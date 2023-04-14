workers-comp

Oregonians hurt on the job may get expanded workers’ compensation coverage to pay for their time spent on medical appointments to treat their injuries. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Oregonians who are hurt on the job may no longer need to dip into vacation and sick time when they go to medical appointments to get treated for injuries.

The Oregon Senate unanimously passed a bill late Monday that would allow workers to get paid for time spent on getting medical care or physical therapy to treat workplace injuries. The measure now goes to the House.

