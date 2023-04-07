One’s own definition of Major League Baseball in its purist form is a direct result of the era in which they grew to love the game.
For example, I consider myself a baseball purist. To me, that harkens back to the gaudy, colorful, sans-belt polyester uniforms with stirrups over socks worn by players equally as colorful during the 1970s and ‘80s. My father’s definition of baseball purism features an era of baggy flannel uniforms, the introduction of the batting helmet, the integration of the MLB game and world championship-caliber teams in Cleveland during the middle ’50s.
Regardless, it’s been obvious in recent years that the mass appeal of baseball, the game not so long ago commonly referred to as America’s pastime, has waned considerably. It’s bowed to the rise in popularity of football and basketball both in the U.S. and on an international level, as well as soccer’s considerable gains here.
However, much to the delight of baseball diehards such as myself, it appears Major League Baseball is currently ushering in a new golden age, and not a second too soon.
To begin with, the game got a huge boost recently from the World Baseball Classic — a soccer World Cup-style international baseball tournament that gave the game’s stars a worldwide stage. And they certainly rose to the occasion, providing fans with a brand of baseball that featured players’ personalities rising to the forefront. That’s not something that historically was looked very kindly upon in the MLB game until recently.
According to Forbes, the 2023 WBC was the highest-attended since its inception in 2006, a 20 percent increase above its previous best in 2017. More than 42 percent of households in Japan watched the WBC final between Japan and the U.S. That title game, which concluded with a showdown between arguably the game’s two most popular players — Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout — was the most watched WBC game on U.S, television screens with an estimated 6.506 million viewers.
Major League Baseball rode the jolt in awareness and popularity into the beginning of the 2023 regular season late last week, and with it brought a handful of new rules and limitations designed to make the game more entertaining for fans. For many, myself included, the thought of tinkering with the traditional rules of the game to cater to today’s viewer was initially akin to blasphemy.
However, it didn’t take me long to get on board with the rule changes, which included a time limit between pitches, a ban on infield shifts and even the larger bases designed to encourage more action on base paths. Games during Spring Training averaged about a half hour less than the year before, the shift ban led to more base hits and run-scoring opportunities, and in general the pace and overall action increased considerably.
Sure, in my heart I remain a baseball purist, longing for the days of powder blue away uniforms, pitchers who routinely threw 120-pitch complete games, and players who looked like Al “The Mad Hungarian” Hrabosky or Oscar Gamble. Yet I’m not at all conflicted on the recent changes made to the grand old game I know and love. I’m all in, and hope you are too.
