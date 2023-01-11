WILLAMINA — Toledo High School wrestlers Quin Lewis, Logan Gerding and Kolby Coxen each won their weight classes Saturday in leading the Boomers to a third-place team finish at the annual Bob Bishop Invitational at Willamina High School.
Lewis, a junior, pinned Willamina/Falls City grappler River Fox in the first minute in two matches to win the 170-pound girls bracket. Gerding won the 138 boys championship with a third period pin of John Hayes of Molalla, and Coxen, a sophomore claimed the 285 boys title by pinning Joe Trammel in 1:16 in the finals.
The Boomer boys also received a second-place finish from junior Christian Retherford at 145, and a third-place effort from junior Cody Vance at 220. For the Boomer girls, senior Cocoa Barrett placed second at 113, freshman Mindy Blomstrom and senior Aria Simonds placed fourth at 132 and 145 respectively.
In the team standings, Yamhill-Carlton was the combined girls and boys team champion with 292.5 points, followed by Willamina/Falls City (204) and Toledo (140).
Julia Towers, Yaneli Hermosillo-Carrasco and Arnulfo Aguirre-Rodriguez earned individual championships for Taft, which placed sixth of 11 schools competing by scoring 110.5 points.
Towers pinned Toledo’s Barrett in the 113 girls final at 1:08 of the first period, Hermosillo-Carrasco claimed her title at 145 with a pin of teammate Olivia Hertz in the first period, and Aguirre-Rodriguez won the boys 182 weight class with a forfeit victory over Tigers teammate Luis Delain-Collazo.
Siletz Valley, which placed eighth in the team standings with 99 points, received and individual titles from senior Tyee Yanez in the boys 160-pound class, and a runner-up effort from Louie Orona in the boys 170-pound bracket.
Bob Bishop Invitational
Jan. 7 at Willamina High School
Team scores: Yamhill-Carlton 292.5, Willamina/Falls City 204, Toledo 140, Nestucca 131, Warrenton 131, Taft 110.5, Molalla 105, Siletz Valley 99, Sheridan 86, Amity 70, Neah-Kah-Nie 66.
At Dayton, Newport grapplers Victor Perez, Josue Estrada and Jon Wiese paced the Cubs boys, and Julia Kessi and Zoie Garcia led the way for the Newport girls Saturday at the Dayton Invitational tournament.
Perez won the boys 113-pound championship, Estrada claimed the title at 120, and Wiese won the 182-pound bracket in leading the Cubs boys to a fourth-place finish in the team standings.
The Newport girls, who finished fifth as a team, received second-place finishes from Julia Kessi at 110 and Zoie Garcia at 145.
The Waldport boys were led by Sebastian Palm, who finished second at 285.
Dayton Invitational
Jan. 7 at Dayton High School
Girls team results: Dayton 74, Scappoose 72, Columbia River 45, Kennedy 42, Newport 30, Gervais 28, Clatskanie 16, Rainier 16, Waldport 0, Cascade Christian 0, Hudson’s Bay 0, Sprague 0.
