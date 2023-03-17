The Newport High School baseball team began the season on a high note Monday afternoon, using a four-run bottom of the fifth inning to post a come-from-behind 4-3 non-league 4A victory over Marshfield at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport.

After senior designated hitter Jon Weise’s one-out double to left in the bottom of the fifth plated the Cubs’ first run of the season, Newport struck three more times with two outs in the frame to take a 4-1 lead with the help a pair of Marshfield errors and a Boden Langliers run-scoring single.

