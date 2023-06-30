The West team poses for a photo last Friday on the gridiron at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande after the team of seniors competed in the second 6-player East-West All-Star football game. The West team, coordinated by Eddyville Charter School head coach Abe Silvonen, and coached by Mark Ekins from Eddyville, Ron Butler and Robert Hull from Siletz Valley School, Kayne Pedrick from Powers and Will Beatty from Jewell, included Eddyville players Anthony Guenther and Dakota Rice, as well as Tyee Yanez and Zach Tucker from Siletz Valley. (Photo courtesy of Abe Silvonen)
LA GRANDE — The end result for a West team that included players and coaches from Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley schools was a 38-0 drubbing at the hands of the East squad last Friday at the 6-player East-West All-Star football game at Community Stadium on the campus of Eastern Oregon University. However, that was hardly the bulk of story according to ECS head coach Abe Silvonen, one of the primary organizers of the game, now in its second season.
“There was huge increase in attendance, we went from having 17 to 30 players and from having two or three coaches on each sideline to having seven in the East and three, plus coordinators, on the West sideline,” Silvonen said in an early-week phone call with News-Times staff. “The attendance was crazy, but so was the athleticism on display. (The West) had a team I would’ve been proud to march all over the nation with, and we got crushed by the East.”
(0) comments
