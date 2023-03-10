Toledo High School senior guard Avery Tyler, and Waldport freshmen guards Payshentz Herron and Kiana McNeil received honorable mention nods recently when the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference released its all-conference girls basketball selections and league honors as voted by conference coaches.

Tyler led the way for a Toledo team that battled through adversity to a 7-17 overall record in a season that ended with a 47-38 victory Feb. 9 at league-rival Waldport to snap a nine-game losing streak.

