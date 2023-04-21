PHILOMATH — The Newport High School softball team entered Monday’s 4A-3 Oregon West Conference road game against Philomath/Alsea riding a two-game league winning streak after closing last week with a 15-0 shutout April 12 at North Marion and a solid 10-5 defeat of Sweet Home the next day at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport. And despite putting forth a 15-hit effort Monday at Philomath, the Warrior offense proved just a little too much.
Philomath/Alsea senior left fielder McKenzie Hauck hit two home runs and drove in three runs in leading the Warriors to a 21-17 victory over the Cubs, who slipped to 2-2 in league games. 7-6 overall.
Last Thursday in Newport’s defeat of North Marion, called after four innings via the 15-run margin rule, senior Emma Schaffner doubled, tripled and plated four, while Haley Wiles homered and added three RBIs, and Alex Cleveland doubled and had two RBIs.
Against the Huskies, Julie Bloebaum went the distance in the circle to earn the win for the Cub. She fanned six, didn’t allow a walk and surrendered just three singles in four innings of work.
In Newport’s defeat of Sweet Home, Ivy Ruddiman doubled, went 3-for-4 and collected four RBIs, while Taylor Schaffner pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while fanning a pair.
The Cubs sought to return to their winning ways Wednesday afternoon at home in a league tangle with Cascade before they were scheduled to close the week Thursday on the road at Stayton.
Next week, the Cubs play Monday, April 24, at North Marion and Wednesday, April 26, at Sweet Home before returning the following day for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, game at Yaquina View against Philomath/Alsea.
April 17
NHS
335 411 0 — 17 15 4
P/A
415 191 x — 21 15 4
Sophia Bush, Taylor Schaffner (4) and Ivy Ruddiman. Ahnika Tryon, Elizabeth Morales-Marquez (3) and Jenae Traglia. W — Morales-Marquez. L — Schaffner.
NEWPORT — Schaffner 3-5, Victoria Johnson 1-6, Natalie Paranto 0-4, Ruddiman 0-2, Sheala Simmons 2-5, Alexa Cleveland 2-4, Haley Wiles 2-4, Emry Belloni 2-5, Bush 3-4.
PHILOMATH/ALSEA — Kaylie Kohler 3-4, Grace Bennett 3-4, Traglia 1-4, Tryon 0-1, Morlaes-Marquez 1-3, McKenzie Hauck 3-5, Kori Galvan 1-3, Hannah Bennett 0-4, Presley Reichuber 2-3, Mia Bennett 1-3.
2B — Schaffner, G. Bennett, Reichuber. 3B — Wiles, Taglia, Reichuber. HR — Hauck 2. RBIs — Schaffner 3, Johnson, Paranto 3, Ruddiman, Simmons 2, Cleveland 2, Kohler, G. Bennett 3, Traglia 2, Morales-Marquez, Hauck 3, Reichuber 3, M. Bennett 3.
April 13
SHHS
100 103 0 — 5 7 3
NHS
050 140 x — 10 13 1
Makayla Guthrie, Jocelyn Fairchild (6) and Natalie Smith. Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — T. Schaffner. L — Guthrie.
SWEET HOME — Riley Watkins 1-2, Kelsie Rush 3-4, Fairchild 0-0, Brooke Burke 0-4, Smith 0-4, Trinity Victor 1-4, Guthrie 0-2, Addy Vannice 1-4, Aubrey Newberry 0-2, Adisen Graber 1-3.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 2-4, Victoria Johnson2-4, E. Schaffner 2-2, Ivy Ruddiman 3-4, Natalie Paranto 1-4, Sheala Simmons 1-4, Alexa Cleveland 1-3, Haley Wiles 0-3, Emry Belloni 1-4.
2B — Graber, Johnson, E. Schaffner, Ruddiman, Cleveland. 3B — Rush. RBIs — Rush 3, Graber, T. Schaffner, Johnson 2, E. Schaffner, Ruddiman 4.
April 12
NHS
930 3 — 15 15 1
NMHS
000 0 — 0 3 1
Julie Bloebaum and Emma Schaffner. Ava Shaffer and Emersyn Alvord. W — Bloebaum. L — Shaffer.
