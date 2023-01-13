MARCOLA — Five-of six Lincoln County School District girls basketball programs lost games Tuesday night, though none of those defeats carried as much significance as Eddyville Charter’s 40-38 loss at Mohawk in a 1A-3 Mountain West League thriller.
The loss marked the Eagles’ first league setback, and as of Wednesday morning, placed them in a virtual tie atop the Mountain West League standings with Triangle Lake. At midweek, the Lakers and Eagles each held identical 4-1 records in league play, while Eddyville’s third loss in its last four games Tuesday put the Eagles at 6-4 overall.
After traveling Thursday for a scheduled Mountain West League game at Crow and a Saturday, Jan. 14, non-league game at Umpqua Valley Christian, the Eagles play a 7 p.m. home game Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Triangle Lake in a battle of top Mountain West League powers.
ELSEWHERE:
East Linn Christian Academy 35, Toledo 27
At Toledo, senior guard Avery Tyler’s 13 points weren’t enough to lead the Boomers out of their recent funk Tuesday in Toledo’s loss in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference Play.
Josie Grunerud’s 11 points paced the Eagles, who snapped a three-game losing streak of their own in sending the Boomers to their sixth consecutive defeat.
Toledo looked to return to its winning ways with a Thursday league game at Lowell, followed by a Saturday, Jan. 14, battle at Gold Beach. Next week, the Boomers play three games in five days., beginning with a Tuesday, Jan. 17, home game against second-ranked and league-leading Central Linn.
Also on Tuesday evening:
• Newport fell 56-33 at Molalla in a non-league 4A game, snapping the Cubs’ three-game winning streak. They slipped to 6-5 entering their non-league matchup at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Spangler Court in Newport against Estacada.
• Taft won 51-48 at Sheridan in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference battle for the Tigers’ fourth win in five games. They were next scheduled to play a league game Friday at fourth-ranked Amity.
• Waldport lost 44-36 at Oakland, halting the Irish’s two-game winning streak with the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference loss. Waldport (2-3, 4-7) was scheduled Thursday to host Illinois Valley and play Saturday, Jan. 14, against Monroe/Alsea at Monroe High School.
•Crow handed Siletz Valley a 37-18 defeat in 1A-3 Mountain West League play. The Warriors (0-6, 0-8) traveled Thursday to play Triangle Lake, then host a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, league game against McKenzie.
