Area prep basketball fans are in for a little post-holiday gift this week in the form of the three-day Newport Coast Classic tournament, set to run today (Wednesday) through Friday, Dec. 30, at both Newport High School and Newport High School.

Both girls and boys tournament brackets feature eight teams, with the tournament tipping off at 11 a.m. today at Spangler Court at Newport High School with a first-round contest between the Taft High School girls and North Bend. Following a 12:30 game between Santiam and Elkton and a 3:30 p.m. contest featuring Caldera and Catlin Gabel, the host 4A Cubs girls make their home debut with a 6:30 p.m. contest against 2A Waldport at Spangler Court.