NEWPORT — Taylor Schaffner 2-3, Alea Acosta 3-4, E. Schaffner 2-4, Ivy Ruddiman 0-3, Natalie Paranto 1-3, Sheala Simmons 3-3, Alexa Cleveland 1-3, Haley Wiles 2-2, Addison Taylor 0-0, Emry Belloni 1-2.
NORTH MARION — Alvord 0-2, Brooklynn Curths 0-2, Shaffer 0-2, Savanna Sullivan 0-2, Emily Harris 1-2, Bethany Dunn 0-0, Georgia Boughal 0-2, Hannah Kahle 0-2, Aimee Kamakeeaina 1-1, Halona Mata 0-1.
2B — E. Schaffner, Paranto, Cleveland. 3B — S. Schaffner, Simmons. HR — Wiles. RBIs — Acosta 2, E. Schaffner 4, Simmons, Cleveland 2, Wiles 3.
ELSEWHERE:
Taft gets its groove back
At Lincoln City, a 3A-SD 2 game Monday at home against Sheridan was just what the doctor ordered for the Tigers.
Following a 14-0 loss at home April 12 to Yamhill-Carlton, Taft suffered a 10-0 blanking at home last Friday afternoon at the hands of Scio before busting out in a big way Monday with a 16-1 defeat of Sheridan. That game was called in the bottom of the third inning due to the 15-run margin rule. A box score for Taft’s victory was unavailable as of the News-Times sports’ deadline.
The win snapped Taft’s three-game losing streak and improved its record to 2-4 in league, 8-8 overall heading into the Tigers’ scheduled Thursday non-league game at home against Elmira/Mapleton. Today (Friday, April 21), the Tigers travel for a league contest at Santiam Christian, then return to 3A-SD 2 action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at home against Amity.
April 14
SHS
000 000 — 10 11 1
THS
800 002 — 0 1 5
Myleigh Cooper and Cam Dalke. Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. W — Weaver. L — Cooper.
SCIO — Macy Johnson 1-4, Taryn Ramsay 1-3, Cooper 1-3, Dalke 2-4, Megan Trissel 2-4, Skylur Brown 1-3, Ambur Beresford 0-1, Rilee Nelson 0-3, Cheyenne Smith 1-1, Carrie Jones 2-4, Khloe Free 0-2.
TAFT — Laney Lee 1-4, Weaver 1-3, Gates 1-3, Miranda Hankins 2-4, Ally Hall 2-4, Jorden King 1-3, Bridgett Marsh 0-1, Ava Lambie 0-3, Brooklynn Lovell 1-1, Angelia Deaton 0-2.
2B — Johnson, Trissel, Jones, 3B — Dalke. RBIs — Ramsay, Cooper, Dalke, Trissel 2, Brown, Nelson, Jones.
April 12
Y-C
240 030 5 — 14 17 0
THS
000 000 0 — 0 3 5
Briley Ingram and Dorothy Adair. Hailey Weaver and Nat Gates. W — Ingram. L — Weaver.
YAMHILL-CARLTON — Lexiss Antle 1-4, Ella Amerson 1-4, Ingram 3-5, Cecelia Petraitis 4-5, Bryason Conway 2-5, Kya Ellis 1-4, Adair 1-5, Knapp 2-4, Lexi Lowe 2-4.
TAFT — Laney Lee 0-2, Weaver 1-3, Gates 0-2, Miranda Hankins 0-2, Ally Hall 0-2, Jorden King 0-2, Bridgett Marsh 0-1, Ava Lambie 0-1, Brooklynn Lovell 0-2, Lexi McDougal 0-1.
2B — Petraitis 2. RBIs — Antle, Amerson, Ingram 3, Petraitis 4, Conway, Knapp.
Waldport splits league games
After the Irish scored a 13-3 victory in 2A/1A-SD 3 action April 13 at home over Eddyville Charter, Waldport fell 10-0 the following day at Reedsport. Also last Friday, the Eagles fell 18-1 at Myrtle Point/Powers in a league game.
Waldport, which sat at 1-3, 2-9 entering its scheduled Thursday game at Gold Beach, is slated Tuesday to travel for a 4:30 p.m. against Toledo at Toledo Elementary.
The Eagles, who started the week 0-2, 1-6, had their scheduled Tuesday game against Reedsport at Toledo Elementary postponed due to rain.
