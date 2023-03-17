Toledo catcher Lindsey Otis lays down a first-inning bunt Monday afternoon in the 2A Boomers’ 9-4 loss at home to 4A Cottage Grove. Two Lions errors in the field after Otis put the ball in play sent the sophomore home with Toledo’s first run of the season.
Junior hurler Marlee Rozewski winds up before unleashing a pitch Monday afternoon at Toledo Elementary during a non-league softball game against Cottage Grove.
TOLEDO — The Toledo High School softball team came tantalizingly close to beginning its season Monday afternoon with a statement victory over a 4A school in its first game under new head coach Shailee Warfield. The softball gods, however, had other plans.
After the 2A Boomers rallied to take a one-run lead over visiting Cottage Grove, the Lions broke through in the top of the seventh inning and surged to a 9-4 victory over the home team at Toledo Elementary.
A pair of Cottage Grove errors led to sophomore first baseman Avery Fournier and senior infielder Kendall Smith scoring the tying and go-ahead runs for the Boomers in the bottom of the sixth, putting Toledo up 4-3 and just three outs away from posting the victory.
With junior starting pitcher Marlee Rozewski back in the circle to pitch the seventh after she yielded to freshman Tenaya Cordova for the fifth and six frames, Cottage Grove tied it on back-to-back walks, followed by back-to-back singles by pitcher Emily Pacheco and catcher Josie Hitt.
The Lions took a 6-4 lead on two bases-loaded free passes before Cottage Grove struck for an RBI fielder’s choice and a Valerie Aura two-run single off Cordova to finish the scoring.
Pacheco, a second-team 4A all-state selection last spring as a freshman, limited the Boomers to just two hits in a complete-game victory in the circle. She struck out nine and walked seven.
Rozewski and Fournier singled for the Boomers, who made just two errors in backing their pitchers. On the afternoon in the circle, Rozewski went 4 2-3 innings, allowed three hits, and fanned 10. Cordova fanned four and surrendered two base hits.
Toledo put plenty of runners on base, but failed to capitalize on several two-out opportunities with a runner in scoring position. The Boomers stranded eight on the outing, and left a runner on in all but the final frame.
The Boomers looked to post their first win Wednesday with a home game against 3A Coquille before playing games today (Friday) and Saturday, March 18, at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash.
March 13
CG
011 001 6 — 9 4 4
THS
110 002 0 — 4 2 2
Emily Pacheco and Josie Hitt. Marlee Rozewski, Tenaya Cordova (5), Rozewski (7), Cordova (7) and Lindsey Otis. W — Pacheco (1-0). L — Rozewski (0-1).
COTTAGE GROVE — Addison Hitt 0-3, Valeria Aura 1-3, Olivia Joseph 0-2, Pacheco 1-4, J. Hitt 1-3, Annie Basting 0-3, Jordan Thielman 0-3, Jayda Bruner 1-2, Kylee Cordin 0-3.
At Lincoln City, sophomore outfielder Taylor Donahue tripled twice in a 4-for-5 day at the dish and drove in a pair Monday afternoon as Corbett downed the Tigers in a non-league 3A battle that served as the first game of the season for both schools.
In an email to News-Times staff, Taft head coach Sandy Stuart said her Tigers, featuring a host of young players in new positions, fell victim to a case of opening day jitters.
“Our defense was a little bit flat, and we didn’t hit as well as we expected to,” Stuart wrote. “But we have a lot to build on and we are confident that we will learn from the experience and move forward through the season to be successful.”
Senior Nat Gates, junior Miranda Hankins and freshman Laney Lee each singled for Taft, which received a complete-game effort in the circle from senior righty Hailey Weaver. She allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and six walks. Weaver fanned four in taking the loss.
Paige Dillard went the distance in picking up the win for the Cardinals, surrendering two earned runs on three hits with six walks and seven strikeouts.
The Tigers were slated Thursday to play at intra-county rival Newport before playing games today (Friday) and Saturday at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash. Taft is scheduled Thursday, March 23, to return to Lincoln city for a 4 p.mn. non-league game against Neah-Kah-Nie.
March 13
CHS
400 021 3 — 10 7 3
Taft
200 002 0 — 4 3 5
Paige Dillard and catcher unavailable. Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. W — Dillard (1-0). L — Weaver (0-1).
