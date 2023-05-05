Passenger arrested after traffic stop
On April 1 at around 1 a.m., an Oregon State Police officer pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 101 near milepost 117.
During the course of the traffic stop, a passenger was identified as Cristyn Janette Overholser, 35, of Waldport, who was found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest out of Lincoln County. She was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where she was lodged.
Driver cited for switching vehicle registration
Shortly after 6 p.m. on April 1, an Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Toyota Corolla that was traveling east on Highway 34 near milepost 2.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Thomas James Wieboldt, 33, of Waldport, who was found to have a suspended license and no insurance on the vehicle. It was also discovered that he had switched registration on the vehicle, according to the OSP report.
Wieboldt was cited by the officer, and the vehicle was impounded.
Juveniles cited for MIP
A Toyota van was pulled over by a state trooper at around 11:40 p.m. on April 6 near milepost 140 on Highway 101.
The vehicle was occupied by three juvenile males, and two of the males were found to be in possession of cannabis products, according to the OSP report. The parents of the juveniles came to pick them up, and the two males possessing cannabis, 17 year olds from Newport, were cited on minor in possession violations.
Driver cited for suspended license
An Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Dodge van at around 11:30 p.m. on April 7 near milepost 119 on Highway 101.
During an investigation of a traffic violation, the state trooper learned that the driver, identified as Shane Michael Merkley, 43, of Depoe Bay, had a criminally suspended license. He was cited and released.
Driver trapped in vehicle
A single-vehicle crash at around 1:40 p.m. on April 13 was investigated by an officer with the Oregon State Police.
A Honda Fit being driven by a 47-year-old Depoe Bay man was traveling on Highway 101 near milepost 122 when the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment. The Honda ended up sideways with the driver trapped in the vehicle.
Witnesses on scene helped the driver until emergency personnel arrived. The driver was transported via ambulance to the hospital. The car was towed from the scene by Car Care Pro.
Driver arrested for DUII
At around 10:45 p.m. on April 13, an Oregon State Police officer pulled over the driver of a Ford truck for a traffic violation near milepost 121 on Highway 101.
Upon contact, the driver, identified as Ryan D. Clair, 46, of Richland, Washington, was exhibiting signs of impairment, according to the OSP report. He consented to field sobriety tests and performed poorly, the report stated, and he was taken into custody for DUII. Clair consented to a breath and urine test and reportedly admitted to recent use of methamphetamine.
Two passengers were identified in the vehicle, and one was found to be in violation of a no contact order. That person, identified as Christopher Shayne Hoffman, 38, of Newport, was taken into custody for violating the conditions of the order.
Both Clair and Hoffman were lodged at Lincoln County Jail, and the vehicle was towed by Menefee’s Towing.
