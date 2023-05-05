Braxton Blaser clubbed a grand slam and Caleb Malloy added a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth inning of the Newport High School baseball team’s 9-7 victory Monday at Philomath in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference contest to cap a streak of two wins in three league games for the Cubs.
Last week, after Newport scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh April 26 at home to edge North Marion/Gervais 4-3, the Huskies downed Newport 8-3 last Friday afternoon, 8-3 at Aurora.
On Tuesday, Newport entered the fifth inning at Philomath tied 1-1 with the Warriors before the Cubs’ offense caught fire and rallied for seven runs on seven hits in the frame, including Blaser’s one-out grand slam to left, and Malloy’s two-run, two-out blast to left.
Senior southpaw Markus Everitt picked up his second victory on the bump in as many outings Tuesday for the Cubs, throwing five innings of four-hit ball, allowing two earned runs and six walks while striking out seven Warriors. Last Wednesday at home against North Marion/Gervais, Everitt threw a complete game gem, surrendering no earned runs on four hits and no walks to go with 10 strikeouts.
In that game, Newport rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to post the win, getting a one-out RBI single from sophomore shortstop Ethan Bruns to tie it before Blaser’s single to left scored Bruns with the winning tally.
The Cubs took a 5-5 record in league, 11-7 overall mark into its Wednesday home game against the Warriors, then return to Philomath today (Friday, May 5) to wrap up the teams’ season series.
On Saturday, May 6, the Cubs were scheduled to play a non-league game against La Grande at Philomath High School, then play back-to-back 5 p.m. league home games Monday, May 8, and Wednesday, May 10, at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park against Sweet Home.
May 1
NHS
010 070 1 — 9 11 5
PHS
000 133 0 — 7 7 1
Markus Everitt, Ryder Hockema (6) and Tyler Mattson. Braydon Shenk, Logan Matthews (6), Joe Barnes (7) and Grant Niemann. W — Everitt. L — Shenk.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 3-3, Chris Jacobson 1-4, Everitt 0-3, Braxton Blaser 2-3, Mattson 1-4, Lucas Paranto 0-3, Caleb Malloy 3-4, Eddie Romero 0-0, Boden Langeliers 1-4, Rory Barber 1-3, Hockema 0-0, Brock Spink 0-0.
PHILOMATH — Matthews 0-4, mason Stearns 1-3, Caleb Babcock 1-3, Niemann 1-3, Chad Russell 1-3, Wylie Griffith 1-4, David Griffith 1-2, ty May 0-4, Kash Lindsey 1-4, Joe Barnes 0-0, Shenk 0-0.
2B — Blaser. HR — Blaser, Malloy. RBIs — Everitt, Blaser 4, Malloy 3, Stearns, Russell, W. Griffith, D. Griffith, Lindsey.
April 27
NHS
100 010 1 — 3 7 5
NM/G
302 120 x — 8 9 2
Ethan Bruns, Braxton Blaser (4), Ryder Hockema (5) and Tyler Mattson. Wil Vanvleck and Colin Elliott. W — Vanvleck. L — Bruns.
NEWPORT — Bruns 4-4, Chris Jacobson 1-2, Markus Everitt 0-4, Blaser 2-4, Mattson 0-3, Lucas Paranto 0-2, Caleb Malloy 0-2, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Rory Barber 0-2, Hockema 0-1.
NORTH MARION/GERVAIS — Carter Reilly 0-4, Cole Hammack 1-4, Dawson Schrenk 1-3, Vanvleck 2-4, Blaine Smith 0-2, Landon Fowler 2-2, Isaac Peirce 0-3, Elliott 1-3, Will Stafford 2-3.
2B — Blaser, Bruns, Vanvleck, Stafford. RBIs — Everitt, Blaser, Schrenk 2, Vanvleck, Smith, Fowler 2, Elliott, Stafford 2.
April 26
NM/G
200 100 0 — 3 4 1
NHS
000 200 2 — 4 8 3
Blaine Smith and Colin Elliott. Markus Everitt and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt. L — Smith.
NORTH MARION/GERVAIS — Carter Reilly 1-3, Cole Hammack 0-3, Dawson Schrenk 0-3, Wil Vanvleck 2-3, Smith 1-3, Landon Fowler 0-3, Isaac Peirce 0-2, Elliott 0-3, Cole Boughal 0-3, Jayden Ohlman 0-0.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-3, Chris Jacobson 1-4, Everitt 1-3, Braxton Blaser 2-4, Mattson 0-3, Lucas Paranto 1-3, Caleb Malloy 1-3, Boden Langeliers 1-3, Rory Barber 0-1.
