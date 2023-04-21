PHILOMATH — The Newport High School softball team entered Monday’s 4A-3 Oregon West Conference road game against Philomath/Alsea riding a two-game league winning streak after closing last week with a 15-0 shutout April 12 at North Marion and a solid 10-5 defeat of Sweet Home the next day at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport. And despite putting forth a 15-hit effort Monday at Philomath, the Warrior offense proved just a little too much.

Philomath/Alsea senior left fielder McKenzie Hauck hit two home runs and drove in three runs in leading the Warriors to a 21-17 victory over the Cubs, who slipped to 2-2 in league games. 7-6 overall.

