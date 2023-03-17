TOLEDO — The Toledo High School softball team came tantalizingly close to beginning its season Monday afternoon with a statement victory over a 4A school in its first game under new head coach Shailee Warfield. The softball gods, however, had other plans.

After the 2A Boomers rallied to take a one-run lead over visiting Cottage Grove, the Lions broke through in the top of the seventh inning and surged to a 9-4 victory over the home team at Toledo Elementary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.