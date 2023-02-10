Toledo High School senior guard Avery Tyler goes all out to corral a rebound Feb. 2 during the first half of a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game against Illinois Valley in Toledo. Avery scored 14 points, but the Cougars edged the Boomers, 30-28, on senior night. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
TOLEDO — Senior night turned a tad sour last Thursday evening for the Toledo High School girls basketball team, thanks in no small part to the visitors from Illinois Valley.
Despite a Herculean effort from senior guard Avery Tyler, one that left her on the sidelines with a bloody lip for the critical final seconds, the Boomers dropped their final home game of the regular season, a 30-28 decision to the Cougars in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play, spoiling what was likely Toledo’s final home game of the campaign.
With Illinois Valley leading 24-19 at the start of the fourth quarter, Tyler took over the Boomer offense en route to a team-leading 14-point evening. She began the final eight minutes of action with a bucket in the paint 10 seconds into the period, then followed with a layup and a steal that led to a basket in transition to bring Toledo to within 26-25 with 5:05 to play.
However, Tyler struggled at the charity stripe down the stretch, hitting just 3-of-10 attempts in the fourth quarter, and both teams failed to score again after Tyler hit the first of two free throws with 2:04 to play. Tyler eventually left the court during the final 30 seconds of play after suffering bleeding lip after diving to the hardwood in a scramble for a loose ball.
Sophomore Jadyn Grebisz led the Cougars with 14 points, and Evalynn Guzman scored all six of Illinois Valley’s points in the fourth quarter. The Cougars triumphed despite being held scoreless by the Boomer defense during the final 2:46 of action.
On Monday night, the Boomers dropped their ninth straight game in a 40-10 league loss at Central Linn, ranked second in this week’s OSAA 2A girls basketball coaches poll.
The Boomers closed out the regular season Thursday with a league game at Waldport in the teams’ lone regular season matchup this season.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft loses two
Amity, ranked fourth in this week’s coaches poll, rolled to a Friday night 56-16 victory over the Tigers in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game in Lincoln City before Taft fell 39-37 in a non-league game Tuesday night at Warrenton.
After Amity raced to a 12-3 lead on Friday night, Taft rallied back with a 7-0 run, punctuated by a Sienna Lillebo steal and layup to pull the Tigers to within 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Warriors responded by holding Taft to a single point in the second quarter and only an Ali Tolan 3-pointer during the third quarter.
Tolan and junior classmate Aliviah Mode scored five points apiece to lead the Tigers.
Taft took an even 5-5, 10-10 record into its Thursday night PacWest Conference home game against Jefferson. The Tigers close out the regular season Saturday, Feb. 11, with a 6 p.m. league home game against Scio.
Waldport wins, loses
After the Irish rallied to earn a Friday night 49-40 win at Lowell in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play, Waldport dropped a 32-21 decision Tuesday at sixth-ranked Bandon.
In last weekend’s victory over the Devils, senior guard/forward Elise Green was 5 of 9 from the field and closed with 10 points for the Irish, while junior post Lillyn LeGrand rode a 5-for-6 effort from the charity stripe to a team-best 17 points. Waldport senior forward Cayden Ritchey added 12 rebounds.
The Irish, who began the week 7-8 in league action, 9-12 overall, closed the regular season Thursday night with a league home game against Toledo at Irish Pavilion.
Cubs go 1-1 in league action
Newport closed last week with a Thursday night 54-40 win at North Marion, then fell 41-28 on Monday night at No. 7 Philomath in a pair of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games.
The Cubs entered their Thursday night conference game at Sweet Home sitting at 2-4 in league games, 10-9 overall. Next week, Newport travels for 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games Monday at Stayton and Thursday, Feb. 16, at Cascade, ranked tied for eighth in this week’s 4A coaches poll.
St. Paul 62, Eddyville Charter 14
At St. Paul, the 1A-3 Mountain West League Eagles dropped a non-league Monday night game at No. 6 St. Paul behind 14 points from Frankie Lear, and 12 apiece from Sierra Stoltenberg and Audra Rose.
Seniors Hailey Mekemson and Rylee Russell scored four points apiece for Eddyville Charter, which slipped to 10-8 prior to its Wednesday night regular season home finale against league-foe Mohawk. The Eagles were scheduled Thursday to close the regular season with a league game at McKenzie.
Warriors fall twice
Siletz Valley fell to 0-11, 0-15 after losing 48-18 Thursday night at Perrydale in a non-league game, then dropped a 30-21 decision Tuesday night at 1A-3 Mountain West League-foe Mapleton.
The Warriors were scheduled Thursday to close the season with a home game against Crow.
