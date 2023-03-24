FEDERAL WAY, Washington — The Newport Swim Team youth club qualified four athletes to swim at the Northwest Age-Group Regional Championships, held March 16-19 at Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, and all made their individual marks on the meet that drew more than 750 athletes from 49 teams from Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Hawaii.
Newport 13-year-old girls standout Ilona Weisz earned first-place medals in the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events, and broke an NST record previously held by Lauren Bobo-Shisler in the 200 free. Weisz, who just recently turned 13, also placed second in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly.
Ben Hurty, age 15, won the 100 backstroke, placed second in the 200 individual medley, and fourth in both the 200 backstroke and 100 freestyle for Newport Swim Team.
Seventeen-year-old Newport swimmer Layla Bretz claimed a victory in the 100 butterfly, took second in the 200 butterfly, 12th in the 50 freestyle and 23rd in the 100 freestyle.
Also for NST, 13-year-old Jahan Eibner placed 10th in the 400-individual medley, 18th in the 100 breaststroke, and 19th in both the 200 breaststroke and 200-individual medley.
Last weekend’s competition signaled the end of NST’s short-course season. Following spring break, NST turns its attention to long-course competition beginning with the Hugh Genualdi Invitational, scheduled for April 15-16 at the Dallas Aquatic Center.