2B — Smith, Everitt, Malloy. RBIs — Vanvleck Smith, Peirce, Bruns, Blaser, Malloy 2.
ELSEWHERE:
Irish fall twice
At Waldport, the Irish bullpen struggled in a pair of 2A/1A-SD 4 losses in which the opposition packed on the runs late to post the league wins.
On April 28, Myrtle Point rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to outlast the Irish by a 5-2 count. On Tuesday afternoon, Bandon/Pacific scored 14 times during the course of the final four innings to grab a 16-5 victory over Waldport.
Jacob Gainer, Justin Gainer, Davin MacFarlane and Ryan Glenn each singled for the Irish in the loss to Myrtle Point.
On Tuesday, Waldport’s offense was paced by senior Kegan Fullerton, who was 2-for-4 with two RBIs as the Irish fell to 2-6 in league, 6-11 overall. They’re slated to play a 4:30 p.m. league home game today (Friday, May 5) against Reedsport, then return home for a 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, game against Siletz Valley.
May 2
B/P
101 213 8 — 16 13 2
WHS
003 110 0 — 5 6 3
Conner Devine, Parker Lang (7) and Logan Knapp. Kegan Fullerton, Ryan Glenn (7), Justin Gainer (7), Wyatt Naylor (7), Dulton Rodgers (7) and Jacob Gainer. W — Devine. L — Fullerton.
BANDON/PACIFIC — Devine 4-5, Brandon Wilson 1-3, Colton Siewell 2-5, Dylan Kamph 1-3, Lang 1-4, Michael Mallory 0-2, Case Zunino 1-1, Gunnar Aten 2-5, Knapp 0-3, Hayden Thompson 1-4.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-2, Naylor 0-4, Fullerton 2-4, Ja. Gainer 0-1, Ryan Glenn 0-3, Jason Greenawald 0-1, Ju. Gainer 1-3, Dulton Rodgers 1-3, Hunter Postma 1-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-2, Davin MacFarlane 0-0.
2B — Devine, Allen. 3B — Devine. RBIs — Devine 2, Wilson, Soewell, Kamph, Lang, Zunino, Aten. Jnapp, Thompson, Naylor, Fullerton 2.
April 28
MP
010 001 3 — 5 5 2
WHS
002 000 0 — 2 4 4
Logan Backman, Evin Warner (4) and Billy Reynolds. Ryan Glenn, Justin Gainer (4), Wyatt Naylor (6) and Jacob Gainer. W — Warner. L — Naylor.
MYRTLE POINT — Backman 1-4, Reynolds 0-3, Warner 1-3, Jake Sproul 1-2, Troy Warner 1-3, Kyle Wheelock-Morris 0-3, Tyson Hermann 0-2, Skyler Zick 0-3, Landon Miller 1-3, Sam Groves 0-0.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 0-2, Naylor 1-4, Ja. Gainer 0-2, Dulton Rodgers 0-2, Ju. Gainer 1-3, Davin Macfarlane 1-3, Glenn 1-1, Hunter Postma 0-3, Kaden Parker 0-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-1.
2B — Backman. RBIs — E. Warner, Sproul, T. Warner, Hermann.
In other prep baseball action:
After getting blanked 5-0 on April 28 at third-ranked Banks in a non-league 3A game, Taft dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker in a nine-inning 3A-SD 2 game Tuesday at Dayton, and slipped to 6-2 in league games, 9-11 overall. The Tigers looked to rebound from their two-game losing streak Wednesday at league-leading Yamhill-Carlton before closing out the week Saturday, May 6, with an SD-2 battle at Scio. The Tigers are slated Monday, May 8, to play a 4 p.m. non-league home game against North Bend before returning Friday, May 12, to The Pit in Lincoln City for their scheduled 3:30 p.m. regular season finale against Santiam Christian.
• Reedsport snagged a 7-6 victory last Friday at home over 2A/1A-SD 4-foe Toledo before the Boomers posted a 13-1 league defeated of Eddyville Charter on Tuesday at Toledo Elementary. After they were scheduled Thursday to host Siletz Valley, the Boomers (3-6, 5-9) were set to take on a three-game league road swing before returning home for Toledo’s final regular season game, a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, contest against Eddyville Charter. Last Friday at Gold Beach, the Eagles (0-7, 0-9) lost both halves of a league doubleheader, dropping the opener 30-1 and the nightcap 13-1.
• Siletz Valley fell 17-2 last Friday in 2A/1A-SD 4 league play at Bandon/Pacific to slip to 2-4 in league games, 45 overall prior to the Warriors’ scheduled Tuesday game at home against Gold Beach. Results of that contest were not available as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning deadline.
