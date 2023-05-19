Lincoln City man arrested for DUII
On April 15 at around 6:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police trooper assisted a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a possible DUII case on Highway 18 near milepost 4.4.
On April 15 at around 6:30 p.m., an Oregon State Police trooper assisted a deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a possible DUII case on Highway 18 near milepost 4.4.
Due to language barrier, the state trooper performed the investigation on a man who was observed with numerous signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.
The man was identified as Alvaro Murillo Hernandez, 37, of Lincoln City. He was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department, where he consented to a breath sample measuring a 0.20 percent blood-alcohol concentration. He was cited and released, and his vehicle was towed by Menefee’s Towing.
Man jailed on DUII charge
An Oregon State Police trooper stopped the driver of a Nissan Sentra on Highway 101 in Lincoln City at around 2 a.m. on April 16.
The driver showed signs of impairment and agreed to take field sobriety tests. The driver, identified as Victoria A. Labonte, 42, of Spokane, Washington, performed poorly on the tests, according to the OSP report, and was taken into custody for DUII.
Labonte refused to provide a breath sample, so the state trooper obtained a warrant for a breath and blood sample from her. She refused to comply with the search warrant and did not provide a breath sample, but two vials of blood were collected, and she was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
Traffic violation results in DUII arrest
The driver of a Ford pickup was stopped by an Oregon State Police officer for a traffic violation on Highway 101 in Newport after leaving a bar at around 12:45 a.m. on April 20.
The driver, identified as Randall Anthony Lee, 32, of Mississippi, was exhibiting multiple signs of impairment, according to the OSP report, and agreed to take field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. He was subsequently arrested for DUII.
Lee was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample showing a 0.24 percent blood-alcohol concentration, three times the legal limit.
He was lodged in jail of charges of DUII and recklessly endangering another person.
Driver leaves scene of crash
At around 6:30 a.m. on April 20, a witness called police to report that a Chevrolet pickup had swerved erratically on Highway 20 and then left the road, traveling down an embankment and crashing into a tree near milepost 4.
The witness told an Oregon State Police officer that a female in another vehicle picked up the male driver of the crashed truck and left the scene.
The pickup was removed by Coast Towing. The driver, later identified as Ted Ray McGinnis, 38, of Lincoln City, was cited for careless driving, failure to report a vehicle crash, and failure to drive within the lane.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Toledo Police Department assisted at the scene.
