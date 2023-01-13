MARCOLA — Five-of six Lincoln County School District girls basketball programs lost games Tuesday night, though none of those defeats carried as much significance as Eddyville Charter’s 40-38 loss at Mohawk in a 1A-3 Mountain West League thriller.

The loss marked the Eagles’ first league setback, and as of Wednesday morning, placed them in a virtual tie atop the Mountain West League standings with Triangle Lake. At midweek, the Lakers and Eagles each held identical 4-1 records in league play, while Eddyville’s third loss in its last four games Tuesday put the Eagles at 6-4 overall.

