KNAPPA — Junior 195-pound wrestler Ash Blomstrom won his third individual district championship in as many tries, and was one of three Boomers to earn titles last Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 2A/1A-SD 1 Championships in leading Toledo to third in the final team standings at Knappa High School.

Blomstrom took home his second straight district meet Outstanding Wrestler award by spending barely more than three minutes on the mat in winning all three of his matches on the day via first-period pin. The defending state champion at 195, Blomstrom needed just 53 seconds to pin Cameron Rowles of Clatskanie in the quarterfinals, then needed all of 1:44 to earn a semifinal victory over Matthew Chapman of Kennedy. Nestucca senior Dylan Prock lasted just 26 seconds with Blomstrom in the championship bout before being counted out.

