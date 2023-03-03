PORTLAND — A weather delay wasn’t about to the stop “The Machine” from making its presence felt last Friday at the 2023 OSAA 2A/1A Boys Wrestling State Championships. Forced to wait an extra day after the tournament’s original start date, Feb. 23, was pushed back a day due to inclement weather, turning the scheduled two-day event into a single-day affair, the seven-grappler contingent from Toledo High School didn’t flinch.

Behind a second straight 195-pound state title from junior Ash Blomstrom, as well as an improbable 132-pound championship posted by junior Logan Gerding, the Boomers placed third in the team standings, the best ever showing at state for a program affectionately dubbed “The Machine,” or “Throwledo” by head coach Tony Blomstrom.

