A superlative overall team effort pushed the Newport High School girls soccer team this autumn to the program’s most successful season. Still, eight Cubs were recognized earlier this week for their individual efforts when the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference released its all-league selections and postseason awards.

Newport senior captain Piper Thompson and sophomore Brisa Aguilar, who led the Cubs in scoring, both midfielder/forwards, received all-conference first-team honors. Aguilar scored 18 goals and assisted on eight others this autumn, while Thompson’s final campaign in a Cubs soccer uniform saw her tally five goals and an assist.

