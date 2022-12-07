Yes, last weekend was a less than optimal opening to the boys prep basketball season for area schools, with Newport High School posting the county’s only two victories. However, there’s good reason to take little stock in those results.
To start with, four of six Lincoln County basketball programs — Toledo, Waldport, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley — are playing for new head coaches. For the athletes, that means learning new systems, practice techniques and a new leader’s expectations. These things take time, so when our local schools struggled to put the ball in the basket last weekend, it didn’t entirely come as a surprise.
As the season wears on toward the meat of the regular season schedule, look for Lincoln County teams to build upon the lessons learned early on, and most to compete with the top schools in their respective leagues as we get into January and February.
There’s a view of what area teams have in store for the upcoming campaign.
NEWPORT CUBS
Head coach Peter Ellingsen returns to Newport, but gone are graduated seniors in all-4A-3 Oregon West Conference second-team honoree Kaden Bruns, last year’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game, and honorable mention recipients Jonathan Fritz and Quintin Travis.
Though that trio combined to average 28.8 points per game during last year’s 9-14 campaign, if there’s a local boys program that should hold its fair share of optimism, it’s the Cubs.
Guard play will be Newport’s strength this season, with senior shooting guard Markus Everitt and junior point guard Ethan Osborn leading the way. Sophomore guard Ethan Bruns saw good minutes last season as a freshman and looks to take his game a step further, while sophomore Rory Barber, freshman Aaidyn Bokuro and junior Robbie Herrera will provide the Newport backcourt with the depth it lacked a year ago.
Junior Braxton Blaser, a 6-foot-1 forward, can get hot from the floor when he finds his shooting touch, while 6-foot-8 senior center Caleb Malloy provides the Cubs with, strength, size and athleticism on the interior. Evan McAfee, Eddie Romero and Noah Martinson should see their minutes increase as the campaign wears on.
As has been the case for several years, the Oregon West Conference again appears poised to be one of the toughest leagues in the state. OWC members Cascade (No. 2), Philomath (No. 3), Stayton (No. 6) and North Marion (No. 10) were all ranked in the 4A preseason coaches poll, and won’t make things easy for the Cubs. They aren’t scheduled to play a home game until Dec. 28, when they play host to the three-day Newport Holiday Tournament.
TAFT TIGERS
Truthfully, there’s nowhere to go but upward for the Tigers, who went 3-19 a year ago in head coach Rodney Duncan’s second season at the helm.
“We return 12 players from last year’s varsity team, and six of those saw significant time towards the end of the season,” Duncan said. “We have a stable of guards and wings that are very athletic that can fly up and down the court. Pushing the ball up the floor and defense should be our strengths.”
Taft isn’t short on athletes, and features multi-sport standouts in senior guards Gavin Koceja and Baron Delameter, as well as junior post Steven Stahl, sophomore wing Jackson Nightingale and experienced sophomore guard Kai Bayer. Koceja tallied 14.2 points per game last season, and Delameter added 11.7 per game.
Sophomore wing/forward JJ McCormick and junior guard/wings Evan Halferty and Christian Unruh make the Tigers difficult for opponents to defend, and in the season opener, junior guard Armando Fajardo found his stroke from 3-point land.
Though they may not look pretty at the start of the season, Duncan says a 17-10 record during summer basketball and the Tigers’ strong pre-league schedule will have them ready to compete in the 3A-3 PacWest Conference, which boasts preseason No. 4 Dayton and No. 7 Santiam Christian.
“With all the experience coming back and success this summer, I like our chances in our league,” Duncan said. “It will be a fight every night, but I feel we have the talent and mentality this year to take the next step for our basketball program with some tough preseason matchups and the Newport Holiday Tournament, which should get us battle ready.”
TOLEDO BOOMERS
Don’t judge the Boomers by how they fared in two games last weekend against top-notch opponents in Coquille and 3A Siuslaw, playing for the first time under new head coach Ryan Vargas.
