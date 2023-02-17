KNAPPA — Junior 195-pound wrestler Ash Blomstrom won his third individual district championship in as many tries, and was one of three Boomers to earn titles last Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 2A/1A-SD 1 Championships in leading Toledo to third in the final team standings at Knappa High School.
Blomstrom took home his second straight district meet Outstanding Wrestler award by spending barely more than three minutes on the mat in winning all three of his matches on the day via first-period pin. The defending state champion at 195, Blomstrom needed just 53 seconds to pin Cameron Rowles of Clatskanie in the quarterfinals, then needed all of 1:44 to earn a semifinal victory over Matthew Chapman of Kennedy. Nestucca senior Dylan Prock lasted just 26 seconds with Blomstrom in the championship bout before being counted out.
Willamina earned the team title with 255.5 points, while Kennedy placed second with 179, and Toledo scored 164.5 to finish third of 14 programs competing.
Siletz Valley, which received an individual title at 106 from sophomore Dean Smith, and runner-up finishes from senior Tyee Yanez at 160 and sophomore Steven Murphy at 182, scored 108 points to finish in eighth. Waldport junior Sebastian Palm, runner-up at 285, and seniors Valour Jones at 170 and Joshua Angelo, led the Irish to a 50-point, 12th-place effort.
Smith’s title came when he recorded back-to-back pins after receiving byes into the semifinal round. He began with a pin at the halfway point of the first period in the semis against Kira Boitano from Kennedy, then finished off Justin Kilman from Colton in 2:42 in the title bout.
Though dominant, Blomstrom was hardly the entire story for Toledo.
“We are very proud of the effort and attitude from every single wrestler on the team,” Boomers head coach Tony Blomstrom wrote in a post to social media. “The kids have truly figured out it’s the family that makes wrestling special and are as close as a group as I have ever seen.”
Coxen collected his second straight district title, in a second-period pin of Palm, the only all-Lincoln County final of the day, and Kauffman collected two first-period pins before winning 15-0 in the second period of the championship via technical fall over Nestucca wrestler Draven Marsh.
Juniors Christian Retherford at 145 and Cody Vance at 220 earned second-place finishes for the Boomers, and Logan Gerding placed third at 132.
After just missing out on a berth in the girls state tournament by finishing fifth at the district meet the weekend before, Toledo senior Cocoa Barrett claimed a berth at the state 4A/3A/2A/1A boys championships with a third-place finish at 106 in Knappa, capping her day with a pin in 40 seconds of Boitano.
With Quin Lewis the lone Boomer to qualify for the girls state meet, Toledo advanced a total of eight grapplers to the 2-23 OSAA Wrestling Championships, scheduled for Feb. 23-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Saturday at Knappa High School
Team scores: Willamina 255.5, Kennedy 179, Toledo 164.5, Nestucca 161, Colton 150.5, Regis 120, Clatskanie 113, Siletz Valley 108, Vernonia 104, Knappa 73.5, Santiam 54, Waldport 50, Gervais 20, Alsea 0.
Championship — Dean Smith, Siletz Valley, pinned Justin Kilman, Colton, 2:42.
Third-place match — Cocoa Barrett, Toledo, pinned Kira Boitano, Kennedy, 0:40.
Fifth-place match — Micah Davis, Siletz Valley, pinned Angel Lopez, Kennedy, 1:09.
Third-place match — Logan Gerding, Toledo, pinned Ben Blackwood, Clatskanie, 0:26.
Championship — Nic Kauffman, Toledo, tech fall Draven Marsh, Nestucca, 15-0.
Championship — Roger Moore, Colton, dec. Christian Retherford, Toledo, 7-4.
Championship — Austin Johnson, Willamina, pinned Tyee Yanez, Siletz Valley, 3:08.
Third-place match — Louie Orona, Siletz Valley, pinned Mike Hinsz, Clatskanie, 0:55.
Fifth-place match — Luke Chalukian, Nestucca, pinned Valour Jones, Waldport, 2:46.
Third-place match — Logan Kirsch, Regis, pinned Steven Murphy, Siletz Valley, 3:11.
Championship — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo, pinned Dylan Prock, Nestucca, 0:26.
Fifth-place match — Cameron Rowles, Clatskanie, injury default, Joshua Angelo, Waldport.
Championship — Rhyne Nelson, Willamina, pinned Cody Vance, Toledo, 3:47.
Championship — Kolby Coxen, Toledo, pinned Sebastian Palm, Waldport, 2:10.
Taft at 3A-SD 2 championships
At Scio, junior Emiliano Sanchez was the top individual placer for Taft, the lone area school at last Saturday’s 3A-SD 2 Championships at Scio High School.
Sanchez fell in the 113-pound championship match in 2:44 to Harrisburg sophomore Luke Cheek in finishing second and leading the Tigers to a 67-point finish. Harrisburg won the district team title in a dominant effort, scoring 398 points. Elmira was second with 216, followed by Santiam Christian (1268), Scio (140), Siuslaw (135), Jefferson (133.5), Taft and Sheridan (64).
Other Tigers to reach the podium included seniors Abraham Roman (third at 113); Angelo Cruz-Garcia (sixth at 138); Luis Delain-Collazo (sixth at 170); Arnulfo Aguirre-Rodriguez (fourth at 182); Erick Canales-Perez (third at 195); and Allen Delgadillo (sixth at 220).
Saturday at Scio High School
Team scores: Harrisburg 389, Elmira 216, Santiam Christian 168, Scio 140, Siuslaw 136, Jefferson 133.5, Taft 67, Sheridan 64.
Championship — Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, pinned Emiliano Sanchez, Taft, 2:44.
Third-place match — Abraham Roman, Taft, pinned Lily Ridgely, Harrisburg, 1:50.
Fifth-place match — River Nguyen, Santiam Christian, won by forfeit, Angelo Cruz-Garcia, Taft.
Fifth-place match — Samuel Flinn, Sheridan won by forfeit, Luis Delain-Collazo, Taft.
Third-place match — Keith Vath, Scio, dec. Arnulfo Aguirre-Rodriguez, Taft, 7-4.
Third-place match — Erick Canales-Perez, Taft, pinned Devin Bergby, Scio, 1:06.
Fifth-place match — Gage Cooper, Elmira, pinned Allen Delgadillo, Taft, 3:12.
