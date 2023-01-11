WILLAMINA — Toledo High School wrestlers Quin Lewis, Logan Gerding and Kolby Coxen each won their weight classes Saturday in leading the Boomers to a third-place team finish at the annual Bob Bishop Invitational at Willamina High School.

Lewis, a junior, pinned Willamina/Falls City grappler River Fox in the first minute in two matches to win the 170-pound girls bracket. Gerding won the 138 boys championship with a third period pin of John Hayes of Molalla, and Coxen, a sophomore claimed the 285 boys title by pinning Joe Trammel in 1:16 in the finals.

