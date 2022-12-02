WILSONVILLE — No Lincoln County school received significant votes, and none appeared earlier this week when the Oregon School Activities Association released preseason girls and boys basketball polls for all six classifications.
Teams receiving a No. 1 preseason ranking in this boys polls, released Monday, included West Linn in 6A, Summit in 5A, Junction City in 4A, Salem Academy in 2A and Crane in 1A.
Girls teams ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, released Tuesday, were Beaverton in 6A, Springfield in 5A, Baker in 4A, Salem Academy in 2A and Crane in 1A.
The OSAA, which does not conduct the coaches polls, plans to release girls basketball polls each Wednesday and boys basketball polls each Tuesday during the winter sports season. Coaches polls have no impact in the OSAA’s RPI and Cooley ratings upon which OSAA playoff rankings are based.
To view the complete preseason basketball polls, visit www.OSAA.org.
Register kids for swim lessons in Toledo
TOLEDO — Public registration is currently available for December junior and youth levels 1 and 2 and youth levels 3 and 4 swim lessons at the Greater Toledo Pool, 174 NW Seventh Street.
Monday/Wednesday sessions run from Dec. 5 through Dec. 28 at the following times: youth level 1 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; junior level 1 sessions from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 6 p.m.; junior level 2 from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.; and youth level 2 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday/Thursday sessions run from Dec. 6 through Dec. 29 at the following times: youth level 1 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; youth level 2 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.; youth level 3 from 4 to 4:45 p.m.; and youth level 4 from 5 to 5:45 p.m.
For more information, visit the Greater Toledo Pool District website, www.greatertoledopool.org, search “Greater Toledo Pool” on Facebook, or call 541-336-3181.
Jingle Bell Jog 5k set for Dec. 10
LINCOLN CITY — Lincoln City Parks & Recreation hosts the Jingle Bell Jog 5k, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
The race is open to runners, joggers, walkers and those being pushed in a stroller. Holiday-themed costumes, such as Santa Claus suits and elf shoes, are recommended for entrants, but are optional. Lincoln City Parks & Recreation will provide the bells.
Entrants leave the community center starting line, and run along the Head to Bay Regional Trail/sidewalk along Northeast 22nd Street and West Devils Lake Road to the intersection with Highway 101, and return to the finish at the community center. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served immediately following the race.
The cost to enter is $25 for adults, or $15 for those ages 12 and under. Registration closes at 7 p.m., Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.