FRIDAY, APRIL 7
High school softball — Jefferson at Taft, 4:30 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Myrtle Point/Powers, 2 p.m.
High school baseball — Waldport at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Gold Beach, 4:30 p.m.; Reedsport at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Bandon/Pacific at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field — Toledo at Coquille Twilight Invitational, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
High school track and field — Eddyville Charter, Newport at Philomath Invitational, 1 p.m.; Siletz Valley, Waldport at Prefontaine Rotary Invitational, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, APRIL 10
High school softball — Stayton at Newport, 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Newport at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.; Taft at Dayton, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 11
High school softball — Eddyville Charter at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Eddyville Charter at Waldport, 4:30 p.m.; Gold Beach at Toledo, 4:30 p.m.; Siletz Valley at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field — Eddyville Charter, Siletz Valley, Waldport at Newport meet, 4 p.m.; Toledo at mark Dean Invitational, Tillamook, 2 p.m.
High school boys golf — Siletz Valley, Taft, Waldport at 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match, McNary Golf Club, Keizer, 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12
High school softball — Newport at North Marion, 5 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Taft, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Monroe, 4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Stayton at Newport, 3 p.m.; Yamhill-Carlton at Taft, 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field — Taft at Scio meet, 4 p.m.
High school girls golf — Newport/Toledo at Marshfield Invitational, Sandpines Golf Links, Florence, TBD.
High school boys golf — Newport/Toledo at 4A-SD 2 invitational, Sandpines Golf Links, Florence, TBD.
THURSDAY, APRIL 13
High school softball — Sweet Home at Newport, 4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Newport at Stayton, 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field — Eddyville Charter at east Linn Christian meet, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 14
High school softball — Scio at Taft, 4:30 p.m.; Myrtle Point/Powers at Eddyville Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.
High school baseball — Scio at Taft, 4:30 p.m.; Waldport at Reedsport, 4:30 p.m.; Eddyville Charter at Myrtle Point, 4:30 p.m.; Toledo at Siletz Valley, 4:30 p.m.
High school track and field — Taft at North Marion Twilight Meet, 4 p.m.