“Although we are a young team, we have a group of hard working young men with a willingness to compete every time they step on the court, Vargas said. “We will be a very young team this year, but we are excited for the challenge.”
Senior point guard Garrett Hinds returns for the Boomers, who saw key contributors in Gunner Rothenberger, a first-team all-state guard and league Player of the Year last season, and honorable mention honoree Cooper Rothenberger transfer to Junction City to play for their grandfather.
Standout all-around athlete Rayden Taylor should use his muscular frame to make some room under the hoop at power forward, and senior post Wyatt Ammons will most likely build on his encouraging junior campaign.
Sophomore guards Mason Koker and Robert Wagner, and sophomore Justin McKibben all impressed Coach Vargas in preseason practices, and will likely see increased roles as they gain more experience during the pre-conference slate.
“We will depend heavily on our two returning starters and a handful of underclassmen who will play a huge role for us,” Vargas said. “I’m excited to watch these boys grow and improve as a team throughout the season.”
Get a first look at the Boomers when they take the floor at home for the first time in an 8 p.m. Dec. 16 battle against Lost River in Toledo’s first game at its own Boomer Bash tournament.
WALDPORT IRISH
The focal points of last year’s Waldport boys basketball team, Zak Holsey and Levi Fruechte, graduated in the spring and leave the Irish and new head coach Connor Swertfeger searching for scoring options this winter.
Junior guard Johnny Miller will need to pick up some of the slack, and should get lots of help in the backcourt from promising freshman Kelden McNeil and sophomore Noah Fruechte.
Juniors Jacob Gainer and Keegan Fullerton give the Irish good size in the paint, and senior forward TJ Lupardes has the potential to give Waldport solid minutes throughout the season.
Playing in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference featuring preseason No. 3 East Linn Christian, No. 7 Gold Beach and No. 10 Oakland may prove difficult for both Waldport and Toledo, but look for both schools to improve significantly throughout the campaign.
EDDYVILLE CHARTER EAGLES
Senior guards Drake Daugherty and Anthony Guenther are the top returners for the 1A-3 Mountain West League Eagles.
A season after leading the Siletz Valley girls team, Patrick McKnight takes over the boys program at Eddyville, and thinks the leadership Daugherty and Guenther provide his team will serve it well throughout the season.
“Our strengths are our returning players and the leadership they will bring to our program,” McKnight said. “Our weaknesses are going to be learning a new program and making it their own.”
Junior forward Cameron Jensen, senior forward Markus Johnson and junior forward Dayton Silvonen should stay in the mix as the Eagles look to surpass their 9-13 record from a year ago.
“This will definitely be a rebuilding season,” McKnight said. “But as far as a season outlook, this will be a season of learning to be a team.”
SILETZ VALLEY WARRIORS
Veteran basketball coach Clifton Berry takes over the reins at Siletz Valley, and likes the makeup of his team, despite a general lack of varsity experience on the roster.
“The team is young and inexperienced, but are coachable and disciplined,” Berry said. “The players are forming a chemistry/bond that will definitely put us ahead of the competition going into the later part of the season.”
Toledo transfer Sterling Buckley, a junior, takes over in the backcourt for the Warriors, who fell one win shy of reaching last year’s state 1A tournament after posting a 15-9 mark. Jacob Vasquez, now a junior forward/center at Siletz, was a honorable mention all-1A-3 Mountain West League selection a year ago after averaging 8 points and 8 rebounds a game.
Though the Warriors lost last year’s all-league honorees in Hayden Worman, Chris Bayya, Chase Rilatos and Trejan Achen to graduation, senior guard Zach Tucker, transfers Roy Knott and Cielo Berry, and junior Miles Davis and Zion Fantroy will try to fill the void.
Berry says his Warriors plan to be aggressive for every second of their 32 minutes of game action each time Siletz takes the court this winter.
“It will be fast-paced games with a twist of entertainment that has not been seen here on the Oregon coast,” Berry predicted. “In a four-quarter game of basketball, we will be prepared to run (for) six quarters. If we out run a team, then we will outplay that team.”
