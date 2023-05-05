Braxton Blaser clubbed a grand slam and Caleb Malloy added a two-run bomb in the top of the fifth inning of the Newport High School baseball team’s 9-7 victory Monday at Philomath in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference contest to cap a streak of two wins in three league games for the Cubs.

Last week, after Newport scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh April 26 at home to edge North Marion/Gervais 4-3, the Huskies downed Newport 8-3 last Friday afternoon, 8-3 at Aurora.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.