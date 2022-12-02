Editor's Note

This is the first in a series of prep winter sports previews. The News-Times plans to run boys basketball previews in its Wednesday, Dec. 7, sports section, and wrestling previews the following Friday. News-Times’ coverage of the Newport Invitational swim meet Dec. 10 at the Newport Aquatic Center, with Taft and Toledo scheduled to compete, will serve as a swimming season preview and runs in the paper’s Dec. 14 edition.

A handful of new head coaches, some reconfigured leagues and a boatload of optimism was a common thread among Lincoln County high school girls basketball programs as they entered this, the season’s opening weekend.

And though only Waldport and Taft High School of the six area programs play home games this weekend, the gyms at Newport, Toledo, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley will soon be packed with vocal student sections, proud alumni and quite possibly a stressed-out parent or two. For many, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

