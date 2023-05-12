Three separate district golf tournaments concluded without seeing a Lincoln County School District student-athlete advance to a state tournament, ending the season for area schools.
At the 4A-SD 2 Championships, held May 5 and 6 at Tokatee Golf Club in McKenzie Bridge, no Newport/Toledo golfer advanced to next week’s 4A state tournament. The top three teams and five lowest-scoring individuals qualified for the state 4A tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
At the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 girls tournament, Monday and Tuesday at McNary Golf Club in Keizer, no golfers from Newport, Taft, or Waldport claimed a top-five spot on the individual leaderboard, while team champion La Pine and runner-up Harrisburg earned the two team spots state, also held next Monday and Tuesday at Trysting Tree.
At Monday and Tuesday’s 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 boys championships at Chehalm Glenn Golf Course in Newberg, Siuslaw, La Pine and Blanchet Catholic took the top-three team spots and advanced to state, and no Siletz Valley, Taft or Waldport golfer scored low enough to move on.
Complete results from the 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 boys tournament, including how Lincoln County School District golfers fared, were unavailable as of Thursday morning.
As a team at Tokatee, the five-Newport golfer contingent shot a combined 478-452—886, though only the best four finishers’ scores counted in the team standings. Newport/Toledo’s top placer was junior Seth Garretson, who fired a two-day total of 101-104—205, and finished in alone in 32nd place. Other participants for Newport/Toledo included freshman Anders Mullin (115-102—217), and juniors Merak Krewzikowsky (104-126—230), Pablo Tafoya (118-116—234), and Brody Clausing (126-127—253).
North Bend was awarded the team championship with a team scored of 683, and was followed by Cascade at 690, Marshfield at 741 and Junction City at 779.
Marist Catholic tallied the overall lowest team score, and Spartan golfers claimed three of the top-10 spots on the initial individual leaderboard. However, due to multiple unspecified infractions, Marist Catholic was disqualified as a team.
Owen Bascom from North Bend topped the individual leaderboard by firing off an 81-73—154. Other state qualifiers included Zach Wilson from Cascade (79-82—161), David Roberts from North Bend (83-79—162), Marshfield golfer Oscar Day (83-83—165) and Kyle Hemelstrand from Cascade (80-85—165).
Earlier this week at the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 girls tournament, Waldport’s Madison Olson, who finished alone in seventh place on the individual leaderboard, fired off the low two-day score for locals, with a 100-109—209. Olson’s teammate, Mariah Mobley, carded a 119-105—224 to finish 13th.
Newport was led by senior Avolny Wolf, who shot a 115-123—238 to close in 19th, and Taft junior Ali Tolan was the Tigers’ low scoring golfer at 133-120—253.
4A-SD 2 Boys Golf Championships
May 5-6 at Tokatee Golf Club, McKenzie Bridge
The top three teams and top five individuals qualified for the OSAA 4A Boys Golf Championships
Team scores: Marist Catholic 659*, North Bend 683, Cascade 690, Marshfield 741, Junction City 779, Sweet Home 789, Stayton 805, North Marion 834, Newport/Toledo 886, Cottage Grove 960.
*Marist Catholic was disqualified due to multiple rules violations.
Top five individuals
Owen Bascom, North Bend 81-73—154
Zach Wilson, Cascade 79-82—161
David Roberts, North Bend 83-79—162
Oscar Day, Marshfield 83-82—165
Kyle Hemelstrand, Cascade 80-85—165
NEWPORT (478-452—886) — Seth Garretson 101-104—205, Anders Mullin 115-102—217, Merak Krutzikowsky 104-126—230, Pablo Tafoya 118-116—234, Brody Clausing 126-127—253.
4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 Girls Golf Championships
May 8-9 at McNary Golf Course, Keizer
Team scores: La Pine 384-374—758, Harrisburg 450-478—928, Stayton 481-465—946, Newport 543-508—1,051.
