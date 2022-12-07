Yes, last weekend was a less than optimal opening to the boys prep basketball season for area schools, with Newport High School posting the county’s only two victories. However, there’s good reason to take little stock in those results.

To start with, four of six Lincoln County basketball programs — Toledo, Waldport, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley — are playing for new head coaches. For the athletes, that means learning new systems, practice techniques and a new leader’s expectations. These things take time, so when our local schools struggled to put the ball in the basket last weekend, it didn’t entirely come as a surprise.

