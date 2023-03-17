The Newport Jr. Cubs fourth-grade boys basketball team is photographed after beating Sherwood 39-31 in last Sunday’s fourth-grade Gold Division championship game at the 2023 Oregon Middle School Boys Basketball Championships, held in Bend, Prineville and Redmond. Photographed are (bottom row, from left) Meredith Limbrunner, Danny Carpenter, Ryder Kowtko and Eli Townsend, and (top row from left) Coach Eddie Townsend, Hudson Keesee, Miles Vandersloot, Theo Recinos, Madden Rozewski, Porter Hutchinson, Tayvin Purdom, Ryland Bighill, Everett Hermann and Coach Matt Keesee. (Photo courtesy of Eddie Townsend)
The prospective future stars of Newport basketball took center stage in central Oregon last weekend, and gave a glimpse into the central coast’s bright future on the hardwood.
At the 2023 Oregon Middle School Boys Basketball Championships, held March 10-12 in Bend, Prineville and Redmond, the Newport Jr. Cubs fourth grade boys team claimed a Gold Division state championship with a perfect weekend of consecutive wins, culminating with a 39-31 defeat of Sherwood in last Sunday’s tournament title game at Summit High School.
In the six-team tournament, loaded with squads from larger areas, such as West Linn, Lake Oswego, and Beaverton, Newport more than just held its own, it stole the show. The fourth-grade boys team, which finished with a 37-4 record and seven tournament championship victories, is composed of Hudson Keesee, Miles Vandersloot, Theo Recinos, Madden Rozewski, Porter Hutchinson, Tayvin Purdom, Ryland Bighill, Everett Hermann, Meredith Limbrunner, Danny Carpenter, Ryder Kowtko and Eli Townsend.
Newport Jr. Cub president and fourth grade boys head coach Eddie Townsend wrote in an email to News-Times staff that the outstanding campaign posted by the fourth-grade team is part of a Newport basketball foundation being built from the ground up.
“We go by the mantra brick by brick,” said Townsend. “We are building something special here that isn’t about one player or one team or one coach, it’s about the whole Cub program. We are building a culture from the foundation that everyone in the community can be proud of and wants to be a part of.”
Beginning with a 42-24 victory over West Linn last Friday, Newport swept its way into the championship contest by adding a 40-19 defeat Saturday of Lakeridge and a 39-30 semifinal victory Sunday morning over Beaverton.
In the title tilt, Newport sprinted to a 22-2 start, held a 16-point lead at halftime, and weathered a late surge by Sherwood to earn the first-place trophy.
“This was the fruit of our labor,” Townsend wrote. “As I like to say, ‘You reap what you sow.’ We reaped a harvest, and it’s a sweet one!”
