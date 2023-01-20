Toledo High School sophomore wing Robert Wagner runs the baseline past Central Linn junior Cody Dickerson during the Cobras’ 64-41 win in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Toledo High School sophomore wing Robert Wagner runs the baseline past Central Linn junior Cody Dickerson during the Cobras’ 64-41 win in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
TOLEDO — It’s no secret that nothing’s come easy this season for the Toledo High School boys basketball team. That hasn’t stopped the young and unseasoned Boomers, playing under first-year head coach Ryan Vargas, from showing flashes of their potential along the way.
Looking to end an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night in its 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference home game against a solid group from Central Linn, Toledo put together arguably its best five-minute stretch of play this season in matching the Cobras through the first quarter. But the Boomers went cold in the second quarter, and Central Linn eventually wore the home team down in coasting to the 64-41 win.
Trailing 8-6 following a Coen Schneiter bucket in the paint in the early stages of the first quarter, the Boomers went on a 7-0 run that started with a Justin McKibben bunny, and was followed by a drive to the hoop by sophomore wing Robert Wagner and a 3-pointer by senior point guard Garrett Hinds.
After junior forward Cody Dickerson’s old-fashioned 3-point play brought the Cobras back to tie with 1:35 left in the opening stanza, Central Linn opened the flood gates and outscored Toledo 20-4 during the course of the next 6:45 of play, and took a rock-solid 37-20 lead into the break.
Wagner connected three times from beyond the 3-point arc and closed with a team-leading 11 points. Boomer seniors Rayden Taylor scored nine, and Hinds added seven as the Cobras improved to 5-3 in league games and 10-6 overall.
The Boomers were scheduled Thursday to travel to face Oakland, and today (Friday), play their third 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game this week with a battle at Monroe.
Toledo returns home Tuesday, Jan. 24, for a 7:30 p.m. league matchup against Oakridge.
In other local Tuesday night boys basketball action:
Bandon posted a 51-27 win over Waldport in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference contest at Irish Pavilion. The Irish (2-6, 2-11) tote a five-game losing streak to their league games Friday at Gold Beach and Saturday, Jan. 21, at Illinois Valley.
• Eddyville Charter fell 55-30 to Triangle Lake in a 1A-3 Mountain West League game in Eddyville. The Eagles, who slipped to 2-6, 2-11 following their second straight defeat, were scheduled Thursday to host Mapleton before traveling for a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, game at Siletz Valley. Results from the Warriors’ home game Tuesday night against McKenzie were unavailable as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning deadline.
