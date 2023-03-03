PORTLAND — A weather delay wasn’t about to the stop “The Machine” from making its presence felt last Friday at the 2023 OSAA 2A/1A Boys Wrestling State Championships. Forced to wait an extra day after the tournament’s original start date, Feb. 23, was pushed back a day due to inclement weather, turning the scheduled two-day event into a single-day affair, the seven-grappler contingent from Toledo High School didn’t flinch.
Behind a second straight 195-pound state title from junior Ash Blomstrom, as well as an improbable 132-pound championship posted by junior Logan Gerding, the Boomers placed third in the team standings, the best ever showing at state for a program affectionately dubbed “The Machine,” or “Throwledo” by head coach Tony Blomstrom.
Toledo sophomores Nic Kaufman at 138 pounds, and sophomore Kolby Coxen at 285, each found their way to the second-place spot on the podium, Boomers junior Christian Retherford added a third-place finish at 145, and junior Cody Vance was fourth at 220.
That helped the Boomers tally 111.5 points, finishing 38 behind runner-up Culver. Illinois Valley earned the team championship with 154 points.
Waldport junior Sebastian Palm wrestled his way into the 285-pound championship bracket semifinals, and provided the Irish with six points, while Siletz Valley wrestlers Dean Smith at 106 pounds, Tyee Yanez at 152 and Louie Orona at 170 combined to go 0-6 at the tournament. The Warriors were one of seven of the 39 programs represented at state that did not tally points.
Ash Blomstrom bullied his way into his second straight 195-pound finals appearance with a bye in the first round and first-period pins of Kye Bilyeu of North Douglas/Yoncalla in the quarterfinals and Jaime Cavan from Heppner in the semis.
That set the stage for a championship matchup against Elgin senior Bruce Moorehead. There, Blomstrom won a battle of attrition, and earned an 8-2 decision with a display of superior technique.
“Ash came into state as the No. 1 seed and pinned his way to the finals, where he had his first real test of the year,” Coach Blomstrom wrote in a post to social media. “The Elgin wrestler was explosive and strong and we knew he would push (Ash). Ash put on a technical clinic controlling the match with his Greco-style and heavy top game.”
Ash Blomstrom, who missed the first month of the season after suffering a concussion in Toledo’s last football game of the fall season, tied a school record by finishing the season a perfect 23-0.
Though Toledo’s two-time state champion overcame injury at the start of the season to return to glory, Gerding’s road to a state championship was all but halted seven weeks previous, when he broke an ankle. In his return from injury at the district tournament, Gerding lost his first-round match, only to wrestle his way back to a third-place finish to clinch his berth at state.
In Portland, Gerding collected a first-round 9-1 decision over Aaron Rios of Central Linn, a late-third period pin of Keedin Chitty in the quarterfinals and a first-period pin of Jacob Whittles from Nestucca in the semis before winning the title bout over Culver grappler Derek Torres in a 5-2 decision to become the seventh state champion in school history.
“One week out from state, Logan had a rough practice where it looked like his ankle was not going to hold up,” Coach Blomstrom wrote. “It looked like it might be too much, but not to Logan. Logan blasted his way to a state title, dominating all opponents and controlling every match. He was fast and strong and aggressive, Logan knew. now we all know.”
In his first year in the program, Kaufman dazzled in the 138-pound division, winning by technical fall and decision in the quarterfinals and semis before losing by pin in the championship to Ryon Martino, Illinois Valley.
Coxen, who placed third as a freshman a year ago at 285, reached the championship match with a forfeit victory and two wins via pin before losing by a 5-2 decision to Culver senior Wylie Johnson.
Retherford won the 145-pound third-place match in a 15-8 decision over Kayden Tiller from Oakridge, and Vance claimed fourth at 220 after dropping a 2-1 decision to Gunnar McDowell of Enterprise/Wallowa in the consolation championship.
Though she lost her 106-pound quarterfinal match by pin and her consolation bracket match by a 7-0 decision to Justin Kilman of Colton, Boomer senior Cocoa Barrett made a little program history while competing against the boys. Barrett, a member of Toledo’s first ever girls team, wrestled her way to the boys state tournament after failing to qualify for the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls championships.
“Cocoa is a huge part of this wrestling family,” Coach Blomstrom wrote. “She pushes her team but keeps them laughing and smiling at the same time. She is a fantastic person, and she will continue on to dominate the world in any way she wants.”
