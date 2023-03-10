Toledo High School senior guard Avery Tyler, and Waldport freshmen guards Payshentz Herron and Kiana McNeil received honorable mention nods recently when the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference released its all-conference girls basketball selections and league honors as voted by conference coaches.
Tyler led the way for a Toledo team that battled through adversity to a 7-17 overall record in a season that ended with a 47-38 victory Feb. 9 at league-rival Waldport to snap a nine-game losing streak.
The Irish received a healthy dose of leadership from Herron and McNeil, a rarity for a pair of freshmen, during the campaign in leading Waldport to a 10-14 mark, just one win shy of qualifying for a berth in the 16-school 2A state playoffs.
Central Linn senior Maya Rowland received league Player of the Year honors, and was joined on the all-conference first team by Central Linn senior Gemma Rowland, Oakridge junior Sadie Snyder, Bandon junior Makiah Viereck, Monroe sophomore Lainie Bateman, Bandon junior Olivia Thompson, Oakland senior Veronica Sigl, and Oakridge junior Jade Snyder.
Wendi Farris, from Central Linn, received the league’s Coach of the Year honors. She led the Cobras to a 20-11 mark, culminating in a 48-31 victory over league-rival Monroe/Alsea on March 4 in the 2A State Championships’ third-place game.
2A-3 VALLEY COAST CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Maya Rowland, Sr., Central Linn.
Coach of the Year: Wendi Farris, Central Linn.
All-conference selections
First team — Maya Rowland, Sr., Central Linn; Gemma Rowland, Sr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, Jr., Oakridge; Makiah Vierck, Jr., Bandon; Lainie Bateman, So., Monroe; Olivia Thompson, Jr., Bandon; Veronica Sigl;, Sr., Oakland; Jade Snyder, Jr., Oakridge.
Second team — Matilyn Richardson, Jr., Monroe; Jayne Neal, Fr., Central Linn; Josie Grunerud, So., East Linn Christian; Elizabeth Stice, Jr., Bandon; Addie Wolf, Fr., Central Linn; Kaitlyn Busciglio, Sr., Oakland; Gabby Perez, Sr., Gold Beach; Lydia Plahn, Sr., Lowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.