Sebastian Palm, Waldport High School 285-pound boys wrestler, gets his arm raised by the match referee following Palm’s first-round pin of Camas Valley wrestler Kamalu Swift at the Nick Lutz memorial tournament in Florence.
Newport senior Taylor Schaffner, right, and Cascade Christian’s Bella Williams lock up during their 130-pound first round match during the Nick Lutz Girls Tournament last Saturday at Siuslaw High School.
Siletz Valley boys wrestler Louie Orona works toward his pin of Dylan Robbins of Willamette during a first round match in the 170-pound bracket at the Nick Lutz memorial wrestling tournament in Florence.
Sebastian Palm, Waldport High School 285-pound boys wrestler, gets his arm raised by the match referee following Palm’s first-round pin of Camas Valley wrestler Kamalu Swift at the Nick Lutz memorial tournament in Florence.
Newport senior Taylor Schaffner, right, and Cascade Christian’s Bella Williams lock up during their 130-pound first round match during the Nick Lutz Girls Tournament last Saturday at Siuslaw High School.
Siletz Valley boys wrestler Louie Orona works toward his pin of Dylan Robbins of Willamette during a first round match in the 170-pound bracket at the Nick Lutz memorial wrestling tournament in Florence.
FLORENCE — Siletz Valley senior Chelo Garcia, the defending 100-pound state champion, won the girls 110-pound bracket and Newport’s Victor Perez claimed the boys 113-pound championship, highlighting the efforts of local wrestlers at the Nick Lutz Memorial Tournament on Saturday at Siuslaw High School.
Garcia won both her matches on the day by pin in less than a minute. Garcia moved to 6-0 on the season by pinning Newport’s Julia Kessi in 39 seconds and Alivia Hanaway from Willamette in 44 seconds. Perez, a sophomore, claimed his title with a 4-0 decision over Noah Duncan of Camas Valley in the 113 title bout.
Also for the Warrior girls, who placed 11th of 18 scoring schools, Zoey Howard finished third at 115.
In addition to Kessi’s runner-up finish at 110, Newport received a third-place finish at 125 from freshman Camille Keck. The Cubs totaled four points and finished 18th.
The Newport boys, who finished eighth in the team standings, were bolstered by sophomore Josue Estrada, who took fourth at 120, senior Jon Wiese, fourth at 182, and junior Christopher Jacobson, who placed fifth in the 132-pound bracket.
Siletz Valley, which finished 14th of 25 boys teams, received fourth-place finishes from sophomore Dean Smith at 106 and senior Tyee Yanez at 160 and a sixth-place effort from Louie Orona at 170.
Waldport junior Sebastian Palm led the Waldport boys with a sixth-place finish at 285.
Nick Lutz Memorial Tournament
Jan. 14 at Siuslaw High School, Florence
Girls team scores: Lakeview 71.5, Siuslaw 66, North Bend 60, Creswell 51, Elmira 47. Douglas 34, Cottage Grove 27, Philomath 25, Brookings-Harbor 24, South Eugene 22, Siletz Valley 16, Amity 13, Junction City 12, North Douglas 8, Willamette 8, Pleasant Hill 7, Cascade Christian 4, Newport 4.
Boys team scores: Elmira 160, Siuslaw 158, Santiam Christian 140, Camas Valley 120, Cottage Grove 113.5, Douglas 106, Lakeview 91, Newport 84.5, Junction City 76, Pleasant Hill 73, Churchill 66, Willamette 66, Amity 57, Siletz Valley 52, Riddle 43, North Bend 42, Creswell 39, South Eugene 28, Waldport 19, Brookings-Harbor 18, Philomath 15, Gold Beach 7, North Douglas 4, Cascade Christian 3, Crow 0.
ELSEWHERE:
Oregon Classic
At Redmond, a limited roster of Toledo boys wrestlers competed well Friday and Saturday at the annual Oregon Classic boys duals at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center
“We knew with the loss of captain Logan Gerding (to injury) we were not going to generate enough points to beat some of the bigger teams in the dual, but we went in with the attitude to make a statement with the guys we had,” Toledo boys head coach Tony Blomstrom wrote in a Sunday post to social media. “We won a lot more matches than we dropped, and made some huge statements along the way.”
Blomstrom pointed toward the strong weekends posted by sophomore Kolby Coxen at 285, junior Cody Vance at 220, junior Christian Retherford at 145 and 152, and undefeated weekends earned by senior Ash Blomstrom at 195 and sophomore Nic Kauffman at 138.
As a team at the dual-format event, the Boomers lost head-to-head competitions Friday against Culver. Enterprise/Wallowa and Oakland. On Saturday, Toledo fell 42-34 to Nestucca in the championship dual of the 2A/1A fourth-place bracket.
At the girls event, the Boomers received a fourth-place finish from Quin Lewis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.