2023 2A/1A BOYS STATE WRESTING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Feb. 24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland
Team scores: Illinois Valley 154, Culver 149.5, Toledo 111.5, Elgin 99, Willamina 79.5, Grant Union/Prairie City 56, Colton 55, Lowell 53, Regis 53, Enterprise/Wallowa 43, Central Linn 42, Nestucca 31.5, Oakridge 28.5, Myrtle Point 28, Heppner 25, Glendale 23, Monroe/Triangle Lake 21, Crane 20, Knappa 20, Camas Valley 18, Echo/Stanfield 18, Clatskanie 16, Adrian 15, Irrigon 9, Vernonia 9, Waldport 6, Kennedy 4, Pine Eagle 4, Union/Cove 4, Imbler 3, Santiam 3, North Lake 2, Bonanza/Lost River 0, Gervais 0, Joseph 0, North Douglas/Yoncalla 0, Oakland 0, Reedsport 0, Siletz Valley 0.
Siletz Valley wrestlers
106 pounds
Quarterfinals — James Conn, Illinois Valley, pinned Dean Smith, Siletz Valley, 1:47.
Consolation bracket — Frankie Beam, Grant Union/Prairie City, pinned Smith, 4:17.
152 pounds
First round — Ryan Griffin, Illinois Valley, maj. dec. Tyee Yanez, Siletz Valley, 13-3.
Consolation bracket — Owen Koegler, Camas Valley, dec. Yanez, 7-2.
170 pounds
First round — Gen Wintersteen, Elgin, pinned Louie Orona, Siletz Valley, 4:52.
Consolation bracket — Ryan Johnson, Culver, pinned Orona, 2:05.
Toledo wrestlers
106 pounds
Quarterfinals — Cole Ruff, Culver, pinned Cocoa Barrett, Toledo, 3:03.
Consolation bracket — Justin Kilman, Colton, dec. Barrett, 7-0.
132 pounds
First round — Logan Gerding, Toledo, maj. dec. Aaron Rico, Central Linn, 9-1.
Quarterfinals — Gerding pinned Keedin Chitty, Echo/Stanfield, 5:46.
Semifinals — Gerding pinned Jacob Whittles, Nestucca, 1:22.
Championship — Gerding dec. Derek Torres, Culver, 5-2.
138 pounds
Quarterfinals — Nic Kaufman, Toledo, tech. fall Saul Lopez, Heppner, 20-5.
Semifinals — Kaufman, dec. Zach Brown, Heppner, 6-3.
Championship — Ryon Martino, Illinois Valley, pinned Kaufman, 1:15.
145 pounds
Quarterfinals — Reeden Arsenault, Culver, dec. Christian Retherford, Toledo, 12-6.
Consolation semifinals — Retherford def. Tegan Evans. Enterprise/Wallowa, by DQ.
Third-place match — Retherford dec. Kayden Tiller, Oakridge, 15-8.
195 pounds
Quarterfinals — Ash Blomstrom, Toledo, pinned Kye Bilyeu, North Douglas/Yoncalla, 0:53.
Semifinals — Blomstrom pinned Jaime Cavan, Heppner, 1:18.
Championship — Blomstrom dec. Bruce Moorehead, Elgin, 8-2.
220 pounds
Quarterfinals — Cody Vance, Toledo, dec. Rylan Cox, Grant Union/Prairie City, 6-5.
Semifinals — Logan Clayburn, Myrtle Point, pinned Vance, 1:43.
Consolation semifinals — Vance dec. Noah Emch, Regis, 8-1.
Third-place match — Gunnar McDowell, Enterprise/Wallowa, dec. Vance, 2-1.
285 pounds
First round — Kolby Coxen, Toledo, won by forfeit, Riley Denlinger, Illinois Valley.
Quarterfinals — Coxen pinned Lucas Wolf, Grant Union/Prairie City, 3:18.
Semifinals — Coxen pinned David Finch, Lowell, 5:17.
Championship — Wylie Johnson, Culver, dec. Coxen, 5-2.
Waldport wrestler
285 pounds
Quarterfinals —Sebastian Palm, Waldport, pinned Kamalu Swift, Camas Valley, 3:44.
Semifinals — Wylie Johnson, Culver, pinned Palm, 2:00.
Consolation semifinals — Lucas Wolf, Grant Union/Prairie City, pinned Palm, 3:21.
