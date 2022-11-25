Growing up in my household, the words “Black Friday” meant little more to me than that killer first track from Steely Dan’s most underrated album, “Katy Lied.”

Alas, in the many years I’ve been reeling in since the late 1970s, Black Friday has come to take on a whole different meaning. Today, Black Friday signals the shotgun start of the holiday season. Aside from the screaming deals to be had being rammed down our throats in advertisements everywhere we look — and believe you me, we in the newspaper business LOVE our advertisers — Black Friday is also a time to start making a holiday season wish list.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.