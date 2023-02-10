TOLEDO — Senior night turned a tad sour last Thursday evening for the Toledo High School girls basketball team, thanks in no small part to the visitors from Illinois Valley.

Despite a Herculean effort from senior guard Avery Tyler, one that left her on the sidelines with a bloody lip for the critical final seconds, the Boomers dropped their final home game of the regular season, a 30-28 decision to the Cougars in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play, spoiling what was likely Toledo’s final home game of the campaign.

