Several Oregon family businesses will be honored at the Oregon State University College of Business’ 2023 Excellence in Family Business Awards ceremony Friday, May 12, at the Hilton Portland Downtown.

Included on the list of awardees is Mo’s Seafood and Chowder, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1946 in Newport, which will be the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Family Business Leadership. Over four generations, Mo’s has grown from a single waterfront restaurant to a business that produces more than 500,000 pounds of clam chowder each year — some shipped to grocery stores and customers, and the rest delivered to all of Mo’s Restaurants.

