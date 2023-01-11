The Toledo High School girls basketball team is the Les Schwab Tire Centers/Oregon School Activities Association 2A Team of the Month for the month of December, the award’s sponsors announced last week. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
WILSONVILLE — Though the Toledo High School girls basketball team finished last week on a down note, earlier in the week the Boomers received a measure of good news. On Jan. 4, the Boomers were named the Les Schwab Tire Centers/Oregon School Activity Association’s 2A Team of the Month for the month of December.
Each month from September through May, Les Schwab and the OSAA recognize a varsity Team of the Month for each of the state’s six classifications. Award-winners are selected based on performance, dedication in the classroom and service to the community.
For being recognized, the Toledo girls basketball program receives a commemorative trophy and a $100 donation courtesy of Les Schwab. Other schools recognized for December included the Lost River/Bonanza boys soccer team from 1A, McLoughlin girls soccer from 3A, Astoria girls basketball from 4A, Dallas wrestling in 5A, and Lincoln boys basketball in 6A.
Winning programs are selected via nomination made online at https://www.osaa.org/awards/team-of-the-month. Anyone can nominate a prep varsity program for the Team of the Month Award. Nominations must be received by the 25th of each month.
