Three separate district golf tournaments concluded without seeing a Lincoln County School District student-athlete advance to a state tournament, ending the season for area schools.

At the 4A-SD 2 Championships, held May 5 and 6 at Tokatee Golf Club in McKenzie Bridge, no Newport/Toledo golfer advanced to next week’s 4A state tournament. The top three teams and five lowest-scoring individuals qualified for the state 4A tournament, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16 at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.

