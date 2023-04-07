WALDPORT — As it turned out, the “Fight for the Fish” wasn’t much of a fight at all.
Despite resting a handful of regular starters Tuesday afternoon in their 2A/1A-SD 3 opener, the Toledo High School softball team met with little resistance in scoring a 17-3 victory over Waldport to claim the schools’ Fight for the Fish trophy.
It was the Boomers’ second defeat of the Irish this season — Toledo posted a win by an identical 17-3 score March 17, when the programs met at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash for a non-league battle. Toledo and Waldport are scheduled to meet a third time on April 25 in Toledo.
With the victory, earned in the circle by freshman right-handed starting pitcher Tenaya Cordova, the Boomers moved to 1-0 in league, 4-3 overall. In their lone game last week during spring break, the Boomers fell 8-7 on March 29 at Toledo Elementary to non-league foe Lowell.
The Irish (0-2, 1-7) entered their Tuesday rivalry game, having scored a 12-4 victory March 29 at home over 3A Siuslaw before falling 19-0 later that day to Willamina.
The Boomers were scheduled to host a non-league game Wednesday against Jefferson before returning to league action at 4:30 p.m. today (Friday, April 7) against Reedsport. Next week, Toledo hosts a 4:30 p.m. league game Tuesday, April 11, against Gold Beach, then returns to the road the next day to play at Monroe.
Waldport closes out the week today with a league game at Myrtle Point/Powers, then hosts a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday, April 11, against Eddyville Charter.
Amity 10, Taft 9
At Amity, after a week off from action, the Tigers fell Tuesday afternoon in their 3A-SD 2 opener.
Senior catcher Nat Gates paced Taft’s 14-hit attack, collecting two singles, a double, a triple and an RBI in her 4-for-4 afternoon at the plate. Miranda Hankins, Bridgett Marsh and Brooklynn Lovell also slammed doubles for Taft.
Lovell’s two-out double in the top of the seventh inning plated Angelia Deaton to bring Taft within a run, but leadoff Amity hurler McKenzii Turley fanned Laney Lee to end it. Lee, the Tigers’ speedy freshman leadoff hitter, singled twice in three at-bats.
Senior Hailey Weaver went the distance in the circle for the Tigers, who slipped to 0-1, 6-5. Weaver surrendered eight hits and an uncharacteristic nine walks while fanning six in her seven innings of work.
The Tigers were slated to play a non-league game Tuesday in Lincoln City against 4A North Marion, then return to league action today (Friday, April 7) with a 4:30 p.m. home game against Jefferson.
Next week, Taft faces a Monday, April 10, league game at Dayton followed by 4:30 p.m. home games Wednesday, April 12, against Yamhill-Carlton and Friday, April 14, against Scio.
April 4
THS
430 100 1 — 9 14 2
AHS
720 001 x — 10 8 1
Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. McKenzii Turley and Emma Northrop. W — Turley. L — Weaver.
TAFT — Laney Lee 2-3, Weaver 0-4, Gates 4-4, Miranda Hankins 2-4, Ally Hall 3-4, Jorden King 0-3, Bridgett Marsh 1-4, Lexi McDougal 0-1, Angliea Deaton 1-2, Brooklynn Lovell 1-4.
AMITY — Kyla Jones 3-4, Marti Silacci 0-2, Kylie Kendall 4-4, Megan Scharf 0-1, Fawn Trejo 0-4, Emma Shilanek 0-2, Northrup 0-3, Turley 0-2, Angela Graham 1-1, Ayla Harris 0-0.
2B — Gates, Hankins, Marsh, Lovell, Jones, Kendall. 3B — Gates. RBIs — Gates, Hankins, Hall 2, King, Marsh 2, Lovell, Jones 3, Kendall, Trejo 2, Turley, Graham.
Also last week:
• Eddyville Charter fell 16-1 on March 30 at non-league 2A/1A-foe Illinois Valley in the Eagles’ lone contest during the current period of coverage. They looked to improve on their 1-4 record today (Friday, April 7) when the Eagles are scheduled to travel to face Gold Beach in Eddyville Charter’s first 2A/1A-SD 3 game of the campaign. Next week, Eddyville plays a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, league game at Waldport before the program is scheduled to play host for the first time in a 4:30 p.m. game against league-rival Myrtle Point/Powers.
