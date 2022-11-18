Newport High School senior midfielder/forward Piper Thompson, photographed earlier this month prior to the Cubs girls soccer program’s first state tournament victory, is one of two Newport players to earn first-team All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference honors. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Sasha Moran, Newport sophomore midfielder/forward, races past a Cascade defender earlier this season during a match at Morrow Field in Newport. Moran is one of three Newport all-conference second-team selections.
Sophomore Brisa Aguilar, the Newport girls soccer team’s leading scorer, joins senior captain Piper Thompson on the All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference first team.
Defender Kauri Mitchell, a Newport High School sophomore, received second-team All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference honors when the league announced selections earlier this week.
Senior goalkeeper Avonly Wolf, from Newport High School, is an All-4A-34 Oregon West Conference honorable mention honoree.
A superlative overall team effort pushed the Newport High School girls soccer team this autumn to the program’s most successful season. Still, eight Cubs were recognized earlier this week for their individual efforts when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its all-league selections and postseason awards.
Newport senior captain Piper Thompson and sophomore Brisa Aguilar, who led the Cubs in scoring, both midfielder/forwards, received all-conference first-team honors. Aguilar scored 18 goals and assisted on eight others this autumn, while Thompson’s final campaign in a Cubs soccer uniform saw her tally five goals and an assist.
Sophomore Sasha Moran, with 16 goals and three assists this fall, and senior Abbey Green were chosen as all-conference second-team midfielders from Newport. Cubs sophomore Kauri Mitchell earned a second-team nod as a defender.
Newport players to receive honorable mention included junior midfielder Layla Newell, junior defender Charlotte Gardner, and senior goalkeeper Avonly Wolf.
With a well-decorated and battle-tested core of players set to return to the fold next season, Newport head coach Travis Leonard hinted that he’s already eyeing the near future with hopes the program continues to take steps forward.
“I am very proud of the team and the time and effort they put into our season,” Leonard said. “I look forward to next season, and I am confident we can improve upon our success.”
Newport’s eight all-conference picks led the Cubs to a 13-3-3 overall record, its first defeat of traditional league powerhouse Philomath, its first state tournament victory — a 5-0 defeat of Ontario Nov. 2 at home — and its first trip to the OSAA 4A state quarterfinal round. On the season, the Cubs outscored their opponents 68-19.
Regular season league champion North Marion, new to the conference this school year, placed five players on the all-league first team, including senior forward Saylor Swanson, named Conference Player of the Year. Ben Bonser from North Marion was tabbed the conference’s Coach of the Year.
All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls soccer teams and honors
Player of the Year: Saylor Swanson, North Marion.
Coach of the Year: Ben Bonser, North Marion.
First team
Forwards/midfielders — Brisa Aguilar, Newport; Saylor Swanson, North Marion; Kamilla Grimmer, Philomath; Piper Thompson, Newport; Diana Brunell, Cascade; Calie Lader, North Marion; Vanessa Valenzuela, North Marion; Elizabeth Morales, Philomath.
Defenders — Natalie Dunn, Philomath; Ashley Delgado, North Marion.
Goalkeeper — Ally Coulombe, North Marion.
Second team
Forwards/midfielders — Anahi Leon, Cascade; Bailey Bell, Philomath; Sasha Moran, Newport; Abbey Green, Newport; Fia Swanson, North Marion; Ana Candanoza, Philomath; Andrie Lader, North Marion; Paige Comeford, North Marion.
