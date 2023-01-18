FLORENCE — Siletz Valley senior Chelo Garcia, the defending 100-pound state champion, won the girls 110-pound bracket and Newport’s Victor Perez claimed the boys 113-pound championship, highlighting the efforts of local wrestlers at the Nick Lutz Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Siuslaw High School.

Garcia won both her matches on the day by pin in less than a minute. Garcia moved to 6-0 on the season by pinning Newport’s Julia Kessi in 39 seconds and Alivia Hanaway from Willamette in 44 seconds. Perez, a sophomore, claimed his title with a 4-0 decision over Noah Duncan of Camas Valley in the 113 title bout.

