A handful of new head coaches, some reconfigured leagues and a boatload of optimism was a common thread among Lincoln County high school girls basketball programs as they entered this, the season’s opening weekend.
And though only Waldport and Taft High School of the six area programs play home games this weekend, the gyms at Newport, Toledo, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley will soon be packed with vocal student sections, proud alumni and quite possibly a stressed-out parent or two. For many, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.
Here’s a team-by-team look at our area girls basketball teams as the winter season gets underway.
NEWPORT CUBS
Possibly the most notable coaching change locally this season comes at the county’s largest school, where Darryl Erwin takes over a team that finished 6-17 in a stacked 4A-3 Oregon West Conference a year ago.
Despite a rocky campaign last season, Erwin and Cubs fans have reason to think a far more competitive season is on the horizon this winter. Newport returns the core of last year’s team that will undoubtedly benefit from last year’s growing pains, and is poised to outhustle its competition on both ends of the floor.
Back for the Cubs are senior guards in Avonly Wolf and Piper Thompson, both of whom were all-league honorable mention selections last year. Abbey Green and Tori Smith add more senior experience to the Newport backcourt.
After starting and playing a standout role as a freshman last season, Sheala Simmons returns at forward and is poised earn all-league accolades, while the athletic quartet of Kauri Mitchell, Blair Thompson Emry Belloni and Natalie Paranto, all sophomore guard/forwards, have the chance to set the foundation for future success at Spangler Court.
Speaking of athleticism, a quick look into girls basketball practice this week saw Erwin run a tight ship with a focus on conditioning. That said, the Cubs will likely look to push the tempo on offense — using their stable of strong athletes to their greatest advantage — and play an aggressive, in-your-face defense.
The Oregon West Conference again appears to be something of a minefield, with Philomath ranked third in the OSAA preseason 4A girls basketball coaches poll released earlier this week.
Unfortunately for Newport fans, the Cubs aren’t scheduled to play a home game until Dec. 28, the first day of the annual Newport Holiday Tournament.
TAFT TIGERS
Fifth-year Taft head coach Jake Tolan is excited about the bevy of experience and team speed his Tigers bring to the hardwood this season after posting a 14-10 mark last year.
“With the addition of some quick and athletic freshmen, we hope to be able to play at a quicker pace this year and really utilize our team speed,” Tolan said.
Junior post Aliviah Mode is Taft’s go-to girl, with her quickness, knack for getting the ball in the bucket and a high basketball IQ. Mode was a second-team all-league selection last season. Other returnees for the Tigers include talented senior guards Brooklyn Mangold and Hailey Weaver, speedy sophomore point guard Sienna Lillebo, senior forward Nat Gates, and junior forward Ali Tolan.
Taft’s new league this season, the 3A-PacWest Conference, featuring fourth-ranked Amity, won’t be a cruise for the Tigers by any stretch of the imagination.
“We have a new league that consists of familiar opponents, such as Dayton, Amity and Santiam Christian, who will all pose some difficulty this season as all three teams are very solid,” Tolan said. “I think we will compete well in league, but top to bottom, this league will be highly competitive and we will need to show up each and every night with our best if we want to compete for playoffs.”
TOLEDO BOOMERS
The Boomers’ senior experience and solid guard play should help them eclipse last season’s disappointing 3-17 mark, according to 12th-year head coach Bruce Marthaller.
Sierra Ferguson, a senior in the post, is likely Toledo’s top threat in the frontcourt, but will be away most of the month of December, Marthaller said.
Toledo seniors Avery Tyler, Kylie Warfield, Kendall Smith and Tayla Stevenson all play an aggressive style of ball and are joined in the backcourt by sophomore Lindsey Otis, who showed flashes of brilliance last winter as a freshman.
“Kaylie Warfield and Baylie McAlpine are freshmen who could find themselves playing big minutes for us,” Marthaller said.
This year, both Toledo and Waldport move into an expanded 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference, which features three schools ranked in the top 10 in the 2A coaches poll — No. 2 Bandon, No. 4 Central Linn and No. 9 Oakland.”
WALDPORT IRISH
After serving as assistant coach last year, Jeff Lee assumes the reins at Waldport, and with the implementation of a new system employed by the 13-year northern California high school head basketball coach, isn’t totally sure what this year’s Irish are capable of.
“I don’t know what to expect from this group on the court yet, but we have our share of coachable athletes that work hard at learning,” Lee said. “It’s going to take time for them to learn my system.”
Junior post Lillyn LeGrand, a second-team all-league center as a sophomore, will prove a force in the paint for the Irish, and is joined by senior guard Cayden Ritchey as Waldport’s lone two returning starters. Two returning reserves — junior forward Airyanna Paden and senior guard Elise Greene — played sparingly last season and should see expanded roles this campaign.
Talented underclassmen in freshman guards Payshentz Herron, Kiana McNeil and Mildred Ervin should also make the Irish an improved team from a season ago.
“I would like to think we’ll have enough success along the way to make the league playoffs,” Lee said. “At that point, we could be a team most in our league won’t want to play.”
EDDYVILLE CHARTER EAGLES
If there’s a local girls basketball team likely to make some serious noise during the playoffs, it’s probably Eddyville.
Led by senior guard Rylee Russell, the Eagles return depth, experience and a group that plays with an all-in mentality. Russell was last season’s 1A-3 Mountain West League MVP, registering team bests with 363 points, 181 rebounds, 95 assists and 92 steals.
Also for the Eagles, senior Hailey Mekemson returns following a second-team all-league campaign in which she collected 195 points, 24 assists, 24 steals and 44 rebounds while often coming off the bench. Eddyville juniors Terra Thomson and Kerndall Choat are back as well, and both earned third-team all-league accolades a year ago.
Juniors Iris Mies, Cori Coolbaugh and Alaina Sanders were significant cogs for last year’s 18-7 team and the Eagles should also receive solid contributions from sophomores Makayla Rice and Shaylene Borton and freshman Gracie Gassner.
SILETZ VALLEY WARRIORS
Susan Reed is the Warriors’ new head coach, and attempts to reach her prior to publication were unsuccessful.
Last year, Siletz Valley went 4-15, led by then freshmen Maddie Goodell and Neval Hamel, both of whom earned honorable mention all-league selections.
