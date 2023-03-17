Jr-Cubs_March-17

The Newport Jr. Cubs fourth-grade boys basketball team is photographed after beating Sherwood 39-31 in last Sunday’s fourth-grade Gold Division championship game at the 2023 Oregon Middle School Boys Basketball Championships, held in Bend, Prineville and Redmond. Photographed are (bottom row, from left) Meredith Limbrunner, Danny Carpenter, Ryder Kowtko and Eli Townsend, and (top row from left) Coach Eddie Townsend, Hudson Keesee, Miles Vandersloot, Theo Recinos, Madden Rozewski, Porter Hutchinson, Tayvin Purdom, Ryland Bighill, Everett Hermann and Coach Matt Keesee. (Photo courtesy of Eddie Townsend)

The prospective future stars of Newport basketball took center stage in central Oregon last weekend, and gave a glimpse into the central coast’s bright future on the hardwood.

At the 2023 Oregon Middle School Boys Basketball Championships, held March 10-12 in Bend, Prineville and Redmond, the Newport Jr. Cubs fourth grade boys team claimed a Gold Division state championship with a perfect weekend of consecutive wins, culminating with a 39-31 defeat of Sherwood in last Sunday’s tournament title game at Summit High School.

