Waldport junior Airyanna Paden, photographed sending a pass to freshman teammate Payshentz Herron during a preseason practice, and the Irish are slated to return to action with a 6:30 p.m. game tonight against Newport in the first round of the Newport Coast Classic tournament at Spangler Court in Newport. (News-Times file photo)
Baron Delameter and the Taft boys basketball team begin play at the Newport Coast Classic tournament at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday) against Elmira at Newport Middle School. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport High School junior point guard Ethan Osborn drives past a teammate during a preseason practice at Spangler Court in Newport. The Cubs play their first home game of the season at 8 p.m. tonight against Corbett.
Junior Ali Tolan and the Taft girls basketball team begin defense of their 2022 Newport Coast Classic tournament title at 11 a.m. today at Newport High School with a game against North Bend.
Area prep basketball fans are in for a little post-holiday gift this week in the form of the three-day Newport Coast Classic tournament, set to run today (Wednesday) through Friday, Dec. 30, at both Newport High School and Newport High School.
Both girls and boys tournament brackets feature eight teams, with the tournament tipping off at 11 a.m. today at Spangler Court at Newport High School with a first-round contest between the Taft High School girls and North Bend. Following a 12:30 game between Santiam and Elkton and a 3:30 p.m. contest featuring Caldera and Catlin Gabel, the host 4A Cubs girls make their home debut with a 6:30 p.m. contest against 2A Waldport at Spangler Court.
Wednesday’s boys games begin with a 2 p.m. matchup between Catlin Gabel and Santiam at Newport High School, followed by a 5 p.m. first-round game between Seaside and The Dalles. The Taft boys meet Elmira at 6:30 p.m. at Newport Middle School, and the Newport boys play their first home game at 8 p.m. today at Spangler Court against Corbett.
After a full slate of games Thursday, Dec. 29, determined by the outcome of first-round contests, tournament action concludes Friday with placement games in both girls and boys brackets. The girls’ third/fifth-place game is slated for 12:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Both games will be played at Spangler Court.
In the boys’ bracket on Friday, the third/fifth-place game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the title tilt is at 6:30 p.m. at Newport High School.
Of the eight participating programs scheduled to compete at the Coast Classic, only the boys team from Seaside, No. 8 in 4A, earned a ranking in the Dec. 20 and 21 statewide coaches polls.
Keep an eye on www.newportnewstimes.com for complete recaps of each day of action at the Coast Classic, and read a final tournament summary in the Wednesday, Jan. 4, print edition of the News-Times.
NEWPORT COAST CLASSIC
GIRLS
Wednesday at Newport High School
11 a.m. — Taft vs. North Bend.
12:30 p.m. — Santiam vs. Elkton.
3:30 p.m. — Caldera vs. Catlin Gabel.
6:30 p.m. — Newport vs. Waldport.
Thursday, Dec. 29
9:30 a.m. — Newport-Waldport loser vs. Taft-North Bend loser, Newport Middle School.
