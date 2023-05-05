Several Oregon family businesses will be honored at the Oregon State University College of Business’ 2023 Excellence in Family Business Awards ceremony Friday, May 12, at the Hilton Portland Downtown.
Included on the list of awardees is Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1946 in Newport, which will be the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Family Business Leadership. Over four generations, Mo’s has grown from a single waterfront restaurant to a business that produces more than 500,000 pounds of clam chowder each year — some shipped to grocery stores and customers, and the rest delivered to all of Mo’s Restaurants.
“Family businesses are so critical to Oregon’s economy and culture,” said Tim Carroll, the Sara Hart Kimball Dean of the College of Business. “We’re proud to be connected to so many excellent family businesses and to help strengthen them through the work our Center for Family Enterprise does in the College of Business.”
The awards feature categories that reflect sound family business practices and achievement. This year’s honorees are:
• Dean’s Leadership Award in Family Business: Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, Newport.
• Family Harmony Award: Henderer Design + Build, Corvallis.
• Business Renewal Award: Koeber’s Interiors, Beaverton.
• Generational Development Award: Colas Construction, Portland.
• Family Business Student of the Year Award: Kaitlyn Schumacher, A&R Farms, Scio.
Founded in 1985, the Center for Family Enterprise, formerly known as the Austin Family Business Program, provides inspiration, education, outreach and research to support family businesses. The awards program was launched in 1988 to focus solely on the accomplishments of Oregon’s family-owned businesses, regardless of industry, size or revenue.
“This year’s award winners highlight family businesses that have thrived over multiple generations and have made an impact in their communities,” said Ted Paterson, an associate professor of management and the center’s director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.