Crash leads to DUII arrest
Oregon State Police personnel responded shortly before midnight Dec. 13 to a single-vehicle accident near milepost 133 on Highway 101 involving a gray Honda Accord.
Upon arrival at the scene, OSP could not locate a driver of the Honda, and a Department of Motor Vehicles check reportedly indicated the license of the Honda’s registered owner, 40-year-old Justin Ray Willhoite, was suspended on a misdemeanor level.
After making contact with Willhoite’s sister, OSP located Willhoite and suspected him of being under the influence of alcohol. He reportedly consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly.
According to OSP, after being transported to Lincoln County Jail in Newport, Willhoite provided a breath sample of 11 percent blood-alcohol content, was cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended and DUII-alcohol and released to his Newport hotel room.
Woman uninjured in rollover crash
A 57-year-old Independence woman driving a black Mazda sedan southbound at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 15 reportedly hit a patch of ice on Highway 101 near milepost 126.
According to OSP, the patch of ice caused driver lose control of the Mazda, which rolled over and landed on its top. The driver was uninjured, and the Mazda was towed from the scene.
Two-car crash injures driver, passenger
A two-car collision shortly before 11:30 a.m. Christmas Day on Highway 20 near milepost 2 sent two people to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport with non-life threatening injuries.
According to OSP, the driver of a gold Lexus lost control of their vehicle after driving over gravel in the roadway. The Lexus then went into oncoming traffic and collided with an oncoming GMC Yukon, which rolled and came to rest on its driver’s side.
The driver and front passenger in the GMC received transport to the hospital from the scene. The driver of the Lexus was uninjured.
The Yukon was towed from the scene by Rowley’s, and Coast Towing removed the Lexus from the scene.
The driver of the Lexus, 71-year-old Gregory Charles Wells, of Newport, received citation/warning for a violation not disclosed in the OSP report.
Runaway trailer blocks Highway 20
OSP responded at about 4 p.m. Dec. 26 to an accident on Highway 20 near milepost 26.
According to OSP, the non-injury crash occurred when a Prowler Travel Trailer became unhinged from the westbound Dodge Ram pickup truck towing it. Once uncoupled, trailer reportedly traveled into the eastbound lane and hit a cement barrier before careening back into the westbound lane and flipping onto its side.
The trailer, which blocked the westbound lane and partially blocked the eastbound lane, was towed from the scene by Coast Towing.
Driver uninjured in SUV crash
A Dodge Journey SUV was involved in a single-vehicle accident at about 8:55 p.m. Dec. 26 on Highway 101 near milepost 132.
OSP reports a tree fell across the roadway in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the crash.
The uninjured driver, a 50-year-old Eugene resident, received a ride home from their spouse, and Rowley’s Towing removed the trailer from the scene. OSP received assistance at the scene from Depoe Bay Fire District personnel.
Uninsured vehicle towed
At about 10:55 a.m. Dec. 27, an OSP trooper conducted a traffic stop of the driver of a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer reported to have expired tags.
The trooper, in his report, stated the Chevy was uninsured and was towed to an impound lot by Car Care Tow Pro. The Trailblazer’s driver, 42-year-old Victoria Labonte received a citation/warning from OSP.
