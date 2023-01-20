TOLEDO — It’s no secret that nothing’s come easy this season for the Toledo High School boys basketball team. That hasn’t stopped the young and unseasoned Boomers, playing under first-year head coach Ryan Vargas, from showing flashes of their potential along the way.

Looking to end an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night in its 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference home game against a solid group from Central Linn, Toledo put together arguably its best five-minute stretch of play this season in matching the Cobras through the first quarter. But the Boomers went cold in the second quarter, and Central Linn eventually wore the home team down in coasting to the 64-41 win.

