamhill-Carlton at Toledo Elementary. After they were slated to Wednesday to host Coquille, the Boomers were set to play today and Saturday, March 18, at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash.
