Following Wednesday’s first of three days of action at the Newport Holiday Tournament, which saw The Newport High School girls, Taft and Newport boys post victories at Newport High School and Newport Middle School, the schedule is set for Thursday’s full day of action featuring eight girls and eight boys teams from throughout the state.

After the Taft girls fell 37-26 to North Bend, and Newport downed Waldport 48-32 on Wednesday, action begins at 9:30 a.m. today (Dec. 29) when Taft faces Waldport at Spangler Court. The Cubs girls play a 6:30 p.m. semifinal tonight against North Bend.

