Growing up in my household, the words “Black Friday” meant little more to me than that killer first track from Steely Dan’s most underrated album, “Katy Lied.”
Alas, in the many years I’ve been reeling in since the late 1970s, Black Friday has come to take on a whole different meaning. Today, Black Friday signals the shotgun start of the holiday season. Aside from the screaming deals to be had being rammed down our throats in advertisements everywhere we look — and believe you me, we in the newspaper business LOVE our advertisers — Black Friday is also a time to start making a holiday season wish list.
Here at News-Times sports, that got me thinking about things worth wishing for regarding the local sports scene during the final few weeks of 2022, the year ahead and beyond. So with that, I present a News-Times sports holiday wish list.
• After a fall sports season that saw area high school programs produce four teams that advanced as far as the state quarterfinal round — the Newport High School girls and boys soccer teams and the football teams from Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter — and just one local cross-country runner in Newport sophomore Connor Brown post a top-10 finish at state, I wish the basketball, wrestling and swimming programs from Lincoln County greater success.
• I wish for more individuals locally to take up the unenviable yet noble task of becoming prep sports game officials, helping curb the shortage of referees that’s plagued the state in recent years.
• I wish that fans, players and coaches treat the valuable few game officials we have refereeing local contests with the dignity, respect and general appreciation they deserve. These folks are often stretched to the limit, and are undertaking a thankless task for very little pay in return. They’re doing this out of the goodness of their hearts, so please try to keep that in mind the next time you think your team gets hosed by a blown call.
• I wish that Siletz Mayor Willie Worman, an area youth basketball coach the last 30 seasons and head coach of the Siletz Valley School boys basketball team the previous four years, doesn’t spend the upcoming basketball season tearing his hair out because he stepped down from coaching and is no longer roaming the sidelines.
• I wish that more local sports fans take the time to attend some high school wrestling matches, and that they take special note of our area girls wrestlers. Three area seniors who graduated this past spring — Klaira Flatt from Toledo, Ryan Sou from Taft and Newport’s Laura Merino — have joined collegiate women’s wrestling programs. And this year’s crop of prep female wrestlers deserves your backing on the local level.
• Finally, but maybe of most importance, I wish that we all use the arena of sport to find common ground and join together as one in cheering on our area youths. With so much contention flying around at every turn, I want sports to unite us, no matter our political opinions, where we live, what we look like or who we love.
Happy holidays from News-Times sports, and for those keeping score at home, I usually wear a men’s small.
